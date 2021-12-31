ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groton, CT

Town of Groton Implements Town-Wide Indoor Mask Mandate

By NBC Connecticut
NBC Connecticut
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe town of Groton has a town-wide indoor mask mandate as of today because of the high COVID-19 infection rate....

www.nbcconnecticut.com

Comments / 5

Shane Perkins
1d ago

Yes wear 3 masks to keep yourself from what is equal or less than the common cold!! Pretty soon everyone's immune system will be so weak you will die from the common cold!! WAKE UP!!!!

Reply
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Groton, CT
Local
Connecticut Health
Local
Connecticut Coronavirus
Local
Connecticut Government
Groton, CT
Government
Groton, CT
Health
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Groton Long Point
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy