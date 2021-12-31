ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

I Checked Out a New Jungle Lodge in Costa Rica — and Found the Perfect Winter Escape

By Jennifer Flowers
Travel + Leisure
Travel + Leisure
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust hours after landing in Costa Rica, I found myself on a shaded yoga platform at Origins Lodge (villas from $910), in the cloud forest of the country's north. As my teacher, Manuel Guevara, guided me through downward dog and warriors, I began to notice the drama unfolding around me. Blue...

www.travelandleisure.com

Comments / 3

william allen
1d ago

funny thing is people are screaming about global warming but let's keep tearing down mother nature for the rich

Reply
6
Related
Travel + Leisure

Glacier National Park Will Require Timed Tickets to Drive Its Most Famous Road

America's top national parks are expecting another busy summer in 2022, and visitors wanting to head outdoors will need to plan accordingly. Glacier National Park in Montana plans to require timed tickets again this summer to experience its famous Going-to-the-Sun Road, a 50-mile stretch of road that crosses the Continental Divide in the Rocky Mountains. Tickets will be required from May 27 through Sept.11 and are expected to go on sale beginning in March.
LIFESTYLE
architecturaldigest.com

8 of the Best Airbnb Properties With Indoor Pools

Though pretty much every Airbnb offers guests the essentials—a plush bed, a functional kitchen, and a high-pressure shower—only a select few boast the totally unnecessary yet highly luxurious amenities that make visitors eager to swap huge resorts for charming vacation rentals. From unparalleled mountain views to eucalyptus-wood-clad saunas, perhaps the most coveted amenity an Airbnb can have is an indoor pool—especially in the winter months when there’s little reason to venture into the cold.
LIFESTYLE
103GBF

15 Adorable Photos from the Sloth Sanctuary in Costa Rica

I recently had a chance to visit a couple of destinations in Central America. One of them was the absolutely magnificent, heart-warming and adorable Sloth Sanctuary, which rests about thirty minutes outside the port city of Limon. I researched the sanctuary online, read about their mission and knew I had to visit. So, Kevin and I hired Oscar, who owns and operates Oscar Brown Tours, to pick us up at the port.
ANIMALS
Travel + Leisure

Your Vacation Rental for the Holidays Might Come With Free Wine — How to Find Out

You booked your next swoonworthy Airbnb. How about vino with that?. Fine wine, beer, and spirits company Constellation Brands has teamed up with vacation rental product placement company Showplace to provide more than 10,000 Airbnb, Vrbo, and Beautiful-Places.com reservations with free wine. At each of the 550 participating listings, Constellation has provided a bottle of 2019 Robert Mondavi Napa Valley cabernet sauvignon. Through the partnership, they hope to gift some 40,000 guests premium wine from Northern California. They'll also be given a code for exclusive offerings through the Mondavi website.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Costa Rica#Birds#Lodges#Snake#Insect#Mantis#Villa Vertigo
travelanddestinations.com

4 Top Locations in Costa Rica for Nature and Animal Lovers

Disclosure: This page contains affiliate links meaning we might get a commission at no cost to you if you click on our links and make a purchase. Thank you for your support. Anytime is great to visit Costa Rica and to see some of the amazing wildlife there. But if you could plan the ideal time to travel to this location it would be between December and April. This is the driest time of the year in Costa Rica, with the most stable temperatures and the least amount of rain. And if you’re an animal lover, then there are many incredible ways to see the natural habitat and to explore the wildlife of this beautiful location.
PETS
travelawaits.com

9 Incredible Wildlife Experiences In Costa Rica

It’s imperative to feel comfortable and safe while traveling. Medjet provides premier air medical transport, travel security, and crisis response memberships, providing peace of mind for an affordable price. I could never have predicted the richness of my experiences while living in Costa Rica for 4 months. Many of...
TRAVEL
Victoria Advocate

Off-the-radar locations you can still book to get away this winter

(Broadry) — So many of us are looking to escape the brutal cold this season. But with so many people having the same goal, sunny destinations are in their peak seasons. This often means paying peak prices for crowded hotels and waiting in long lines...
LIFESTYLE
10000birds.com

The Wintering Wood-Warblers of Costa Rica

Winter birding can be fun, especially when you do it in a place with palms, parrots, and weather for wearing shorts. This is where the summer birds go, where those fall warblers went sometime after October. It involves an increasingly perilous trip but with instincts that demand survival, the only real choice is to stay with summer and fly south. A lot of birds take a shorter trip to Florida and the Caribbean, many spend the winter in southern Mexico, and some species even fly all the way to southern Amazonia (this drink is for you Veerys).
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
yankodesign.com

This minimal micro cabin is a serene shelter inspired by the A-frame chalets of the 1950s!

Nestled within Canada’s Poisson Blanc Regional Park is a micro cabin named, ‘La Pointe’. Designed by Montreal-based L’Abri, La Pointe is a serene little cabin that provides shelter to the visitors of the park. The triangular-shaped structure is a rejuvenated reinterpretation of the typical A-frame chalets that became so popular in North America in the 1950s. The A-frame cottage-inspired cabin can house up to four individuals, while also helping them stay connected to the pure undiluted nature all around. “It was important for the designers to create a simple, almost sculptural structure that would provide functional and nature-oriented spaces,” said L’Abri. And, La Pointe is a true reflection of that.
WORLD
urbanmatter.com

Check Out These Fun Things to Do This Winter in Austin

We may not see much snow here in Austin, but that doesn’t mean we’re lacking in fun winter activities! Whether you’re in the mood for an outside activity or something cozy indoor’s, there’s always something going on. These are some of our favorite things to do during the winter season in Austin!
LIFESTYLE
snntv.com

Selby Gardens' Rainforest Masks of Costa Rica returns

SARASOTA COUNTY (WSNN) - The Rainforest Masks of Costa Rica Returns to Selby Gardens. The 18th annual exhibit opens to the public next Friday on January 7th and the Downtown Sarasota campus. It showcases art from the Indigenous Boruca tribe in Costa Rica, where traditional mask making is a way...
SARASOTA, FL
yankodesign.com

This prefab cabin located in the snowy slopes of Sweden is a family’s winter home!

Villa Timmerman is a blackened timber cabin located in Sweden, designed by husband and wife duo Andreas Lyckefors and Josefine Wikholm. Sweden-based architecture studio Bornstein Lyckefors recently finished work on an intricate winter getaway situated in the picturesque suburbs of Askim in Sweden’s Gothenburg Municipality. Devised and constructed by Bornstein Lyckefors founders and husband and wife team, Andreas Lyckefors and Josefine Wikholm, Villa Timmerman is a cozy winter prefabricated cabin, ideal for those winter months when you want to immerse your every sense in all the season has to offer.
VISUAL ART
countryliving.com

The best Scottish Highlands hotels for a beautiful rural break in 2022

The northern reaches of Scotland are home to some of the most dramatic scenery in Britain – along with some heavenly Scottish Highland hotels. Whether you want to look for Nessie on Loch Ness, drive the NC500 – one of the most scenic road trips in the country – or get out into the great outdoors on a picturesque walking route, the Scottish Highlands have the breathtaking backdrop for you to do it in.
TRAVEL
Travel + Leisure

How to Plan an Epic Ice-climbing Adventure in Ouray, Colorado

This was the mantra my climbing instructor, Lani Chapko of Chicks with Picks, had encouraged me to repeat as I attempted to ascend a towering frozen waterfall. With my boots still firmly planted on the ground, this seemed like a reasonable statement. But at 30 feet in the air, with nothing more than spiky crampons and an eighth-of-an-inch-wide steel point anchoring me to the side of a ravine, it sounded ludicrous.
COLORADO STATE
The Guardian

My winter of love: I was on holiday with my boyfriend – and the B&B owner told me a horrifying home truth

Back in 2008, I lived in New York. I wasn’t a total stranger to North American winters – my stepmother is from Michigan, and the one and only time she persuaded me to go on a family sledging outing I was so cold I bailed and went back to sit in the car, like the moody teenager I most definitely was. But I’d never been on the continent for an entire winter. I bought a gigantic army surplus parka and resigned myself to months of wading through freezing slush, alternated with sitting in my studio apartment at night with the windows open because the ancient radiators had one setting: on. That was until I read an article in the New York Times travel section about upstate getaways. The mere mention of a charming B&B overlooking the Delaware River, where you could watch nesting eagles on a nearby bluff while sipping cognac, was all it took. Manhattan’s dreary ice-bound streets slipped away momentarily, and I imagined myself on that very deck. I was in a long-distance relationship at the time, and what, I reasoned, could be more romantic than such a weekend?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure

16K+
Followers
2K+
Post
431K+
Views
ABOUT

Your connection to the world of travel, brought to you by our editors. Questions? Stories?

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy