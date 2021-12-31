ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Where There’s Drink, There’s Danger”

By The Editors
JSTOR Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStick or carrot? The early British Band of Hope temperance campaign against alcohol consumption used both tactics in their messaging to children. “Where there’s drink there’s danger.” says one lantern slide. “Abstain and be fit!” says another. They’re clever, funny, and uh, persuasive (e.g., “Which do you prefer? This Meal—or two...

daily.jstor.org

One of the greatest foci of human ingenuity and concentrated effort over the past millennia has been the problem of how to get drunk. Even small-scale societies on the brink of starvation will set aside a good portion of their precious grain or fruit for alcohol production. In contemporary societies, people spend an alarming proportion of their household budgets on alcohol. This desire to get mentally altered has ancient roots, ones that can be traced to the very beginnings of civilization. In fact, archaeologists have suggested that various forms of alcohol were not merely a by-product of the invention of agriculture, but actually a motivation for it—that the first farmers were driven by a desire for beer, not bread.
