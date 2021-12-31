ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

How Does the Ending of The Lost Daughter Movie Differ From the Book?

By Dhruv Trivedi
thecinemaholic.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘The Lost Daughter‘ follows the tumultuous emotional journey of Leda, who is reminded of her troubled past as a young mother when she meets Nina. The former, while on vacation, comes across Nina and her young daughter, Elena, only to then be transported into a dark mire of her own guilty...

thecinemaholic.com

Comments / 0

Related
Laredo Morning Times

Olivia Colman Questions a Mother’s Nature in ‘The Lost Daughter’

“Once,” writes Elena Ferrante in her 2006 novel The Lost Daughter, “I had a very closeup view of what it means to be in love, the powerful and joyous irresponsibility that it unleashes.” In the span of a sentence, Ferrante — in the voice of heroine Leda Caruso — renders love into something exuberant and also, not paradoxically, reckless and unyielding. It is powerful (a morally neutral term) and encouraging of the irresponsible (not so neutral); it “unleashes” impulses that cannot be contained while also, because of its joy, making the person in the throes of that love hesitant to temper it. In Ferrante’s hands, love has a way of amounting to work, and half the battle is keeping a tight grip on the reins. Her heroines often crave, against what’s expected of them as mothers and sisters and daughters, to loosen their grip — a desire as exciting as it is terrifying.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Collider

Peter Sarsgaard on ‘The Lost Daughter’ and What it’s Like Filming a Love Scene Directed by Your Wife

With writer-director Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter now playing in selected theaters and streaming on Netflix starting December 31, I recently spoke to Peter Sarsgaard about making Gyllenhaal’s fantastic feature debut. During the interview, Sarsgaard talked about how The Lost Daughter deals with issues that are rarely seen in movies, how the film is about someone not living their best life and has sacrificed too much of her own desires and ambitions, what it was like playing the object of desire for Jessie Buckley’s character, what it’s like filming a love scene that’s being directed by your wife, and more. In addition, he talks about why he prepares more for dialogue scenes than emotional ones and the challenges of filming during COVID.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Marconews.com

'This happens and it's OK': Olivia Colman gets honest about motherhood with 'Lost Daughter'

NEW YORK – There are movies that make you feel seen. For Olivia Colman, that's "The Lost Daughter." In the feverish Netflix drama (now in theaters, streaming Friday), the Oscar winner plays a divorced, middle-aged literature professor named Leda on a solo vacation in Greece. Lounging on the beach one day, she encounters an arresting but anxious young mother (Dakota Johnson), and soon starts reflecting on her own supposed shortcomings as a mom: how she snapped at her children during playtime, or felt quiet relief when she traveled out of town for work.
MOVIES
Martha's Vineyard Times

This ‘Lost Daughter’ is trying to find herself

“The Lost Daughter” opens Thursday, Dec. 23, at the M.V. Film Center. Directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal, it is a deeply involving and demanding debut film. Gyllenhaal, best known as an Oscar-nominated, Golden Globe–winning actor, also wrote the screenplay, which is based on the 2006 Elena Ferrante novel of the same name. The novel is one of the celebrated Neopolitan series, in which the focus is on the relationship between Lila and her childhood friend Lenu. Like the book, the film doesn’t explore this relationship, but unlike the book, it employs an approach more suited for film.
MOVIES
thecinemaholic.com

The Lost Daughter Ending, Explained: Is Leda Dead or Alive?

‘The Lost Daughter’ follows a woman who is unexpectedly confronted with her uncomfortable past while on vacation. When she comes across a mother and her daughter at the beach, Leda is taken back to her own difficult days as a young mother and forced to face unresolved memories. An unexpected act further draws her into the mire of mental anguish, and the film takes a turn into the realm of psychological thrillers while still retaining its emotionally heavy tone. The layered narrative and fittingly ambiguous ending of ‘The Lost Daughter’ merits a closer look, so let’s dive right in. SPOILERS AHEAD.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maggie Gyllenhaal
EW.com

The Lost Daughter review: Motherhood isn't easy

Meeting Leda, a middle-aged British professor on summer holiday in Greece, you wouldn't raise an eyebrow, at first. (Olivia Colman turns the mundane into something quietly extraordinary.) She is alone — no shame in that — and clearly loves her freedom, sticking her head out the window of her rented car and smiling in the warm island breeze. Leda also values her privacy and when a brassy Queens family, also on vacation, invades her space on the beach, she pushes back, tartly but firmly.
MOVIES
thecinemaholic.com

Where Does The Lost Daughter Take Place? Where is it Set?

‘The Lost Daughter’ follows the darkly psychological journey of Leda, a professor on vacation, who is reminded of her tumultuous experiences as a mother when she encounters Nina and her daughter, Elena. The protagonist relates to Nina as she watches the young parent struggle with the constant demands of motherhood. This leads to a wave of guilt-ridden and painful memories that Leda is then forced to grapple with as she is repeatedly reminded of how she considered her own young daughters to be excruciating burdens.
MOVIES
Morning Sun

Movies: ‘Lost Daughter’ comes to Netflix, ‘Super Bob,’ more to enjoy during holiday

Maggie Gyllenhaal’s feature directing debut, “The Lost Daughter,” scintillatingly adapts the 2008 Elena Ferrante novel about maternal ambivalence and a holiday in Greece. The film, which begins streaming Friday, Dec. 31, on Netflix, stars Olivia Colman as a vacationing professor whose interactions with a boisterous, distracting clan (including a young mother in their midst played by Dakota Johnson), recall her own parenting history, seen in flashbacks with Jessie Buckley. “The Lost Daughter” cleaned up last month at the Gotham Awards, which honor independent film, and topped AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr’s best-of list for 2021. In her review, the AP’s Jocelyn Noveck praised Colman’s “blazing” performance as “a veritable onion shedding layers as she plays Leda, a prickly yet exceedingly vulnerable 48-year-old academic.”
MOVIES
thecinemaholic.com

Is Leda Dreaming or Hallucinating at the End of The Lost Daughter?

‘The Lost Daughter’ follows the darkly cerebral journal that Leda, a professor on vacation, undergoes when she is reminded of her tumultuous days as a young mother. When she encounters Nina, another young mother also struggling with the constant demands of raising a young child, Leda is tortured by the memories of how she abandoned her daughters when they were little.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecinemaholic.com

What’s the Significance of Oranges in The Lost Daughter?

‘The Lost Daughter’ follows a professor on vacation who encounters a young mother and daughter at the beach and is subsequently reminded of her own troubled motherhood. As Leda grapples with her memories and guilt of how she behaved as a young mother, her inner turmoil spills out in a variety of situations in the present, making for an emotional and strangely surreal narrative. Many seemingly ordinary objects begin to take on a special significance as we see how they are intimately tied to Leda’s past.
MOVIES
mycouriertribune.com

MOVIE REVIEW: Mothered Lost

Maggie Gyllenhaal makes an impressive directorial debut, adapting "The Lost Daughter" from a favorite novel. Casting the always impressive Olivia Colman ("The Favorite," "The Father") in the lead role was a helpful, but even the smaller roles, cinematography and camera angles are executed with the hand of a seasoned pro. The subject matter of the film itself resembles a recent Gyllenhaal star turn from "The Kindergarten Teacher."
MOVIES
The Independent

Maggie Gyllenhaal says Olivia Colman didn’t like to talk to her on The Lost Daughter set

Olivia Colman “didn’t like to talk” to her director Maggie Gyllenhaal on the set of their Netflix film The Lost Daughter.The motherhood drama – which also stars Dakota Johnson and Jessie Buckley – marks Gyllenhaal’s filmmaking debut, and sees Colman portray a haunted professor whose traumas resurface while on holiday.In a new interview, Gyllenhaal confessed that she didn’t interact much with Colman on the set of the film, and wondered whether the British actor assumed her ideas wouldn’t be “valued”.“Olivia really didn’t like to talk about much,” Gyllenhaal told The New York Times. “I wonder, actually, if it’s because...
MOVIES
People

Maggie Gyllenhaal Says 'People Are Irritated by Actresses with a Lot of Ideas': 'I'm Not an Idiot'

Maggie Gyllenhaal is shedding light on the treatment of actresses in Hollywood. The Oscar-nominated actress, 44, has starred in films like The Dark Knight, Secretary and Stranger Than Fiction, and she makes her directorial debut with The Lost Daughter, which she also wrote. Speaking with The New York Times, Gyllenhaal said it's "very rare" an actress' ideas are valued while making a movie.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Movies
Elle

How Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Lost Daughter Compares to Elena Ferrante's Book

Minor spoilers for The Lost Daughter below. As a movie, The Lost Daughter has the satisfyingly melancholy feel of a rained-out vacation in a dream destination. Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut is a prickly examination of ambivalence towards motherhood, with an emotional heft that belies its coastal Italian setting. More than picturesque set dressing, the locale is a nod to the source material: a slim volume of the same name by Elena Ferrante, a precursor of sorts to the Neapolitan Novels that later made her famous. (Fans of those books will notice some familiar names and themes in The Lost Daughter—both the novella and the movie.) Though Gyllenhaal has Americanized her characters, the drama still unfurls on the same slice of Ionian Coast as in Ferrante’s original telling. It proves to be an appropriate setting for the story, at once sunny and dreary in a way that gives life to its protagonist Leda’s (an unmissable Olivia Colman) inner conflict.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
thecinemaholic.com

Is Girl, Interrupted a True Story?

Directed by James Mangold, ‘Girl, Interrupted’ is a drama movie that follows an 18-year-old girl, Susanna Kaysen, who is admitted into a local psychiatric hospital after overdosing on aspirin and alcohol. Although skeptical at first, she meets a group of people who help her get used to her new world. Starring Winona Ryder, Angelina Jolie, and other big names in Hollywood, this film gained tremendous recognition, especially because of Jolie’s impeccable performance. The realistic plot coupled with impressive performances by the leading actors makes us wonder if it is based on a true story. If you’re curious about the same, here’s everything we know about it.
MOVIES
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
E! News

Why Dakota Johnson Didn't Need to "Google 'F--ked Up Women'" for Her Lost Daughter Role

Watch: "The Lost Daughter" Promises a Fresh Take on Motherhood. Dakota Johnson didn't need to do lot of research for her role in The Lost Daughter. The 32-year-old actress, who plays a young mother named Nina in the Maggie Gyllenhaal-helmed film, recently spoke to E! News about her part in the psychological drama, joking that she "didn't Google ‘f—ked up women'" when getting into the dark character.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy