Western Springs tennis player Andrew Jain ranks in Boys’ 14 singles bracket by November

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The U.S. women’s hockey Olympic team has been finalized. A Minnesota-heavy roster was unveiled at the Winter Classic, outdoors in the state of hockey. “We have a really strong girls’ youth program, really great girls’ high school hockey. And just knowing that I was able to play for my community was something very special. And now to be here with so many other Minnesota natives has been extra special,” said Lee Stecklein. Roseville native Stecklein, making her third Olympic team, is one of nine players on this roster with Minnesota ties; that includes eight current or former Gophers. “So I...

