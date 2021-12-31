The Interview: Learning From Moshe Rabbeinu

The question is ancient. If G-d hardened Pharaoh’s heart, then it was G-d who made Pharaoh refuse to let the Israelites go, not Pharaoh himself. How can this be just? How could it be right to punish Pharaoh and his people for a decision – a series of decisions – that were not made freely? Punishment presupposes guilt. Guilt presupposes responsibility. Responsibility presupposes freedom. We do not blame weights for falling, or the sun for shining. Natural forces are not choices made by reflecting on alternatives. Homo sapiens alone are free. Take away that freedom and you take away our humanity. How then can it say, as it does in our parsha (Ex. 7:3), that G-d hardened Pharaoh’s heart?

