A new billionaire was minted every 17 hours over the past year as their number reached an all-time high in Forbes’ annual list of the world’s wealthiest people. Overall, the media giant confirmed 2,755 billionaires in 2021, up by 660 from the previous year. These individuals boast a combined net worth of $13.1 trillion, $8 trillion more than that in 2020. A staggering 86% of the people on the list are also richer compared to a year ago.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO