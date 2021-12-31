ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Rapper Jack Harlow speaks out after cop seen grabbing woman near Georgia concert venue

By Simone Jasper
Macon Telegraph
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRapper Jack Harlow wants a police officer off the force after he was seen grabbing a woman outside a Georgia concert venue. On Instagram, Harlow posted a 13-second clip that shows a cop put his hand on the woman’s neck and reach for her wrist. The woman can also be heard...

www.macon.com

XXL Mag

Video Shows Police Officer Grabbing Woman’s Neck Outside Jack Harlow Show, Jack Releases Statement

UPDATE (Dec. 30):. The Cobb County Police Department, whose jurisdiction covers The Roxy Theater, has released the following statement to XXL concerning the video of the woman getting her throat grabbed by a police officer outside a recent Jack Harlow show: "The Cobb County Police Department takes any and all allegations of officer misconduct very seriously. We are aware of the video snippet posted to Instagram involving our officer and a young woman outside the Coca-Cola Roxy. The incident is going through an internal review to get a full understanding of the entire incident before any potential action is taken."
ATLANTA, GA
HipHopDX.com

Jack Harlow Calls For Police Officer’s Firing After Assaulting Fan

Atlanta, Ga – Jack Harlow thought everything went smoothly at his Tuesday night (December 28) show at the Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta but that wasn’t the case for everyone in attendance. Harlow was made aware of a video taken outside the venue on Wednesday night (December 29) regarding...
ATLANTA, GA
mynewsla.com

Rapper Dead After Stabbing at Exposition Park Concert

Los Angeles rapper Drakeo the Ruler has died after being stabbed outside a 12-hour concert at the Banc of California Stadium and Exposition Park, according to multiple media reports. Los Angeles officials have not yet confirmed the victim’s identity, or death, but one of the rapper’s representatives confirmed the information...
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Jack Harlow Asks Fans To Find Police Officer Who Grabbed Female Fan By The Neck

Louisville-based rapper Jack Harlow is looking for help identifying a police officer who grabbed one of his female fans by the neck as she was trying to make her way into his concert. The 23-year-old recording artist shared a viral video of his fan being confronted by two officers before one of them grabbed her by the neck, calling the incident "sickening."
PUBLIC SAFETY
NME

Jack Harlow calls for officer alleged to have assaulted a woman outside his show to be fired

Jack Harlow has called for a police officer to be fired, after newly released footage showed the officer placing his hand around a woman’s neck outside one of his shows. Harlow shared the footage to his Instagram profile on Wednesday (December 29), tagging the location as Atlanta (where he performed at the Coca-Cola Roxy a day prior). In the short clip, a young woman appears to be arguing with two police officers, telling them: “All I wanted to do was go to the Jack Harlow concert.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Billboard

Jack Harlow Calls for Firing of Officer Who Was Filmed Putting His Hand Around a Woman’s Neck

Jack Harlow is calling for the firing of a police officer after a video appeared to show the man putting his hand around a woman’s neck outside of the star’s concert. Harlow shared the clip on his Instagram Wednesday (Dec. 29) and tagged the location as Atlanta, where he performed on Tuesday at the Coca-Cola Roxy as part of The Crème De La Crème Tour. The 13-second clip shows a distraught young woman approaching two police officers and pleading with them by saying, “All I wanted to go do was go to a Jack Harlow show,” while one of the officers appears to put his hand on the woman’s neck and pushes her away from him while telling her to “get out of my face.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
