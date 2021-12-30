ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Western Springs, IL

Western Springs tennis player Andrew Jain ranks in Boys' 14 singles bracket by November

Western Springs tennis player Andrew Jain won 68 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Boys' 14 category of the United States Tennis Association by November.

Shay Sweigard junior tennis player earns 162 in Boys' 14 bracket in week ending Dec. 25

La Grange tennis player Shay Sweigard is ranked 3,495th in the junior Boys' 14 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Dec. 25. They had 162 total points, split between 162 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent of singles points and 15 percent of doubles points plus any bonus points earned.
U.S. Women's Olympic Hockey Boasts 9 Players With Minnesota Ties

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The U.S. women's hockey Olympic team has been finalized. A Minnesota-heavy roster was unveiled at the Winter Classic, outdoors in the state of hockey. "We have a really strong girls' youth program, really great girls' high school hockey. And just knowing that I was able to play for my community was something very special. And now to be here with so many other Minnesota natives has been extra special," said Lee Stecklein. Roseville native Stecklein, making her third Olympic team, is one of nine players on this roster with Minnesota ties; that includes eight current or former Gophers.
