ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

2022 ATP Cup preview

By Noel John Alberto
vavel.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe third edition of the ATP Cup will surely bring many surprises this coming year. It was just confirmed today that world number one Novak Djokovic will not be at the event. Despite this, Serbia remains the number one seed with two top-50 singles players on their side in Dusan Lajovic...

www.vavel.com

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

Williams sister announces heartbreaking news ahead of Australian Open 2022

The 2022 season will as always start from the Australian leg in January. After a fortnight of tune up tournaments, the Australian Open will take place from January 17. This will be the first grand slam where only vaccinated players will be allowed to compete. While most of the players on both the ATP and WTA sides are vaccinated, some might miss the megaevent for not getting shot, including World No.1 Novak Djokovic, who is yet to reveal his vaccination status.
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
firstsportz.com

ATP Cup 2022: Germany vs Great Britain Preview, Prediction and Live Stream

In the round robin match of the 2022 ATP Cup(Group C), Team Germany will be up against Team Great Britain. Germany’s star player Alexander Zverev will lead the team. He is ranked No.3 in the world and had an amazing 2021 season where he won 6 titles. He ended the season by winning the ATP Finals for the second time. He will face British No.1 Cameron Norrie, who too had a stellar season. Norrie won his biggest title of his career in 2021- the Indian Wells Masters and is currently ranked No.12 in the world.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Novak Djokovic
KEYT

Without Tsitsipas, Greece loses to Poland at ATP Cup

SYDNEY (AP) — Greece badly missed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the singles when it was beaten by Poland on the opening day of the 16-team ATP Cup tournament in Sydney. The fourth-ranked Tsitsipas was a late withdrawal from his match with ninth-ranked Hubert Hurkacz, who went on to beat replacement Aristotelis Thanos 6-1, 6-2 to give Poland an unassailable 2-0 lead. Greece then gained some consolation when Tsitsipas combined with Pervolarakis in the doubles to overcome Szymon Walkow and Jan Zielinski 6-4, 5-7, 10-8. Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman and Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut led their respective teams to comfortable victories earlier. And Serbia, playing without Novak Djokovic, beat Norway 2-1.
TENNIS
Daily Herald

Spain and Argentina cruise to opening wins at ATP Cup

SYDNEY -- Argentina's Diego Schwartzman and Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut led their respective teams to comfortable victories Saturday on the opening day of the 16-team ATP Cup tournament. Argentina beat Georgia 3-0, while Spain easily accounted for Chile by the same margin in the opening ties of the team-based tournament...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atp Cup#Great Britain#Spaniards#Casper Ruud
The Independent

Cameron Norrie prepared to be hunted rather than hunter as GB kick off 2022

Cameron Norrie knows he will be the hunted rather than the hunter as he prepares to lead Great Britain in their ATP Cup campaign to kick off 2022.Less than four weeks after the last season ended with Russia lifting the Davis Cup trophy, the tennis calendar kicks off again with a very similar event in Sydney.After exiting in the group stages of the inaugural competition in 2020, Britain did not qualify last year but Norrie’s unexpected rise to the verge of the top 10 means they are back in the field.Their campaign begins on Sunday with a rematch against Germany,...
TENNIS
The Independent

Dan Evans leads Great Britain to victory over Germany in ATP Cup opener

Dan Evans inspired Great Britain to a 2-1 ATP Cup win over Germany on Sunday as he beat Jan-Lennard Struff in a singles match before helping Jamie Murray to victory in the deciding doubles contest in Sydney.Evans saw off Struff 6-1 6-2 and then, after Alexander Zverev beat Cameron Norrie 7-6 (2) 6-1 to force a decider, Evans and Murray saw off Kevin Krawietz and Zverev 6-3 6-4.“The team win is most important,” Evans said. “We all did our job today. Cam played a great match. He was a little unlucky and then got back out on the court and...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
Country
France
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Norway
Country
Spain
Country
U.K.
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Argentina
dallassun.com

Spain, Poland sweep at ATP Cup in Sydney

Spain and Poland swept through the competition Sunday on the second day of group play at the 2022 ATP Cup in Sydney. The tournament will run through Jan. 9 and features 16 nations divided into four groups of four teams. The winners of each group will advance to the semifinals. Each matchup between countries in the group stage consists of two singles matches and a doubles match, with the country winning at least two of three earning what is termed a "tie" and counting as a win in the standings.
TENNIS
The Independent

Main sporting talking points as we head into 2022

A bumper sporting year lies ahead in 2022 with the World Cup in Qatar one of several blue riband events on the sporting calendar.The Winter Olympics in Beijing, the Commonwealth Games and Uefa’s Women’s European Championship will also be held this year and all eyes will be on Emma Raducanu and Sir Lewis Hamilton.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the talking points ahead of a huge 12 months of sport.Qatar 2022England could not have gone closer to ending their 55-year wait to win a major trophy at last summer’s Euro 2020 when they lost on penalties to...
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy