ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Weekend Jackpots $700 Million-Plus for Louisiana Lottery Players

By Bruce Mikells
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 2 days ago
USA Mega via YouTube

As residents of Louisiana stand poised on the cusp of a brand new year, it's time to reflect on the fact that there is a lot of "last year" lottery money that still doesn't have a home. Sure there have been some big wins in Louisiana in recent weeks but the big jackpots of the multi-state lottery games have continued to grow every week.

Over the weekend, if you have a mind to do so, you'll have your chance to claim your share of almost three-quarters of a billion dollars in lottery prizes. Naturally, the big money is split between the two major multi-state games, namely Powerball and Mega Millions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nYOgu_0dZuqr1400
William Thomas Cain/Getty Images

Louisiana's most recent "big money" win came on December 29th in the Powerball game. A ticket sold at Algiers Discount Food Store in the New Orleans area for that drawing is worth $50,000. The numbers for that drawing according to the Powerball website were:

02 06 09 33 39 Powerball 11 and Power Play was x2.

While $50,000 is what a lot of us would consider being a "nice chunk of change" it's paltry compared to the estimated jackpot for the Powerball game on Saturday night. Game officials estimate that the jackpot will be half a billion dollars, that's right $500,000 when the ping pong balls fall on Saturday at 9:59.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L5V4u_0dZuqr1400
Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

If you're wondering Powerball has not had a jackpot winner since October 4th when a jackpot of $699,800 was won. Based on my lottery calculations the Powerball jackpot will be won either this weekend or next weekend.

No, I don't have a system for predicting the numbers but the statistics show that the game usually doesn't go more than three months without a winner. Since we are entering the fourth month since there was a big money jackpot, I think I would play a few Powerball numbers over the next few days. That's just my opinion.

The Mega Millions game last got a jackpot winner on October 22 of 2021. That jackpot paid $108 million dollars. The current Mega Millions jackpot for tonight's December 31 drawing is estimated to be $221 million. The last big win in Louisiana in the Mega Millions game came on December 14th when a ticket sold in Boutte was found to be worth $30,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mTezj_0dZuqr1400
Drew Angerer, Getty Images

Remember with Powerball and Mega Millions you should only play with money you can afford to lose. Most tickets are not winners and most of those that do when do not fall under the "big wins" category, so play responsibly.

By rule, ticket sales for both Powerball and Mega Millions must end at least one hour before the actual drawing. Since the drawings are at 9:59 Louisiana time you can expect ticket sales to end sometime before 9 pm on drawing days. Consult your local lottery retailer for specific cut off times at their location.

Meanwhile, as you're waiting to become rich, take a minute and see if these things annoy you as much as they annoy the rest of us.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
UPI News

Lottery ticket found in laundry turns out to be $387,450 winner

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- A Virginia man said a lottery ticket he found while doing his laundry nearly ended up in the trash before he discovered it was a $387,450 winner. Maricus "Bezo" Barnes told Virginia Lottery officials he bought a Cash 5 with EZ Match ticket for the Oct. 23 drawing at the 7-Eleven store in Hampton, but he forgot about the ticket until he rediscovered it while doing his laundry.
LOTTERY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Lifestyle
City
New Orleans, LA
The Bergen Record

Powerball winning numbers for Saturday, Jan. 1

Here are the Powerball winning numbers for Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022:. The jackpot was an estimated $500 million with a cash option of $355.9 million, according to the Powerball website. There are now three chances to win the Powerball each week – Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Recent winner:$699.8 million...
LOTTERY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Jackpot#Powerball Lottery#Louisiana Lottery Players
Outsider.com

Powerball Jackpot Nears $500 Million: When Is the Next Drawing?

Someone may be looking at a really great start to their new year. The Powerball jackpot is getting closer and closer to $500 million. There is another drawing on Saturday, which is also New Year’s Day. No one had the winning numbers on Wednesday, meaning that the jackpot is still waiting to be delivered to a very lucky someone.
LOTTERY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
The Grand Rapids Press

These were the luckiest Powerball numbers in 2021

The first Powerball drawing of 2022 is scheduled for Saturday Jan. 1 and with it comes one of the largest jackpots in the game’s history. The estimated jackpot of $483 million is already the 12th-largest Powerball jackpot ever and should ticket sales exceed expectations, it could become the 11th-largest.
LOTTERY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Largest Lottery Jackpot of All Time

Lotteries are not new in the United States. As many as 392 lotteries were held in America between 1721 and 1783, according to “Lotteries in Colonial America” by Neal Millikan. By the early 19th century, lotteries were used to fund public works, much as they are today. Today, almost every state runs a lottery, and […]
LOTTERY
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
37K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy