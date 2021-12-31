New California Laws That Could Help With Bay Area's Soaring Cost of Living
Hundreds of new laws will take effect in California in 2022, including a rise in the minimum wage and a simpler...www.nbcbayarea.com
Hundreds of new laws will take effect in California in 2022, including a rise in the minimum wage and a simpler...www.nbcbayarea.com
Basic Economic Reality....Higher wages =higher prices. The result is that the least essential workers are simply replaced by either technology or increased employee efficiency, or bot. So higher wages also mean less employment among the least desirable employees. Employees that are not wanted by employers are surplus labor, useless people and a drain on the entire economic system. Biden's economic policies are creating huge numbers of the unwanted, and Biden's virus combined with forced starvation due to biden's policy and a lack of fuel to keep warm will kill many of these surplus people. In other words, biden's policies are killing people. He is living up to his commitments to the UN, which apparently are more important to him then his commitments to Americans.This info is from your Econ 101 textbook folks.
Cost of living is happening in the entire state, a big thank you to you libtards🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻
California has done a great job at closing that gap between the rich and the poor. 10 million middle class Californians have escaped confederate California and their high rising poverty on one hand and extreme wealth on the other. 15 an hour doesn't solve the problem just adds to it. Stop voting in elitist like Newsome. He doesn't care about you and your family, he only cares about getting richer.
Comments / 11