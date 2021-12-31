ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Leda Dreaming or Hallucinating at the End of The Lost Daughter?

By Dhruv Trivedi
thecinemaholic.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘The Lost Daughter’ follows the darkly cerebral journal that Leda, a professor on vacation, undergoes when she is reminded of her tumultuous days as a young mother. When she encounters Nina, another young mother also struggling with the constant demands of raising a young child, Leda is tortured by the memories...

thecinemaholic.com

Laredo Morning Times

Olivia Colman Questions a Mother’s Nature in ‘The Lost Daughter’

“Once,” writes Elena Ferrante in her 2006 novel The Lost Daughter, “I had a very closeup view of what it means to be in love, the powerful and joyous irresponsibility that it unleashes.” In the span of a sentence, Ferrante — in the voice of heroine Leda Caruso — renders love into something exuberant and also, not paradoxically, reckless and unyielding. It is powerful (a morally neutral term) and encouraging of the irresponsible (not so neutral); it “unleashes” impulses that cannot be contained while also, because of its joy, making the person in the throes of that love hesitant to temper it. In Ferrante’s hands, love has a way of amounting to work, and half the battle is keeping a tight grip on the reins. Her heroines often crave, against what’s expected of them as mothers and sisters and daughters, to loosen their grip — a desire as exciting as it is terrifying.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
kshb.com

Passionate performances, minimalist tone paces 'The Lost Daughter'

TUCSON, Ariz. — "The Lost Daughter" is an intense, slow burn that enthuses the "less is more" mentality. With plot and dialogue at a minimum, the film is more about insinuation and expression. It takes patience and focus to reap the film's rewards, but those who stick with it...
TUCSON, AZ
Stamford Advocate

Lisa Taddeo on Maggie Gyllenhaal Exploring the ‘Inner Life of a Woman’ in ‘The Lost Daughter’

Since my own child was born, I must often. Pause. from writing and scream at her for interrupting me. Pause. And at my husband for not helping. As I am doing this moment, writing this piece. And how fitting. Because Elena Ferrante’s “The Lost Daughter” is the book I bring up when talking about the way the world disparages “a bad mother.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
CultureMap Dallas

Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Lost Daughter deftly examines the nuances of motherhood

As many people can attest, being a parent is one of the hardest jobs one can face in life. Some people are suited for the role, and some aren’t. In films, bad parents are typically seen from the perspective of their children, whose emotional – and sometimes physical – scars reveal themselves through their own actions as adults. But few films ask you to try to understand the perspective of the parent who’s not always there for his or her children.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Rigors of motherhood are tested in the absorbing 'Lost Daughter'

One encouraging sign of Hollywood's progress on gender equity is "The Lost Daughter." It's Maggie Gyllenhaal's first feature as a writer/director, and is outstanding. Based on an Elena Ferrante novel, "Daughter" is about motherhood. Specifically, it's about feeling ambivalent about motherhood. Olivia Colman plays Leda, a professor on vacation in Greece. She hoped to get some writing done but that doesn't happen because she becomes fascinated by others on the beach, including a harried young mom (Dakota Johnson) and her daughter. When the daughter disappears one day, it's Leda who finds her in an isolated spot near the beach.
CELEBRITIES
thecinemaholic.com

What’s the Significance of Oranges in The Lost Daughter?

‘The Lost Daughter’ follows a professor on vacation who encounters a young mother and daughter at the beach and is subsequently reminded of her own troubled motherhood. As Leda grapples with her memories and guilt of how she behaved as a young mother, her inner turmoil spills out in a variety of situations in the present, making for an emotional and strangely surreal narrative. Many seemingly ordinary objects begin to take on a special significance as we see how they are intimately tied to Leda’s past.
MOVIES
weisradio.com

Maggie Gyllenhaal explains how ‘The Lost Daughter’ lets women feel seen

Actress Maggie Gyllenhaal makes her directorial debut in The Lost Daughter, one of the most critically acclaimed movies of the year that’s racking up award nominations left and right. Maggie tells ABC Audio the movie takes a hard look at a little-shown side of the female psyche and features...
MOVIES
cityscenecolumbus.com

The Lost Daughter, The Replacement Wife and bubble gum cookies

Maggie Gyllenhaal makes her debut as a director with this captivating psychological drama based on the novel by international-bestseller Elena Ferrante. The Lost Daughter follows a college professor who, prompted by an encounter with a woman and her daughter, reflects upon memories of her early motherhood. Darby Kane, international-bestselling author...
MOVIES
fangirlish.com

Movie Review: ‘The Lost Daughter’ Is A Raw Exploration Of Motherhood

The Lost Daughter based on the book of the same name by Elena Ferrante and directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal is a raw exploration of motherhood. The book is a fast read and it is very interesting. I found myself wondering how Maggie would bring it to life onscreen and I can honestly say she did a fantastic job with it. Motherhood is something that isn’t often talked about in a real way that showcases the struggles women face. The Lost Daughter shows us that and more.
MOVIES
thecinemaholic.com

Upworthy

theyoungfolks.com

‘The Lost Daughter’ review: Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut is a gripping drama about parental strife

There’s always a moment when we stop seeing our parents as superheroes and learn they’re human beings just as fragile as us. The ones who taught us right from wrong and can heal any hurt with a hug are also prone to selfishness, hopelessness, and plain-old mean-spirited behavior. You can never predict when it happens, how it happens, or how to deal with it. What you can do is start tracing back your childhood memories to look for clues. You might ask, “How long have those feelings been there?” “Did I do something to make them worse?” “Do those feelings ever go away, even when I become a parent?” There may not be a definitive way to ease those feelings, but one thing’s for sure. Running away from them will only make it all worse.
MOVIES
anothermag.com

The Lost Daughter: Maggie Gyllenhaal on Adapting Elena Ferrante’s Hit Book

Lead ImageThe Lost Daughter, 2021(Film still) When Maggie Gyllenhaal emailed Elena Ferrante to ask if she could adapt one of her books, The Lost Daughter, for the big screen, she was surprised and delighted when the anonymous Italian author said yes. There was, however, one condition: Gyllenhaal herself had to promise to direct it, as well as write it, or the contract was void.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
thecinemaholic.com

