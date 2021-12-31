ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where Does The Lost Daughter Take Place? Where is it Set?

By Dhruv Trivedi
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘The Lost Daughter’ follows the darkly psychological journey of Leda, a professor on vacation, who is reminded of her tumultuous experiences as a mother when she encounters Nina and her daughter, Elena. The protagonist relates to Nina as she watches the young parent struggle with the constant demands of motherhood. This...

Laredo Morning Times

Olivia Colman Questions a Mother’s Nature in ‘The Lost Daughter’

“Once,” writes Elena Ferrante in her 2006 novel The Lost Daughter, “I had a very closeup view of what it means to be in love, the powerful and joyous irresponsibility that it unleashes.” In the span of a sentence, Ferrante — in the voice of heroine Leda Caruso — renders love into something exuberant and also, not paradoxically, reckless and unyielding. It is powerful (a morally neutral term) and encouraging of the irresponsible (not so neutral); it “unleashes” impulses that cannot be contained while also, because of its joy, making the person in the throes of that love hesitant to temper it. In Ferrante’s hands, love has a way of amounting to work, and half the battle is keeping a tight grip on the reins. Her heroines often crave, against what’s expected of them as mothers and sisters and daughters, to loosen their grip — a desire as exciting as it is terrifying.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Marconews.com

'This happens and it's OK': Olivia Colman gets honest about motherhood with 'Lost Daughter'

NEW YORK – There are movies that make you feel seen. For Olivia Colman, that's "The Lost Daughter." In the feverish Netflix drama (now in theaters, streaming Friday), the Oscar winner plays a divorced, middle-aged literature professor named Leda on a solo vacation in Greece. Lounging on the beach one day, she encounters an arresting but anxious young mother (Dakota Johnson), and soon starts reflecting on her own supposed shortcomings as a mom: how she snapped at her children during playtime, or felt quiet relief when she traveled out of town for work.
MOVIES
The Lost Daughter Ending, Explained: Is Leda Dead or Alive?

‘The Lost Daughter’ follows a woman who is unexpectedly confronted with her uncomfortable past while on vacation. When she comes across a mother and her daughter at the beach, Leda is taken back to her own difficult days as a young mother and forced to face unresolved memories. An unexpected act further draws her into the mire of mental anguish, and the film takes a turn into the realm of psychological thrillers while still retaining its emotionally heavy tone. The layered narrative and fittingly ambiguous ending of ‘The Lost Daughter’ merits a closer look, so let’s dive right in. SPOILERS AHEAD.
MOVIES
EW.com

The Lost Daughter review: Motherhood isn't easy

Meeting Leda, a middle-aged British professor on summer holiday in Greece, you wouldn't raise an eyebrow, at first. (Olivia Colman turns the mundane into something quietly extraordinary.) She is alone — no shame in that — and clearly loves her freedom, sticking her head out the window of her rented car and smiling in the warm island breeze. Leda also values her privacy and when a brassy Queens family, also on vacation, invades her space on the beach, she pushes back, tartly but firmly.
MOVIES
What’s the Significance of Oranges in The Lost Daughter?

‘The Lost Daughter’ follows a professor on vacation who encounters a young mother and daughter at the beach and is subsequently reminded of her own troubled motherhood. As Leda grapples with her memories and guilt of how she behaved as a young mother, her inner turmoil spills out in a variety of situations in the present, making for an emotional and strangely surreal narrative. Many seemingly ordinary objects begin to take on a special significance as we see how they are intimately tied to Leda’s past.
MOVIES
Vulture

The Pitiless Excellence of The Lost Daughter

No one says what they mean in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s astonishing directorial debut The Lost Daughter, but everything they do say is loaded with meaning. Conversations feel like stepping off the sand of one of the inviting beaches of the Greek island on which it takes place, and into waters concealing strong crosscurrents and a dangerous undertow. This is in part a function of the feelings of maternal ambivalence at the center of the film, which are so mundane and at the same time so taboo that when the characters recognize what they’ve been through in someone else, their instinct is to lash out rather than commiserate. But it’s also a testament to the way that the film unfolds in a parallel language of women, in a vocabulary built on close observations and almost imperceptible gestures learned over lifetimes of being expected to smooth over rumples in the social fabric.
MOVIES
The Independent

Maggie Gyllenhaal says Olivia Colman didn’t like to talk to her on The Lost Daughter set

Olivia Colman “didn’t like to talk” to her director Maggie Gyllenhaal on the set of their Netflix film The Lost Daughter.The motherhood drama – which also stars Dakota Johnson and Jessie Buckley – marks Gyllenhaal’s filmmaking debut, and sees Colman portray a haunted professor whose traumas resurface while on holiday.In a new interview, Gyllenhaal confessed that she didn’t interact much with Colman on the set of the film, and wondered whether the British actor assumed her ideas wouldn’t be “valued”.“Olivia really didn’t like to talk about much,” Gyllenhaal told The New York Times. “I wonder, actually, if it’s because...
MOVIES
Collider

Peter Sarsgaard on ‘The Lost Daughter’ and What it’s Like Filming a Love Scene Directed by Your Wife

With writer-director Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter now playing in selected theaters and streaming on Netflix starting December 31, I recently spoke to Peter Sarsgaard about making Gyllenhaal’s fantastic feature debut. During the interview, Sarsgaard talked about how The Lost Daughter deals with issues that are rarely seen in movies, how the film is about someone not living their best life and has sacrificed too much of her own desires and ambitions, what it was like playing the object of desire for Jessie Buckley’s character, what it’s like filming a love scene that’s being directed by your wife, and more. In addition, he talks about why he prepares more for dialogue scenes than emotional ones and the challenges of filming during COVID.
MOVIES
theyoungfolks.com

‘The Lost Daughter’ review: Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut is a gripping drama about parental strife

There’s always a moment when we stop seeing our parents as superheroes and learn they’re human beings just as fragile as us. The ones who taught us right from wrong and can heal any hurt with a hug are also prone to selfishness, hopelessness, and plain-old mean-spirited behavior. You can never predict when it happens, how it happens, or how to deal with it. What you can do is start tracing back your childhood memories to look for clues. You might ask, “How long have those feelings been there?” “Did I do something to make them worse?” “Do those feelings ever go away, even when I become a parent?” There may not be a definitive way to ease those feelings, but one thing’s for sure. Running away from them will only make it all worse.
MOVIES
