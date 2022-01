Originally published Dec. 29, 2021 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In just a few days, new laws passed during the 2021 legislative session will take effect. So what’s going to change and how will it impact you? While some changes may go unnoticed by the majority of Minnesotans, others may directly impact you and your family. Here are a few new laws that the state legislature wants to make sure are on your radar: Family Any employer with 15 employees or more is required to offer “reasonable accommodations” to their workers for any health conditions relating to pregnancy or childbirth. Exceptions are made if the employer demonstrates that...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO