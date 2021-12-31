In vitro and in vivo photoprotective effects of (-)-Loliode isolated from the brown seaweed, Sargassum horneri.

Yujing Zhang, Yuan Xue, Dongdong Zhang, Yaping Liu, Ze Xu, Jiaojiao Gao, Wenjie Li, Xing Li. Clinical research results of vitamin D supplementation in the improvement of prediabetes remain controversial. Accordingly, a literature search was conducted of PubMed, Embase (Ovid), and Web of Science prior to 9 November 2021. Randomized controlled studies reported that the following indicators were included: body mass index (BMI), fasting blood glucose (FBG), 2 h oral glucose tolerance test plasma glucose (2h-PG), hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c), insulin resistance by homeostasis model assessment (HOMA-IR), homeostasis model assessment ofβ-cell function (HOMA-B), and fasting insulin (FINS). Twenty-nine articles (= 3792) were included in the present meta-analysis. Intriguingly, vitamin D supplementation resulted in a vast improvement in FBG (standardized mean difference (SMD) = -0.38; 95%CI: -0.59, -0.16), HbA1c (SMD = -0.14; 95%CI: -0.22, -0.06) and FINS (SMD = 0.18; 95%CI: -0.26, -0.09), but not in other outcomes. However, preferred changes were observed in subgroups, as follows: Asia (SMD= -0.25, 95%CI: -0.45, -0.04), study duration≥1 year (SMD= -0.44, 95%CI: -0.81, -0.06) (SMD= 0.34, 95%CI: 0.01, 0.66), baseline 25(OH)D<50 nmol/L (SMD= -0.23, 95%CI: -0.39, -0.06), and baseline 25(OH)D≥ 50 nmol/L (SMD= -0.50, 95%CI: -0.96, -0.03). In conclusion, oral supplementation of vitamin D has shown better effects in improving FBG, HbA1c, and FINS compared with controls among prediabetics; long-term vitamin D supplementation could have additional effects in participants with vitamin D deficiency for 2h-PG, HOMA-IR, and HOMA-B.
