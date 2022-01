Happy New Year! Can you believe that it is 2022? The more things change, the more they seem to stay the same – at least when it comes to the promise of a new year. Each January, we are all filled with hope that this year will be better than the last and we all resolve to be better version of ourselves. My New Year resolutions usually consist of promising to work out more, to make healthier food choices, and to live life to the fullest.

