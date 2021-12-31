ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Dialog Journalism® Inventor Nielsen Posts Embodied Internet-Compatible Global Discourse Plan

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago

CHICAGO, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Geodialog Media LLC CEO Christine Marie Nielsen today posted a blueprint for global discourse compatible with an embodied Internet environment. The release precedes the publishing of a book from Geodialog Publishing Open Plan: Bringing Everyone to the Table for Equitable Information Delivery .

The information provided in the blueprint is contained in a public domain patent submitted by Nielsen to the United States Patent and Trademark Office in 2012. Already cited by two entities working to improve online communication, the invention "System and Method for an Improved Communication and Interactive News Forum," is available here in USPTO records and on the Geodialog Media website under " Discourse Resources ."

"I wanted to raise the profile of the patent to give others a chance to access and improve upon it," says Nielsen. "Organizations around the world are emphasizing shared dialogue among a variety of stakeholders and this plan connects users on a digital platform to create an environment of fair information distribution and global arbitration."

About Christine Marie Nielsen

Nielsen launched Geodialog Media LLC in 2012 after creating Dialog Journalism ® (2011) to form a solution-focused dissemination of news that integrates international editorial content and an online social media forum. She first invited the public to a "global citizenship ecosystem" with a campaign launched in 2014 .

Born in Milwaukee - polarized in terms of socioeconomic circumstances and race - Nielsen has written about how intergenerational poverty has impacted her family. She's worked as a staff reporter for Dow Jones & Company Inc. and Knight Ridder Inc. She's also worked as an intercultural editor for the Christian Science Monitor and Living Earth Television. She has an MA from Northwestern University in Creative Writing and a BA from Marquette University in Journalism, minor in English.

Nielsen has been a proponent for fostering minority and women-owned entities in an information industry threatened by a concentration of power.

Geodialog Media LLC

Geodialog Media LLC is the original dialogic-based journalism organization.

Our Earth Issues (OEI) at https://ourearthissues.com , one of Geodialog Media's flagship products, attempts to show reported perspective from each region, incorporating articles and other types of media from that region and local audiences during Geodialog ® global town halls.

Geodialog Publishing publishes works that underpin online conversations.

Contact: Christine Marie NielsenGeodialog Media LLC(877) 871-6224 326733@email4pr.com geodialogmedia.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dialog-journalism-inventor-nielsen-posts-embodied-internet-compatible-global-discourse-plan-301452063.html

SOURCE Geodialog Media LLC

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

Why You Need To Delete, Not Just Deactivate, Your Facebook Account

Facebook may be the 800-pound gorilla of social media platforms, but the company’s business practices are leading many users to abandon it. In recent years, Facebook has been embroiled in one scandal and issue after another and has become synonymous with abuse of privacy. The Cambridge Analytica scandal was one of the biggest such examples, with the private data of tens of millions of users misused for political reasons (via The New York Times). Users are also coming to the realization that, as with many free services, the user is the product. Facebook doesn’t provide the services it does out of the goodness of its heart — it counts on being able to collect, mine, and monetize every scrap of data it can from its users.
INTERNET
Daily Mail

Amazon is shutting down its Alexa.com platform which ranks the world's most popular websites and offers SEO and competitor analysis tools after 25 years due to declining popularity

Amazon is shutting down Alexa.com – it’s global website ranking system – after 25 years of service. The system, unrelated to the firm’s voice assistant, has been monitoring traffic online to list the most popular websites around the globe since 1996. Amazon released a statement Thursday...
INTERNET
New York Post

Google warns 2 billion users of update that could break websites worldwide

Google has issued a warning to Chrome’s more than two billion users amid fears the browser’s forthcoming update will break a number of websites around the world. The tech giant announced the news via its Chromium Bug tracker, the codebase for Chrome, and a solution to the issue is currently nowhere in sight.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Citizenship#Dialogic#Inventor#Geodialog Media Llc#Dow Jones Company Inc#Knight Ridder Inc#Ma
Washington Post

Americans widely distrust Facebook, TikTok and Instagram with their data, poll finds

You’ll find all the usual technology suspects inside Mary Veselka’s Pearland, Tex., home. There’s her iPhone, a school-issued iPad for her young daughter and the latest boxes delivered from Amazon. The full-time mother has an active Facebook account and a TikTok account, and sitting in her living room is an Echo speaker, its Alexa voice assistant always ready to add items to her shopping list or turn off the lights.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Futurity

Internet history: North America’s first website turns 30 years old

December marks the 30-year anniversary of the first website in North America. As the World Wide Web was poised to begin its transformation of modern communications—and, well, life as we know it—a group of staff at the Department of Energy’s SLAC National Accelerator Lab at Stanford University saw an opportunity to vastly improve the exchange of information within large, international physics collaborations.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
K2 Radio

Twitter Bans Personal Greene Account for COVID-19 Misinfo

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter on Sunday banned the personal account of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for multiple violations of its COVID-19 misinformation policy, according to a statement from the company. The Georgia Republican’s account was permanently suspended under the “strike” system Twitter launched in March, which uses artificial...
INTERNET
TheStreet

One World Universe, Inc. In Negotiations With Social Media Director

Friday's Apocalyptic Apes NFT Investment Doubles in a Matter of Days. HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, Jan. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - One World Universe, Inc. (OTC: OWUV), a publicly traded company that invests in sports related businesses, distressed assets, business opportunities within emerging industries such as the Metaverse and providing humanitarian efforts in over 185 countries, announced they starting off the new year by hiring a Social Media Director and having their investment in their Apocalyptic Apes NFTs already double since Friday.
BUSINESS
psychologytoday.com

The Social Significance of Online Dating

Online dating is the number one way for couples to meet in the U.S. Relationships form differently online than through conventional face-to-face dating. These changes to the ways couples meet may have large-scale implications. Online dating is more than just a passing trend. In the U.S., most couples today meet...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
FOXBusiness

Meta warns 50,000 Facebook, Instagram users may have been targeted by private 'surveillance-for-hire' firms

Meta has notified about 50,000 Facebook and Instagram users that they may have been targeted by seven private "surveillance-for-hire" firms. "The global surveillance-for-hire industry targets people across the internet to collect intelligence, manipulate them into revealing information and compromise their devices and accounts," Meta Director of Threat Disruption David Agranovich and Head of Cyber Espionage Investigations Mike Dvilyanski said in a blog post Thursday.
INTERNET
makeuseof.com

New Poll Shows People Don't Trust Big Tech, but Especially Facebook

2021 was a tough year for big tech from a regulatory standpoint. Senior executives were repeatedly summoned by Congress to explain their policies and the alleged role their companies played in violating laws or destabilizing society. Now a joint poll by the Washington Post and the Schar School of Government...
INTERNET
The Conversation U.S.

What will 2022 bring in the way of misinformation on social media? 3 experts weigh in

At the end of 2020, it seemed hard to imagine a worse year for misinformation on social media, given the intensity of the presidential election and the trauma of the COVID-19 pandemic. But 2021 proved up to the task, starting with the Jan. 6 insurrection and continuing with copious amounts of falsehoods and distortions about COVID-19 vaccines. To get a sense of what 2022 could hold, we asked three researchers about the evolution of misinformation on social media. Absent regulation, misinformation will get worse Anjana Susarla, Professor of Information Systems, Michigan State University While misinformation has always existed in media – think of the...
INTERNET
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
79K+
Post
354K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy