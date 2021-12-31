ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

VDH reports 17,618 new COVID-19 cases, 270 new hospitalizations on Friday

By Kim Yonick
WFXR
WFXR
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BwcU0_0dZv3mCS00

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 17,618 new COVID-19 cases on Friday for the Commonwealth. On the VDH dashboard, this number is a combination of confirmed and probable cases. Out of the new cases, 11,115 are confirmed cases. Health officials report that the total of cases is 1,118,518.

Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital increases visitation restrictions starting Friday

Health officials also reported 270 new hospitalizations and 22 new deaths. Below is the data from the VDH dashboard:

(Data reported VDH dashboard)

According to VDH’s Friday tally, more than 174,000 cases have been reported from the following localities in southwest and central Virginia:

Get breaking news, weather, and sports by subscribing to WFXR’s email list
  • Alleghany County: 2,512 cases (+11), 87 hospitalizations, and 87 deaths
  • Amherst County: 4,894 cases (+49) , 249 hospitalizations (+2) , and 63 deaths
  • Appomattox County: 2,727 cases (+25) , 134 hospitalizations, and 38 deaths
  • Bath County: 582 cases (+9) , 20 hospitalizations, and 15 deaths
  • Bedford County: 11,447 cases (+110) , 463 hospitalizations, and 176 deaths
  • Bland County: 1,185 cases (+5) , 53 hospitalizations, and 18 deaths
  • Botetourt County: 4,825 cases (+59) , 105 hospitalizations, and 66 deaths (+2)
  • Buena Vista: 1,511 cases (+6) , 36 hospitalizations, and 34 deaths (+1)
  • Campbell County: 8,364 cases (+89), 402 hospitalizations, and 157 deaths
  • Carroll County: 4,745 cases (+42), 340 hospitalizations, and 113 deaths
  • Charlotte County: 1,535 cases (+8), 88 hospitalizations, and 30 deaths
  • Covington: 818 cases (+3), 34 hospitalizations, and 19 deaths
  • Craig County: 761 cases (+10) , 22 hospitalizations, and 11 deaths
  • Danville: 7029 cases (+69), 397 hospitalizations, and 211 deaths
  • Floyd County: 1,790 cases (+25) , 55 hospitalizations, and 33 deaths
  • Franklin County: 7,387 cases (+89) , 303 hospitalizations, and 129 deaths
  • Galax: 1,758 cases (+8) , 143 hospitalizations, and 69 deaths
  • Giles County: 2,612 cases (+15) , 99 hospitalizations, and 38 deaths
  • Grayson County: 2,612 cases (+11), 165 hospitalizations, and 62 deaths
  • Halifax County: 4,569 cases (+42), 197 hospitalizations, and 127 deaths (+1)
  • Henry County: 7,733 cases (+46), 487 hospitalizations, and 211 deaths (+1)
  • Highland County: 234 cases (+1) , 3 hospitalizations, and 4 deaths
  • Lexington: 1,739 cases (+21) , 39 hospitalizations, and 38 deaths
  • Lynchburg: 13,205 cases (+183), 538 hospitalizations (+1), and 216 deaths (+1)
  • Martinsville: 2,391 cases (+18), 190 hospitalizations, and 100 deaths
  • Montgomery County: 13,097 cases (+93), 289 hospitalizations (+2), and 120 deaths
  • Nelson County: 1,726 cases (+29), 64 hospitalizations, and 24 deaths
  • Patrick County: 2,553 cases (+16), 139 hospitalizations, and 72 deaths
  • Pittsylvania County: 9,155 cases (+56), 414 hospitalizations, and 141 deaths
  • Pulaski County: 4,834 cases (+44), 242 hospitalizations (+5) , and 105 deaths
  • Radford: 3,306 cases (+29), 56 hospitalizations, and 39 deaths
  • Roanoke City: 14,290 cases (+152) , 335 hospitalizations (+1), and 272 deaths (+1)
  • Roanoke County: 14,245 cases (+177) , 281 hospitalizations, and 195 deaths (+1)
  • Rockbridge County: 2,439 cases (+14), 86 hospitalizations, and 69 deaths
  • Salem: 4,396 cases (+54) , 108 hospitalizations (+1) , and 83 deaths
  • Wythe County: 5,178 cases (+27), 283 hospitalizations (+2), and 119 deaths (+1)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WFXR

VDH reports 13,500 new COVID cases Thursday, shattering record for pandemic’s largest case spike; hospitalizations increase by 255

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia health officials reported 13,500 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday — breaking Wednesday’s record for the largest single-day case spike of the entire pandemic — along with 24 new virus-related deaths. This brings the Commonwealth’s total coronavirus count up to 1,100,900 confirmed and probable cases and 15,565 confirmed and probable deaths. […]
RICHMOND, VA
WFXR

UPDATE: Northam responds after VDH reports largest COVID spike of the pandemic with over 12,000 new cases, nearly 400 new hospitalizations Wednesday

UPDATE 3:24 p.m.: After Virginia health officials announced the Commonwealth’s largest single-day spike of the entire pandemic for both COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations Wednesday morning, Gov. Ralph Northam assured Virginians that such high numbers “are a reason for concern, but not a reason for panic.” Northam’s office released the following statement from the governor on […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WFXR

Danville Public Schools to return to in-person learning soon

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Danville Public Schools, with guidance from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), continues to assess community and school COVID-19 numbers to determine whether or not to return to face-to-face versus virtual learning. Danville Public Schools announced their plan, for now, is to return to face-to-face learning Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. If […]
DANVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Richmond, VA
Coronavirus
Richmond, VA
Government
City
Galax, VA
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
City
Radford, VA
Richmond, VA
Health
City
Roanoke, VA
City
Lexington, VA
State
Virginia State
City
Lynchburg, VA
City
Danville, VA
City
Martinsville, VA
WFXR

VDH urges those with mild COVID symptoms, non-serious illnesses to avoid hospital ERs

(WFXR) — As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to increase at record-high levels amid the spread of the omicron variant, health officials and hospital leaders urge Virginians to avoid unnecessary trips to the emergency room if you only have mild coronavirus symptoms or other non-serious illnesses. According to a statement released by the Virginia Department […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Vdh#Commonwealth#Friday Health
WFXR

Danville professor lives ‘opportunity of a lifetime’ performing in Rose Parade

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Associate Professor of Music at Averett University Janet Phillips of Danville experienced a New Year’s Day dream come true as she was chosen to perform in this year’s nationally-televised ‘Rose Parade’ in Pasadena, Calif., just outside Los Angeles. Phillips represented Virginia in a 300-piece band for the Rose Parade Band Director’s […]
DANVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WFXR

Former CDC director speaks with WFXR about protecting kids from COVID as they return to school

(WFXR) — Schools around the nation are taking different steps to protect students from the coronavirus as they return to their classrooms after winter break. As COVID-19 cases surge around the country, education officials in some districts are switching to virtual learning. While that’s not the case for southwest Virginia schools at this time, concerns […]
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WFXR

New laws going into effect in Virginia in 2022

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVNS)– New laws will go into effect in the Commonwealth on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Virginia will become the fourth state to ban cosmetics testing on animals. This is a part of the Humane Cosmetics Act, signed by Gov. Ralph Northam. This act will also ban the sales of cosmetics that test on […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

GOP’s Keeney drops out of 7th District race; cites Virginia’s new maps

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A onetime Republican contender for Virginia’s competitive 7th Congressional District is no longer running. In a news release Thursday, Taylor Keeney cited a recently approved map that reshaped the district and moved it north. Keeney is a public affairs consultant and former aide to former Republican Gov. Bob McDonnell. She also […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

WFXR

1K+
Followers
494
Post
268K+
Views
ABOUT

WFXR News is the Fox Affiliate in Roanoke, VA and brings you the latest news, weather and sports across Southwest and Central Virginia.

 https://wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy