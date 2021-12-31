Neuroprotective potential of flavonoid rich Ascophyllum nodosum (FRAN) fraction from the brown seaweed on an Aβ 42 induced Alzheimer's model.

Jing Liu, Yu Song, Qi Zhao, Yuguo Wang, Congshou Li, Liang Zou, Yichen Hu. The prevalence of lipid metabolism diseases, mainly obesity, fatty liver, and hyperlipidemia, is increasing in the world. Tartary buckwheat is a kind of medicinal and edible crop, and clinical experiments have also confirmed that dietary Tartary buckwheat can effectively regulate lipid metabolism disorders. Tartary buckwheat protein (TBP), as the main active ingredient of Tartary buckwheat, has an effect of blood lipid reduction that has been widely reported. In this paper, we investigated the constituents of TBP and then evaluated the hypolipidemic effect of TBP in hyperlipidemia rats. Male Sprague-Dawley rats were fed a high-fat diet for six weeks to induce hyperlipidemia and then given TBP orally for five weeks. The effects of TBP on body weight, serum lipids, liver lipids, liver oxidative stress, pathological organization, gut microbiota, and plasma metabolites were analyzed. At the serum level, TBP supplement significantly decrease the level of LDL-C and increase the level of HDL-C. At the liver level, it can reduce the levels of TC, TG, and LDL-C. The potential mechanism of action is, on the one hand, to increase the abundance of the Lachnospiraceae and the Ruminococcaceae by modulating the gut microbiota, facilitating the productivity of short-chain fatty acids, and increasing fecal bile acid excretion and, on the other hand, may be related to the improvement of bile acid metabolism.

SCIENCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO