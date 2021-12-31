ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staying in for New Year's Eve? Here's how you can watch all the TV specials

Cover picture for the articleAnother year, another onslaught of New Year's Eve programming on the horizon as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on. As 2022 approaches, many are opting to stay in Friday evening to avoid catching the highly contagious Omicron variant, which is spreading across the globe. Luckily, there are plenty of ways to celebrate...

'American Idol' Fans Are in a Frenzy After Seeing a New Instagram About the "Historic" New Season

Let's rewind back to 2002 when Keith Urban's "Somebody Like You" was topping the charts and we were first mesmerized by Kelly Clarkson's voice. American Idol premiered almost two decades ago and since then, it's introduced us to some of our favorite singers like Fantasia Barrino, Taylor Hicks, Jordin Sparks, and, of course, "Before He Cheats" singer Carrie Underwood.
Ryan Reynolds, Ellen DeGeneres, Henry Winkler and More Remember Betty White: “She Lived the Best Life Ever”

Hollywood, along with the world at large, is mourning the loss of Betty White, the legendary performer and comedian who delighted generations of fans. White, known for memorable performances on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Golden Girls and Hot in Cleveland, in addition to witty stand-up comedy routines and charming talk show appearances, died early Friday at the age of 99, her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas told The Hollywood Reporter. “Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever,” Witjas shared with People magazine in a statement. “I will miss her terribly and so...
How to Watch Times Square New Year’s Eve 2022 Free Online

The Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration will again be a less raucous affair — with limited in-person attendance because of a spike in COVID cases — but you can watch all the festivities and music performances live for free, streaming online. The six-hour free livestream, presented without ads, will feature live performances by artists including KT Tunstall, Chlöe, Journey and Karol G. The Times Square New Year’s Eve event kicks off at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday with the ball raising — concluding with the 60-second midnight countdown and the famous ball drop from the top of One Times Square. The...
How To Watch Times Square Ball Drop On New Year’s Eve: Livestream + TV Schedule

UPDATED with latest performer line-up: The official Times Square New Year’s Eve lineup includes live performances by Journey, Ashanti and Ja Rule, among other appearances throughout the evening Friday, highlighting a slew of options to help ring in 2022 while Omicron continues to surge. Co-organizers the Times Square Alliance and Countdown Entertainment’s annual and official Times Square event, which shares the NYC stage with ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest among other network specials, is set to kick off its commercial-free live coverage beginning at 6 p.m. ET Friday. The festivities, which includes the swearing in of...
‘Saturday Night Live’: NBC To Air 2010 Episode With Betty White Tonight In Tribute

Saturday Night Live will pay tribute to the late TV icon Betty White tonight with an encore telecast of the May 8, 2010 episode she hosted, with Jay-Z as musical guest. White became the oldest person to host the late night comedy show at 88, when she hosted in 2010. She appeared in every skit, with the episode drawing over 12 million viewers. White hosted the late-night variety comedy series after a huge Facebook campaign urged NBC to invite her to headline the show. It was David Matthews, of San Antonio, TX who launched the Facebook page “Betty White to Host SNL (please?)!” after the comedy legend appeared in a popular Snickers Super Bowl ad. Less than two months later, several hundred thousand fans of White had signed the petition, and it was announced that she would be hosting a special Mother’s Day episode on May 8, 2010. The special episode brought back former cast members Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Molly Shannon, Maya Rudolph, Ana Gasteyer and Rachel Dratch. The encore telecast will air tonight at 11:30 pm ET/PT following a vintage SNL episode at 10 PM. White died Friday at her Los Angeles home, just a few weeks before her 100th birthday.
TVLine Items: Bones' American Idol Exit Confirmed, Queer Eye Trailer and More

Bobby Bones, who been MIA from American Idol Season 20 promos thus far, has confirmed that his four-year run as the reality-TV juggernaut’s in-house mentor has come to an end. “My contract with my new network won’t let me do another show right now,” Bones somewhat-cryptically shared during a recent Instagram AMA. “Love Idol, BTW. Was a great 4 years.” Bones shared zero details on his new commitment (“The network hasn’t even announced the show yet”), other than to say, “As soon as I can say [why I was in Costa Rica], I will…. But it’s a really good show.” Bones this Friday night co-hosted CBS’ New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, with ET‘s Rachel Smith. American Idol launches its milestone 20th season (and fifth on ABC) on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8/7c. Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well… * Real Time With Bill Maher will return for Season 20 on Friday, Jan. 21 at 10/9c on HBO. * Peacock’s six-part sports documentary Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure will debut its first two episodes on Thursday, Jan. 6. Watch a trailer here. * Netflix has released a trailer for Queer Eye Season 6, premiering Friday, Dec. 31: Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?
Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Pulls Out Of Miley Cyrus' New Year's Eve TV Special

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong shared via social media that he has decided to cancel his appearance on Miley Cyrus' New Year's Eve television special. The New Year's Eve special will be broadcast from Miami on NBC and is being hosted by Cyrus and Pete Davidson, but will no longer include Armstong after he was recently exposed to COVID-19.
Bobby Bones Says He’s Not Returning to ‘American Idol’ for Season 20

Bobby Bones said on Friday that he will not be returning as a mentor on “American Idol” for the hit competition show’s 20th season. The radio personality and “Dancing With the Stars” winner, who became a full-time mentor on “American Idol” during Season 17, revealed via a now-expired Instagram story that he won’t be returning due to a scheduling conflict with another network. When asked during a fan Q&A why he has recently been in Costa Rica, Bones addressed his absence from “American Idol’s” Season 20 promos. “And some of you noticed, I’m not in the ‘Idol’ promos this season. My contract...
Who's Performing at the New Year's Eve Countdown This Year & How to Watch

With a sudden uptick in COVID-19 numbers, you might want to rethink your plans to party until dawn in a crowded club. Is kissing a random stranger at the strike of midnight really worth the omicron? Didn't think so. That doesn't mean you have to forego the festivities altogether, though. Your couch is the new Tao and bottle service just got a lot cheaper.
What to watch on Monday: ‘The Cleaning Lady’ premieres on Fox

NCIS (CBS at 9) An officer is suspected of selling stolen classified software used to pilot combat drones. Tough Love With Hilary Farr (HGTV at 9) A military family’s century-old house doesn’t provide adequate space to host parties and get-togethers. NCIS: Hawai’i (CBS at 10) NCIS crosses paths with Whistler’s...
