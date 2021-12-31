ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Discourse That Explains The Purpose Of Creation

By Rabbi Shmuel M. Butman
The Jewish Press
 2 days ago

We are approaching the 10th day of Shevat marking both the yahrzeit of the Previous Rebbe and the first day of the Rebbe’s leadership of Chabad-Lubavitch. The last maamor (Chassidic discourse) written by the Previous Rebbe before his passing on 10 Shevat 5710 (1950), began with the posuk from Shir Hashirim...

