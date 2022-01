Jack Harlow is calling for the firing of a police officer after a video appeared to show the man putting his hand around a woman’s neck outside of the star’s concert. Harlow shared the clip on his Instagram Wednesday (Dec. 29) and tagged the location as Atlanta, where he performed on Tuesday at the Coca-Cola Roxy as part of The Crème De La Crème Tour. The 13-second clip shows a distraught young woman approaching two police officers and pleading with them by saying, “All I wanted to go do was go to a Jack Harlow show,” while one of the officers appears to put his hand on the woman’s neck and pushes her away from him while telling her to “get out of my face.”

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO