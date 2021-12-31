ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Rapper Jack Harlow speaks out after cop seen grabbing woman near Georgia concert venue

By Simone Jasper
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRapper Jack Harlow wants a police officer off the force after he was seen grabbing a woman outside a Georgia concert venue. On Instagram, Harlow posted a 13-second clip that shows a cop put his hand on the woman’s neck and reach for her wrist. The woman can also be heard...

www.star-telegram.com

Comments / 0

XXL Mag

Video Shows Police Officer Grabbing Woman’s Neck Outside Jack Harlow Show, Jack Releases Statement

UPDATE (Dec. 30):. The Cobb County Police Department, whose jurisdiction covers The Roxy Theater, has released the following statement to XXL concerning the video of the woman getting her throat grabbed by a police officer outside a recent Jack Harlow show: "The Cobb County Police Department takes any and all allegations of officer misconduct very seriously. We are aware of the video snippet posted to Instagram involving our officer and a young woman outside the Coca-Cola Roxy. The incident is going through an internal review to get a full understanding of the entire incident before any potential action is taken."
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

Jack Harlow calls for Atlanta police officer to be fired after grabbing a fan by the throat: ‘I was disgusted’

Jack Harlow is calling for the firing of a police officer after a video circulated showing the officer grabbing a young woman by the throat. The 23-year-old rapper shared a video with his 4.4 million Instagram followers on Wednesday (29 December) showing an altercation between two police officers and a young Black woman. Harlow tagged the video’s location as Atlanta, where he performed on Tuesday (28 December) at the Coca-Cola Roxy venue.At one moment in the 13-second clip, the woman can be heard saying: “All I wanted to do was go to a Jack Harlow show” while one of...
hotnewhiphop.com

Jack Harlow Asks Fans To Find Police Officer Who Grabbed Female Fan By The Neck

Louisville-based rapper Jack Harlow is looking for help identifying a police officer who grabbed one of his female fans by the neck as she was trying to make her way into his concert. The 23-year-old recording artist shared a viral video of his fan being confronted by two officers before one of them grabbed her by the neck, calling the incident "sickening."
creativeloafing.com

Jack Harlow

Hailed for his fresh style, unconventional sound, and rebellious spirit, Jack Harlow fell in love with music at an early age and never looked back. In 2016, he released his first mixtape, 18, earning instant attention, with the breakout track, “Ice Cream,” becoming an instant fan favorite. Since then, Harlow has garnered more than 5 million total streams and counting, in part fueled by his acclaimed mixtape, GAZEBO, released in November 2017 on his own Private Garden label. Harlow followed GAZEBO with his first ever headline North American tour, followed by a string of select dates as support for Grammy-winning rock band Portugal. The Man. Harlow signed with Atlantic Records last year via the DJ Drama and Don Cannon imprint, Generation Now. To celebrate, he released the feel-good anthem “SUNDOWN” alongside an accompanying video. “SUNDOWN” would later serve as the lead single from his major-label debut mixtape, Loose, which later spawned four more videos – “PICKYOURPHONEUP (feat. K. Camp),” “CODY BANKS,” SYLVIA (feat. 2forwOyNE)” and “DRIP DROP (feat. Cyhi The Prynce).” Billboard praised Harlow in an interview about the mixtape in 2018 as “an emerging artist out of Louisville Kentucky, who’s been crafting an eclectic sound with a fresh style of rebellious spirit.” DJBooth also commended his Generation Now/Atlantic Records debut, describing it as, “grand success,” in addition to pinning Harlow as, “a rapper who can knead down a beat with a wavy and punctuated flow.” Following the mixtape’s release, Harlow hit the road on his 18-date “The Loose Tour.” Following a busy summer filled with high-profile festival performances including Governor’s Ball, Bonnaroo, Capitol Hill Block Party and more, Harlow returned in August 2019 with the bouncy new single, “THRU THE NIGHT (Feat. Bryson Tiller)” from his upcoming, as-of-yet-titled project. Highlighted as a, “song you need to know,’ Rolling Stone described “THRU THE NIGHT” as, “sickeningly savvy,” and, “a truly effective piece of pop.” Harlow is also slated to embark on “THE MISSION TOUR” this Fall.
