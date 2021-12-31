ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kourtney Kardashian shares family holiday photos featuring beau Travis Barker

By Karen Butler
UPI News
 2 days ago
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian shared on Instagram Thursday numerous photos of her family celebrating the holidays with her beau, musician Travis Barker, and his kids.

"Twas the night before Christmas," Kardashian captioned the collection, which has already gotten more than 3 million "likes."

One photo shows Kardashian with her daughter Penelope Disick, Barker, his son Landon Barker, his daughter Alabama Barker and his stepdaughter Atiana del la Hoya.

Another photo shows her with her sisters Khloe and Kim Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner, while others capture moments of her with Barker and Penelope, and Santa Claus.

A video reveals a house festively decorated with numerous Christmas trees, wrapped gifts and a roaring fire in the hearth.

Barker was married to Shanna Moakler 2004-08. She is the mother of Landon, Alabama and Atiana.

Kourtney Kardashian has three children -- Reign, 7, Penelope, 9, Mason, 12 -- with Scott Disick, with whom she was in a romantic relationship 2005-15.

HollywoodLife

Kris Jenner Sweetly Holds Granddaughter Dream, 5, Arriving To A Christmas Shoot – Photos

Kris Jenner wore a stylish black coat and boots when she arrived at a Calabasas location with an adorable Dream Kardashian to reportedly take family photos for Christmas. Kris Jenner, 66, and her granddaughter Dream Kardashian, 5, shared a sweet moment on Dec. 17 when they were photographed in Calabasas, CA. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the daughter of her son Rob Kardashian, 34, were photographed walking outside a location where they were reportedly taking part in a photoshoot for the holidays. Kris wore a fashionable black jacket, leggings, and boots while Dream, whom she was holding, wore a white tank top with colorful patterns, pink and gray camouflaged pants, and black, white, and yellow Nike sneakers.
CALABASAS, CA
In Style

Kylie Jenner Introduced Fans to Her Family's Newest Addition

As if it wasn't already hard enough to keep all the members of the Kardashian and Jenner family straight (see our helpful guide here), one more was added to the mix this Christmas. Over the weekend, Kylie Jenner introduced fans to the Jenner-Scott household's newest addition — and no, it wasn't the couple's second baby on the way.
Cosmopolitan

Oh Hi, Khloé Kardashian Pretty Much Wore a Disco Ball as a Dress Last Night

Khloé Kardashian just made her first public appearance since news broke that Tristan Thompson has allegedly welcomed a third child, and she looked amazing. And very sparkly. Khloé stepped out to support her sister Kim Kardashian at the People's Choice Awards (where Kim won a Fashion Icon Award), joining her onstage in a glittery mini dress that is giving major disco ball vibes.
HollywoodLife

How Scott Disick Feels About Spending Christmas With Kourtney Kardashian, Travis & The Kids

Amid Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s engagement, Scott Disick has plans to spend Christmas with his ex and kids. The holidays really are just about coming together, aren’t they? Scott Disick plans to put his feelings aside about his ex Kourtney Kardashian‘s engagement to Travis Barker and will spend Christmas with the family and his kids Reign, 6, Penelope, 9, and Mason, 11, whom he shares with Kourtney. A source close to the family revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Scott is going have to “make this work,” as Kourtney and Travis are engaged.
shefinds

Kim Kardashian’s Response To Kanye West Asking Her To 'Run Back' To Him Is Priceless

Kim Kardashian officially filed for divorce from Kanye West back in February, and as of last week she has filed to become “legally single,” shutting down her ex-husband’s pleas for reunion. West has made it clear that he’s hoping to make things right with Kardashian after publicly declaring his lasting love for her over the past several months, but the 41-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is evidently having none of it.
HollywoodLife

Kourtney Kardashian & Daughter Penelope, 9, Twin In Coats For Cute Selfies – Photos

Winter chic! Kourtney Kardashian and her adorable daughter Penelope bundled up for the cool LA temperatures in coats on Dec. 23. Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and her daughter Penelope, 9, looked so cute as they twinned in coats. The mother-daughter duo were straight off the run way in their stylish choices, with the Poosh founder opted for a winter white ensemble consisting of an oversized trench, a wide legged pant, sheer top and matching boots. Meanwhile, Penelope paid tribute to House of Gucci with a beige Gucci monogrammed coat, white pants and a gold pair of loafers from the luxe Italian label. “pandkourt,” Kourtney sweetly simply captioned the Dec. 23 post.
Popculture

Kim Kardashian Reportedly Immediately Contacted Lawyer After Kanye West Concert Outburst

Kanye West went viral after his Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert with Drake on Thursday when the rapper modified some of his lyrics into a plea for reconciliation with his estranged ex Kim Kardashian. During his performance of "Runaway," West rapped, "I need you to run right back to me, more specifically, Kimberly." However, the performance had the opposite effect, Kardashian filed to be legally declared single the next day.
E! News

Why the Kardashian-Jenners Are Trying to Prevent Blac Chyna's Latest Legal Request

Watch: Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Appearance After Instagram Outage. Rob Kardashian's legal battle with Blac Chyna continues to be a family affair. As a February 2022 trial looms of Rob's assault and battery allegations against his former fiancée, the mother of his young daughter, Dream Kardashian, has subpoenaed other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family to sit for further depositions as part of her defense strategy.
UPI News

