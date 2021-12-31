ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee County, KS

OMICRON: SNCO health leaders warn that uptick in new variant is coming

By James Ryan
KSNT News
KSNT News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MORUX_0dZv3Aqy00

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Health leaders are warning people that an uptick of the Omicron variant is coming to Shawnee County. Shawnee County Health Department leaders appeared before the Public Health Technical Advisory Board Thursday.

Although the county is seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, health leaders say the majority of those cases are the Delta variant. Shawnee County Health Officer Dr. Erin Locke said they are expecting to see an even larger uptick once Omicron takes hold in the county.

KDHE issues new guidelines for the general public, healthcare workers

“We expect that it will spread far more quickly in households,” Dr. Locke said. “We’ll just see families all becoming infected close to the same time.”

Dr. Locke said congregate settings, like student housing, jails, nursing homes, are one of the county’s primary concerns. She said they believe there will be higher transmissions in schools as well.

This comes as the KDHE issues new guidelines for the general public and healthcare workers

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Topeka hospitals are seeing the long term damaging effects of COVID

TOPEKA (KSNT) – They’re being impacted by more than just COVID patients. From staffing shortages to emotional distress, the emergency care system is seeing a domino effect of the coronavirus. Shawnee County healthcare members met virtually Thursday to discuss the hidden impacts COVID is bringing to the community. The stress staff members have endured over […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KDHE issues new guidelines for the general public, healthcare workers

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has updated its isolation and quarantine guidance after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated protocols for health care workers and the general population. The CDC is in the process of updating guidance for other settings such as correctional facilities, long-term care facilities, preschool, […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

COVID-19 medication will be available at one location in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Walmart in Kansas has announced they will begin dispensing the authorized COVID antiviral medication to customers with a prescription from a doctor. “We are committed to working with our state and federal partners to provide access to new treatment options like authorized COVID-19 antiviral medications, as they become available,” said Kevin Host, […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Shawnee County, KS
Shawnee County, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Health
Local
Kansas Coronavirus
Shawnee County, KS
Health
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Government
KSNT News

First baby of 2022 born at Stormont Vail Health

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Stormont Vail Health welcomed the first baby in Shawnee County of 2022 this morning at 2 a.m. The baby girl weighed 6 pounds, 5.8 ounces, and measured 19 inches long. Violet Rayne Dudley was born to parents Sara Carroll and Brandon Dudley. Violet is now a little sister to 2-year-old Damon Lee […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Mobile Clinic rolls into Topeka, meeting patients where they live

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Stormont Vail announced Thursday the arrival of a mobile clinic that will allow the health care provider to travel to “different areas in the city that don’t have ready access to health care and provide primary care services.” According to a statement from Stormont Vail, The clinic-on-wheels will bring much-needed health care […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid#Snco#Kdhe
KSNT News

Children hospitalized with COVID in near-record numbers, Shawnee County has hundreds of confirmed cases

SEATTLE (AP) — The omicron-fueled surge that is sending COVID-19 cases rocketing in the U.S. is putting children in the hospital in close to record numbers, and experts lament that most of the youngsters are not vaccinated. “It’s just so heartbreaking,” said Dr. Paul Offit, an infectious-disease expert at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. “It was […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Hy-Vee introducing new security team in several stores across the Midwest

(KSNT) – The Midwest supermarket chain Hy-Vee will be introducing it’s own retail security teams in several of their stores to provide customers with additional protection across its eight-state region. The announcement came on Dec. 29 in a press release from Hy-Vee’s Senior Vice-President of Communications, Tina Potthoff. The new on-site officers will help ensure […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KSNT News

Topeka Fire Department Chief announces retirement plans

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Fire Department Chief Craig Duke has announced that he plans to retire from the City of Topeka. According to a recent press release from the City of Topeka, Duke plans to leave in April of 2022. “It has been a pleasure working alongside Chief Duke over the last four years,” City […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Federal judge stops mask and vaccine mandates in Texas Head Start

LUBBOCK, Texas — A federal judge in Lubbock halted mask and vaccine mandates in the Head Start program within the State of Texas. The ruling by Judge James “Wesley” Hendrix came Friday (New Year’s Eve). Lubbock ISD and the state sued the Biden Administration in mid-December for a nationwide temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction. […]
TEXAS STATE
KSNT News

TPD: Walk-in accident reporting in effect

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has implemented the walk-in accident reporting phase for the City of Topeka. Until further notice the Topeka Police Department will only respond and investigate accidents that are listed here: Injury, possible injury or death to any person Possible impairment of a driver due to drugs or alcohol Hit-and-run […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
823K+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy