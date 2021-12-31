How Does the Ending of The Lost Daughter Movie Differ From the Book?

Maggie Gyllenhaal’s feature directing debut, “The Lost Daughter,” scintillatingly adapts the 2008 Elena Ferrante novel about maternal ambivalence and a holiday in Greece. The film, which begins streaming Friday, Dec. 31, on Netflix, stars Olivia Colman as a vacationing professor whose interactions with a boisterous, distracting clan (including a young mother in their midst played by Dakota Johnson), recall her own parenting history, seen in flashbacks with Jessie Buckley. “The Lost Daughter” cleaned up last month at the Gotham Awards, which honor independent film, and topped AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr’s best-of list for 2021. In her review, the AP’s Jocelyn Noveck praised Colman’s “blazing” performance as “a veritable onion shedding layers as she plays Leda, a prickly yet exceedingly vulnerable 48-year-old academic.”
