ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

What Bryan McClendon Said After Oregon Lost to Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl

By John Rustik - Sports Illustrated
ourcommunitynow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBryan McClendon addressed the media following the 47-32 loss...

ourcommunitynow.com

Comments / 3

XXX
1d ago

The Ducks looked and played exactly like a team without a coaching staff. I had a lot of respect for Mario Before he pulled his little stunt. The team played their hearts out for his this season and he ABANDONED them. He didn’t even stick around to finish the season with them. A total classless move. It goes to show he doesn’t care about the team. He cares about the paycheck. I wish him many hard losses at Miami in 2022.

Reply(1)
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon College Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oregon Football
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Mcclendon
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy