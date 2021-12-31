BOARDWALK BASKETBALL CLASSIC ENTERS FINAL DAY FRIDAY

PORTLAND — A lot of the talk around the state recently has centered on the rise of Clackamas. The Cavaliers, featuring four freshmen in the starting lineup, jumped out to a 9-0 start and won games by an average of 25.9 points — good enough to take over the No. 1 spot in the Class 6A coaches poll the past couple weeks.
Kotzebue's Lindsay Greene is defended by Thunder Mountain's Kara Strong (51) and Cailynn Baxter (23) during Thursday action in the Princess Tours Capital City Classic at Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé gym. Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Thunder Mountain High School girls basketball team proved to be too strong...
Jaden Arline led all scorers with 23 points, including three 3-pointers, as Paul VI cruised to a 72-47 victory over Wildwood Catholic in the GWITDA Showcase at the Boardwalk Basketball Classic in Wildwood. Emmanuel Joe-Samuel scored 15 points with three 3-pointers, while Cairo Rivera added 13 points for Paul VI...
Adam Silas scored 18 points as St. Thomas Aquinas, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Archbishop Carroll (PA) 65-31 in the Jay Craven Memorial Championship of the Boardwalk Basketball Classic at the Wildwoods Convention Center. Terrell Pitts also scored 18 points and Jaden Kelly had 14 in the...
Junior Hannah Hidalgo tallied 17 of her 18 points in the second half as Paul VI, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, pulled away for a 48-36 win over Atlantic City at the Boardwalk Classic in Wildwood. Hidalgo also finished with 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals while...
Paulina Paris’ 25 points and seven assists fueled Saddle River Day, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 73-56 victory over Boswell (TX) in the Tampa Bay Christmas Invitational - ENG Sports semifinals in Wesley Chapel, Florida. Faith Williamson made four 3-pointers as she finished with 16...
Kelcey Epps scored 21 points for Conrad Science (DE) in a 54-44 victory over Triton in the Dave Lewis Memorial Championship Game of the Boardwalk Classic in Wildwood. Triton (1-3) was led by Bobby Beecher’s 15 points and 14 from Leo Impagliazzo. Conrad Science, which jumped out to an...
Thursday night, a sell out crowd welcomed the Port Huron Prowlers and the Columbus River Dragons for the third in a series of games at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. And there was a big announcement made about the future of pro hockey and the Sea Wolves in South Mississippi. Joe Pace joins us to discuss.
Former Middle Township football coach and vice principal Philip Exley has passed away at the age of 68. According to his obituary, Exley died Tuesday in his hometown of Easton, PA. Exley recently battled a lengthy illness.
Another G League referee was called up by the NBA to work a game on Saturday and another head coach entered the league’s health and safety protocols, on a day where the number of players on the list dropped considerably.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana State rallied to beat Bradley with a 76-71 victory. Cooper Neese hit a three pointer with time winding down to make it 74-68. He finished with 19 points. Micah Thomas had 18 points and 8 rebounds as the Sycamores were short handed. Cam Henry, Xavier Bledson and Simon Wilbar […]
Chaminade-Madonna defensive linema Kenyatta Jackson Jr. and St. Thomas Aquinas offensive lineman Dawson Alters had the opportunity to end their high-school careers on a high note. The two local standouts played in Sunday’s Under Armour All-America Game at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, getting the chance to face off against some of the nation’s top high-school players. “It was pretty cool,” ...
PHILADELPHIA — George Smith had a season-high 23 points to help Pennsylvania fend off Brown, 77-73, in their Ivy League opener on Sunday. Smith shot 9-for-10 from the free-throw line for Penn (4-10), hitting a pair of shots with 8 seconds remaining to make it a two-possession lead. Jordan Dingle added 20 points for the Quakers, who snapped a six-game skid. Michael Moshkovitz pitched in with 16 points and five assists.
Tennessee State is looking to strengthen its program for the long term under the direction of Eddie George.
