VDH reports 17,618 new COVID-19 cases, 270 new hospitalizations on Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 17,618 new COVID-19 cases on Friday for the Commonwealth. On the VDH dashboard, this number is a combination of confirmed and probable cases. Out of the new cases, 11,115 are confirmed cases. Health officials report that the total of cases is 1,118,518.

Health officials also reported 270 new hospitalizations and 22 new deaths. Below is the data from the VDH dashboard:

(Data reported VDH dashboard)

According to VDH’s Friday tally, more than 174,000 cases have been reported from the following localities in southwest and central Virginia:

Alleghany County: 2,512 cases (+11), 87 hospitalizations, and 87 deaths

87 hospitalizations, and 87 deaths Amherst County: 4,894 cases (+49) , 249 hospitalizations (+2) , and 63 deaths

, , and 63 deaths Appomattox County: 2,727 cases (+25) , 134 hospitalizations, and 38 deaths

, 134 hospitalizations, and 38 deaths Bath County: 582 cases (+9) , 20 hospitalizations, and 15 deaths

, 20 hospitalizations, and 15 deaths Bedford County: 11,447 cases (+110) , 463 hospitalizations, and 176 deaths

, 463 hospitalizations, and 176 deaths Bland County: 1,185 cases (+5) , 53 hospitalizations, and 18 deaths

, 53 hospitalizations, and 18 deaths Botetourt County: 4,825 cases (+59) , 105 hospitalizations, and 66 deaths (+2)

, 105 hospitalizations, and Buena Vista: 1,511 cases (+6) , 36 hospitalizations, and 34 deaths (+1)

, 36 hospitalizations, and Campbell County: 8,364 cases (+89), 402 hospitalizations, and 157 deaths

402 hospitalizations, and 157 deaths Carroll County: 4,745 cases (+42), 340 hospitalizations, and 113 deaths

340 hospitalizations, and 113 deaths Charlotte County: 1,535 cases (+8), 88 hospitalizations, and 30 deaths

88 hospitalizations, and 30 deaths Covington: 818 cases (+3), 34 hospitalizations, and 19 deaths

34 hospitalizations, and 19 deaths Craig County: 761 cases (+10) , 22 hospitalizations, and 11 deaths

, 22 hospitalizations, and 11 deaths Danville: 7029 cases (+69), 397 hospitalizations, and 211 deaths

397 hospitalizations, and 211 deaths Floyd County: 1,790 cases (+25) , 55 hospitalizations, and 33 deaths

, 55 hospitalizations, and 33 deaths Franklin County: 7,387 cases (+89) , 303 hospitalizations, and 129 deaths

, 303 hospitalizations, and 129 deaths Galax: 1,758 cases (+8) , 143 hospitalizations, and 69 deaths

, 143 hospitalizations, and 69 deaths Giles County: 2,612 cases (+15) , 99 hospitalizations, and 38 deaths

, 99 hospitalizations, and 38 deaths Grayson County: 2,612 cases (+11), 165 hospitalizations, and 62 deaths

165 hospitalizations, and 62 deaths Halifax County: 4,569 cases (+42), 197 hospitalizations, and 127 deaths (+1)

197 hospitalizations, and Henry County: 7,733 cases (+46), 487 hospitalizations, and 211 deaths (+1)

487 hospitalizations, and Highland County: 234 cases (+1) , 3 hospitalizations, and 4 deaths

, 3 hospitalizations, and 4 deaths Lexington: 1,739 cases (+21) , 39 hospitalizations, and 38 deaths

, 39 hospitalizations, and 38 deaths Lynchburg: 13,205 cases (+183), 538 hospitalizations (+1), and 216 deaths (+1)

Martinsville: 2,391 cases (+18), 190 hospitalizations, and 100 deaths

190 hospitalizations, and 100 deaths Montgomery County: 13,097 cases (+93), 289 hospitalizations (+2), and 120 deaths

and 120 deaths Nelson County: 1,726 cases (+29), 64 hospitalizations, and 24 deaths

64 hospitalizations, and 24 deaths Patrick County: 2,553 cases (+16), 139 hospitalizations, and 72 deaths

139 hospitalizations, and 72 deaths Pittsylvania County: 9,155 cases (+56), 414 hospitalizations, and 141 deaths

414 hospitalizations, and 141 deaths Pulaski County: 4,834 cases (+44), 242 hospitalizations (+5) , and 105 deaths

, and 105 deaths Radford: 3,306 cases (+29), 56 hospitalizations, and 39 deaths

56 hospitalizations, and 39 deaths Roanoke City: 14,290 cases (+152) , 335 hospitalizations (+1), and 272 deaths (+1)

, Roanoke County: 14,245 cases (+177) , 281 hospitalizations, and 195 deaths (+1)

, 281 hospitalizations, and Rockbridge County: 2,439 cases (+14), 86 hospitalizations, and 69 deaths

86 hospitalizations, and 69 deaths Salem: 4,396 cases (+54) , 108 hospitalizations (+1) , and 83 deaths

, , and 83 deaths Wythe County: 5,178 cases (+27), 283 hospitalizations (+2), and 119 deaths (+1)

