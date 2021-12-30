ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois Reports 30,386 New COVID Cases Thursday

WTTW - Chicago PBS
WTTW - Chicago PBS
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIllinois keeps setting records with new covid cases. State public health officials announced...

video.wttw.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Health
WTTW - Chicago PBS

New Healthcare Laws Expand Infertility Treatment Coverage, Create Unused Medicine Repository

There’s a saying: If you don’t have your health, you don’t have anything. But for some people, getting necessary medicine to keep their health in check is out of reach. This, even as a lot of drugs go to waste -- maybe your pharmacy benefits manager sends medicine via the mail before you need it, letting prescriptions pile up, perhaps a loved one passes away and has leftover, unopened drugs in the medicine cabinet, or you buy too much of a bottle of over the counter pills.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Illinois Reports
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Almost 300 New Statutes Take Effect Saturday

What kid hasn’t tried to make a buck (sometimes literally a single dollar) by selling lemonade?. Soon, Illinois youth will be able to do so, without fear of running afoul of the law. When Haylis’ Law (SB 119) takes effect in 2022, governments will no longer be able to...
CHICAGO, IL
WTTW - Chicago PBS

State Legislature Suspends Session Due to COVID

Illinois legislators were set to get to business right away in the new year, with formal meetings beginning Tuesday through Thursday next week and often throughout the rest of January. But with a spike in coronavirus, the General Assembly canceled its Jan. 4 and 6 session dates, and will likely...
CHICAGO, IL
WTTW - Chicago PBS

U.S. hospitals see rise in pediatric COVID patients

The World Health Organization is warning of a global "tsunami" of COVID cases as the omicron surge builds on the delta wave. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting a significant surge in U.S. pediatric hospital admissions in the last week, particularly in Illinois, Ohio, Florida, New Jersey and New York. Amna Nawaz reports.
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Spotlight Politics: CDC Director Explains New Guidelines

COVID-19 is surging across the country and here in Illinois. Mayor Lori Lightfoot's vaccine mandate for some indoor spaces goes into effect Monday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention faces criticisms for changing its isolation guidelines. And a new report reveals more tension between Mayor Lightfoot and Governor Pritzker. Our Spotlight Politics on that and more.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTTW - Chicago PBS

2021 Notebook: the US Right to Abortion Is in Peril

As 2021 comes to a close, Roe v. Wade — the historic 1973 Supreme Court ruling establishing a nationwide right to abortion — is imperiled as never before. The conservative-leaning Supreme Court indicated in arguments that it would uphold Mississippi’s ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, and may even overturn the nationwide right that has existed for nearly 50 years. A decision isn’t expected before June.
CHICAGO, IL
WTTW - Chicago PBS

CEO of CPS Discusses COVID Testing, Protocols and More

Today marked the last day for Chicago Public School families to turn in their at-home COVID test for students ahead of Monday’s return to in-person learning. On Tuesday, CPS distributed over 150 thousand PCR tests at more than 300 schools in communities hardest hit by the pandemic. Students who test positive are required to stay home.
CHICAGO, IL
WTTW - Chicago PBS

How COVID-19 Has Impacted CTA Ridership

The drop in CTA ridership during the pandemic was not citywide, according to a new study. The Urban Institute found that while downtown ridership decreased, neighborhoods with more Black and Latino residents saw more sustained ridership. The Pulaski Blue Line stop, the Conservatory Green Line stop and the Central Green...
CHICAGO, IL
WTTW - Chicago PBS

WTTW - Chicago PBS

Chicago, IL
5K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTTW is Chicago’s premier public media organization committed to creating and presenting unique content for television and digital media.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy