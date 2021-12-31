Virus Outbreak India

WFMZ-TV 69 News provides news, weather, traffic, sports and family programming for the Lehigh Valley, Berks County, Southeastern Pa., Poconos and Western NJ including Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Reading, Kutztown, Emmaus, Quakertown, Stroudsburg, Philadelphia, Jim Thorpe, Doylestown, Phillipsburg, Flemington, Wilmington, and Newark. This website is not intended for users located within...
Last week, a Pennsylvania high schooler died after contracting COVID-19 in early December. Alayna Thach was a 17-year-old senior at Olney Charter High School in Philadelphia. She loved to sing, dreamed of being a life coach, and was a big fan of the K-Pop group BTS, her obituary said. Alayna...
COVID-19 numbers are continuing to rise across Pennsylvania with the rise in the Omicron variant spreading and the holidays dwindling down. Over 11,000 more people tested positive for COVID-19 across Pennsylvania Today. There were 377 new cases in our region. Centre County had the most with 100. Cambria had 94.
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A Pennsylvania Republican candidate for governor is alleging an airline flight carrying illegal immigrants was secretly flown into Lehigh Valley International Airport. A news release from Former Congressman Lou Barletta's campaign says a World Atlantic Airlines flight with illegal immigrants was sent by the Biden Administration to...
HARRISBURG, PA — Pennsylvania’s furtakers will play a critical role in a study to determine the extent to which mouse and rat poisons might be affecting the state’s bobcats, fishers and otters, states the Pennsylvania Game Commission. Hunters and trappers are being asked to participate in the...
Karen A. “Cookie” Mengel, 74, of Germansville, died Dec. 17, 2021, in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. The wife of Richard E. Mengel, the couple would have celebrated 52 years of marriage on Dec. 20. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Russell and Roberta...
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - With the increased demand for COVID-19 tests, the drive-through site located at Coordinated Health at 3100 Emrick Boulevard in Bethlehem Township is expanding its hours for next week. Testing will be available Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Tuesday and...
BOYERTOWN, Pa. — The new year got off to an early start in one Berks County borough on Friday. Boyertown welcomed 2022 with its traditional bear drop from a towering fire truck ladder on South Chestnut Street. The 6 p.m. event coincided with the time when all of Germany...
TRENTON – Nearly one of every seven municipalities in New Jersey switched their party allegiance in this year’s gubernatorial election, mostly though not exclusively abandoning Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy in favor of Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli. Murphy won re-election by about 3 percentage points, after winning by 14...
LEBANON, Pa. — Lebanon County is mourning the loss of an elected leader who is being remembered as a "faithful husband, father, grandfather and public servant." Commissioner William "Bill" Ames died Tuesday from complications of COVID-19, the county announced Wednesday. He was 81. Ames, a Republican, served as one...
Hundreds of outdoor projects across Pennsylvania are getting a financial boost. Gov. Tom Wolf announced $70 million in grants will go towards a slew of projects, including improvements to local parks, trails and river access. Dozens of the 317 projects are in the 69 News viewing area, including $195,000 for...
Here's a look at business happenings around the Lehigh Valley and beyond. Shake Shack at the Lehigh Valley Mall opened Wednesday, near the main entrance off of MacArthur Road. The hamburger chain started as a hot dog cart in New York's Madison Square Park, according to Shake Shack's website, which also boasts of the company's support for the LGBTQ+ community.
HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Tolls are increasing for drivers on the Pennsylvania Turnpike this year by five percent. It marks the first time tolls have increased less than six percent in six years. The Turnpike Commission approved the increase in July for all E-Z Pass and Turnpike Toll by plate rates,...
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 17 million vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania. 74.1% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. 23,189 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Friday, bringing the state total to 2,059,613 known cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the COVID […]
The Historic Bethlehem Museums & Sites Putz Trail sends visitors to five sites, each featuring a “putz.” These traditional Moravian decorative displays used around Christmastime get their name from “putzen,” a German term, meaning “to decorate” or “to embellish.”. The tradition began in...
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- "Jermel is a son, a brother, his family loves him, his life mattered," said Jeani Garcia with Promise Neighborhoods of the Lehigh Valley. Jermel Johnson, 25, of Northampton, was shot and killed at the intersection of 9th and Gordon streets, in Allentown on New Year's Eve afternoon.
W. EASTON, Pa. - A commercial building in West Easton has been sold for $9.015 million, according to Northampton County property records. The 1550 Lehigh Drive property was acquired by Emek Brucha LLC. That limited liability company is based in Brooklyn, New York. County records say the property covers 17.8 acres. The seller was Adamson Street LLC. The transaction was recorded with Northampton County on Dec. 7.
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - A car slammed into a strip mall in upper Bucks County. It happened at the Village Center Shops at Route 309 and Quakers Way in the Quakertown area around 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. The car had heavy front end damage. A freelance photojournalist at the scene said...
