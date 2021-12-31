ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

The Interview: Learning From Moshe Rabbeinu

By Daniel Coleman
The Jewish Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was fortunate to be among the audience (together with several professors and a rosh yeshiva) for this year’s Stern College Dramatics Society’s (SCDS) excellent production of Radium Girls. I encourage you to Google the saga of these “radium girls,” as it’s a fascinating piece of American history comprising landmark cases...

www.jewishpress.com

dallassun.com

Pope reveals what's almost satanic about Covid-19 pandemic

Pope Francis offered a strongly worded rebuke to those who abuse women and children in their own home, saying such people were universally seen as evildoers. Domestic violence is on the rise due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The remarks by the pontiff were among the Catholic Church's most stringent condemnations...
RELIGION
Harvard Health

In a country shadowed by death, God gets a pass. Why?

The righteous Job knew the drill. In the story from Hebrew scripture, God condemns the upstanding, devoted family man to an unfathomable stretch of suffering. But in the end, faith endures. Still, the famous book of the Bible never answers a critical question: Why does the divine allow suffering and...
RELIGION
geneticliteracyproject.org

How new advances in archaeology are illuminating mysteries of the Hebrew Bible

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Far from any city, ancient or modern, Timna is illuminating the time of the Hebrew Bible—and showing just how much can...
RELIGION
dallassun.com

What capitalism can learn from the religions of the world

It may be the season for peace on Earth and goodwill to all men, but you don't have to look very far in the financial pages to find stories about businesses doing exactly the opposite. NatWest, for example, has just agreed to pay US$35 million (Pound 26 million) to the US authorities after pleading guilty to fraudulent activities in the financial markets.
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Just Stop!

When faced with the devastating Plague of Hail, Pharaoh called for Moses and asked him to pray to G-d to remove this pox from upon himself and his people. Moses replied that he will indeed do so, saying, “As I exit the city, I will stretch out my palms to G-d and the sounds will stop (chadal)…” (Ex. 9:29). Indeed, the Bible (Ex. 9:33) reports that when Moses left the city and lifted his hands in prayer, the noises and hail stopped (chadal). Yet, when Pharaoh saw that the hail stopped (chadal), he hardened his heart and continued to refuse to release the Jews from bondage (Ex. 9:34).
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

The Discourse That Explains The Purpose Of Creation

We are approaching the 10th day of Shevat marking both the yahrzeit of the Previous Rebbe and the first day of the Rebbe’s leadership of Chabad-Lubavitch. The last maamor (Chassidic discourse) written by the Previous Rebbe before his passing on 10 Shevat 5710 (1950), began with the posuk from Shir Hashirim (5:1): “Basi l’gani achosi kallah – I have come into My garden, My sister, the bride.”
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Missing Out On Life’s Great Opportunities?

How many of life’s greatest opportunities have we missed out on because we were too busy? Did the news of an amazing opportunity come directly our way, but we simply did not hear it?. Moshe Rabbeinu addresses the nation of Israel in this week’s Torah portion with wonderful news:...
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Pharaoh’s Heart And The Freewill Question

The question is ancient. If G-d hardened Pharaoh’s heart, then it was G-d who made Pharaoh refuse to let the Israelites go, not Pharaoh himself. How can this be just? How could it be right to punish Pharaoh and his people for a decision – a series of decisions – that were not made freely? Punishment presupposes guilt. Guilt presupposes responsibility. Responsibility presupposes freedom. We do not blame weights for falling, or the sun for shining. Natural forces are not choices made by reflecting on alternatives. Homo sapiens alone are free. Take away that freedom and you take away our humanity. How then can it say, as it does in our parsha (Ex. 7:3), that G-d hardened Pharaoh’s heart?
SOCIETY
The Jewish Press

Books From Rabbi Eliyahu Rusoff: Do Not Rely On What I Write

A pair of works by an American rabbi I acquired this week tell an interesting tale. Rabbi Eliyahu Rusoff was rabbi in the Bronx for many years, and authored several interesting works, mostly Responsa. In 1952 the rabbi was riding on the subway, and two non-Jews seated facing him were poking fun at his peiyot and beard. As they got up to leave the train, one of them took the Mishnah volume he was holding and hit him on the head with the book, hitting him so hard that he fell down. They escaped, and the rabbi spent the next years in pain, with headaches and loss of memory.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Jewish Press

Parshas Va’eira: Which One Will You Feed?

An old man sat with his grandson by the campfire, gazing into the dancing flames. With a sparkle in his eye, the old man looked at the young boy and began telling him a story. “Legend has it that there is a fight going on inside each of us between two wolves. One wolf is evil, filled with anger, envy, sorrow, regret, greed, arrogance, self-pity, guilt, resentment, inferiority, lies, false pride, superiority, and ego. The other wolf is good – he is joy, peace, love, hope, serenity, humility, kindness, benevolence, empathy, generosity, truth, compassion, and faith. These wolves are constantly at war, a war that rages on within each of us.” The grandson thought about this quietly for a minute and then asked his grandfather: “Which wolf wins?” The old man looked at his grandson and replied, “The one you feed.”
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

TORAH SHORTS: Parshat Vaera: Comfortable Exile

The Jewish people were enslaved by the Egyptians for centuries. The Chidushei HaRim on Exodus 6:6 wonders not so much as to how the Jewish people endured, but how did they leave? He picks out an interesting nuance from the text. God says to the Jewish nation in Egypt, “And...
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

The Gems Among Us

It’s pretty easy to spot the great ones. Rav Moshe Feinstein, Rav Shlomo Zalman Orbach, Rav Yisroel Salanter, Rav Aharon Kotler, Rav Soloveitchik, the Satmar Rebbe, the Belzer Rav, the Skverer Rebbe, Rav Ovadia Yosef, The Steipler Gaon, Rav Aryeh Levine, the Chazon Ish, the Lubavitcher Rebbe…. Yet...
RELIGION
psychologytoday.com

Are You Religious or Spiritual? Both or Neither?

Religion, or the belief in and worship of a God(s), and spirituality, a sensory/mood/cognitive experience, are not one and the same. Religious people feel that their "spirituality" derives from their close relationship with a Supreme Being and from the words of a sacred text. Spiritual enlightenment or transcendence can be...
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Knowing G-d As He Metes Out Punishment

Last week we looked at the parsha of Shemot as a paragon of galut (exile), with the theme of the book of Shemot being our transition into redemption. This entails, literally, a process of transition as Israel changes “states” from bondage to freedom. Our parsha this week describes a key aspect of the Divine implementation of the plan for this transition, entailing a good deal of brutality and what our tradition refers to as din (judgment).
RELIGION
TIME

A Clenched Fist and an Open Hand: Lessons Learned from Desmond Tutu

I know “the Reverend and the rock star” sounds like the start of a joke, not the description of a friendship. Improbable as it was, Desmond Tutu , who died on Dec. 26, and I did have a friendship, and it’s been one of the blessings of my life. Not just to know him, but to have the chance to learn from him, to take inspiration from him, and to try to get a grip of the radical Christianity he preached even, at times, against the orthodoxy of his own church.
RELIGION
arcamax.com

If God is perfect, why does He get angry?

Q: If God is perfect, why does He get angry? Isn’t that a sin? – A.G. A: When the Bible tells us that God “is slow to anger” (Nahum 1:3), it simply means that He is patient beyond man’s capability. It takes a great deal to stir God’s anger – but when it happens, it is holy anger because God is pure and righteous. The prophet Nahum preached that God would take revenge on evil. “[He] will not leave the guilty unpunished” (v. 3, NIV). History often reflects that the wicked stay wicked. Who are the wicked? Those who break the law of God, and we have all broken God’s law.
RELIGION
outreachmagazine.com

What Happens When People Engage With the Bible?

Encouraging findings from the latest State of the Bible research from the American Bible Society. The American Bible Society recently released a very robust report on their findings from a large research project on the “State of the Bible.” Over 3,300 adults were surveyed and the findings are presented in a 200-page e-book. You can download here. The research reveals some troubling and concerning trends, which I will share in an upcoming post, but the research also provides many reasons to be encouraged—both as a ministry leader and as a Christian who reads the Scripture.
RELIGION
psychologytoday.com

5 Lessons Learned From Living Through Grief

The cheeriness of the holiday season can be especially painful for someone who is grieving. Everyone's experience of grief is unique, which means the ways they find relief will also differ. For those who have lost a loved one, the recurrence of sadness is not a step backward; it is...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Jewish Press

A Brief History Of Haskama Letters

A haskama is a letter of approbation, recommendation or endorsement from a noted rabbinic scholar that one might receive for a book one has written or for a ruling one has issued. In addition to endorsing the work, a haskama letter might also include further sources, comments, and opinions on what the author has written. The haskama letter is also a method of ensuring that there is no heretical material in the book. A haskama letter from a reputable rabbi assures readers that the contents of the book are consistent with Orthodox thought.
RELIGION

