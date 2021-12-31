The Discourse That Explains The Purpose Of Creation

Rebbe Nachman of Breslov tells us something that is extremely useful to know as we navigate the ups and downs of our inner spiritual lives. He writes: “Every person in the world, no matter what spiritual level they are on, even if they are the lowest of the low, when they want to come closer to Hashem, they must raise themselves up from their present level to the next level up. Upon reaching the next level, they will be confronted with a completely new set of klipos – which are evil desires, confusions, fantasies, and deterrents to holiness – that they will need to overcome before fully attaining this next level. These klipos are the “husks” surrounding the next level that must be subdued and passed through before entering (much like the peel that surrounds a fruit). This is true for every single level, and that is why, when one goes up, they experience new obstacles, desires, and temptations.”

