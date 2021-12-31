2 men arrested by police after breaking in to several storage units

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two men have been arrested by the Topeka Police Department in connection with several storage unit burglaries.

According to a press release from TPD, officers were dispatched to 2720 NE Grantville in response to individuals breaking into storage units. Officers on the scene saw two individuals getting into a vehicle and driving to the rear of the property.

Police set up a perimeter and cleared the business before finding that the vehicle was stolen. The two individuals were taken into custody with help from a K-9 unit and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

Donald Burhle, 50, and Walter Rogers, 58, were arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges:

Burglary

Theft

Criminal damage

Possession of stolen property

Felony interference

