Neuroprotective potential of flavonoid rich Ascophyllum nodosum (FRAN) fraction from the brown seaweed on an Aβ 42 induced Alzheimer's model.

Neuroprotective potential of flavonoid rich Ascophyllum nodosum (FRAN) fraction from the brown seaweed on an Aβinduced Alzheimer's model of Drosophila. Brijesh Singh Chauhan, Rohit Kumar, Pradeep Kumar, Prabhat Kumar, Saket Sinha, Sunil Kumar Mishra, Pradeep Kumar, Kavindra Nath Tiwari, Alan T Critchley, Balakrishnan Prithiviraj, Saripella Srikrishna. Article Affiliation:....

MedicalXpress

Gene expressions related to DNA changes due to aging found to be related to CpG islands

A team of researchers from the Davis Center for Regenerative Biology and Medicine, MDI Biological Laboratory, the University of Texas at Austin and the Jackson Laboratory has found evidence that gene expressions related to DNA changes during aging are related to a lack of CpG islands (long stretches of cytosine-guanine repeats). Their paper is published in Science Advances.
Ketogenic diet ameliorates cognitive impairment and neuroinflammation in a mouse model of Alzheimer’s disease.

Ketogenic diet ameliorates cognitive impairment and neuroinflammation in a mouse model of Alzheimer's disease. Yunlong Xu, Chenyu Jiang, Junyan Wu, Peidong Liu, Xiaofei Deng, Yadong Zhang, Bo Peng, Yingjie Zhu. Article Affiliation:. Yunlong Xu. Abstract:. INTRODUCTION: Alzheimer's disease (AD) is the most common neurodegenerative disorder that causes dementia and affects...
Effect of Withania somnifera hydroalcoholic extract and other dietary interventions in improving muscle strength in aging rats.

Vandana Panda, Amol Deshmukh, Asawari Hare, Sneha Singh, Lal Hingorani, S Sudhamani. BACKGROUND: Aging leads to loss of skeletal muscle, diminished muscle strength, and decline in physical functions. OBJECTIVE: This study evaluates Withania somnifera and some dietary interventions to combat muscle weakness in aging rats. MATERIALS AND METHODS: Rats (12-13...
Role of alginate in the mechanism by which brown seaweedintake alleviates an increase in blood pressure in 2-kidney, 1-clip renovascular hypertensive rats.

Saki Maruyama, Yukiko Segawa, Hiroko Hashimoto, Saori Kitamura, Mariko Kimura, Tomoko Osera, Nobutaka Kurihara. BACKGROUND: The intake of(SJ), a widely consumed brown seaweed, has been reported to decrease blood pressure (BP) in hypertensive rats. It has been suggested that this effect is related to an increase in fecal sodium excretion (SE) by alginate (Alg) to the gastrointestinal tract; however, the mechanism is still unclear. This study investigated how different seaweeds with different amounts of Alg suppressed BP increase and enhanced fecal SE in 2-kidney, 1-clip renovascular hypertensive (2K1C) rats given SJ diet.
Neuroprotective mechanism altered by Alzheimer’s disease risk genes

The brain has a natural protective mechanism against Alzheimer’s disease, and researchers at Baylor College of Medicine, Texas Children’s Hospital and collaborating institutions have discovered that gene variants associated with risk of developing the disease disturb the protective mechanism in ways that can lead to neurodegeneration. The researchers also showed in a fruit fly model of the condition that a chemical known as ABCA1 agonist can restore certain alterations of the brain protective mechanism.
Neuroprotective effects ofin the SH-SY5Y Parkinson cell model.

Jeerang Wongtrakul, Thananya Thongtan, Benjawan Kumrapich, Chonticha Saisawang, Albert J Ketterman. Parkinson's disease is the most frequent neurodegenerative motor disorder. The clinical syndrome and pathology involve motor disturbance and the degeneration of dopaminergic neurons in the substantia nigra. Root extracts of, commonly called Ashwagandha, contain several major chemical constituents known as withanolides. Studies have shown thatextracts exhibit numerous therapeutic effects including inflammation and oxidative stress reduction, memory and cognitive function improvement. This study aimed to evaluate the protective effects of KSM-66,root extract, on 6-hydroxydopamine (6-OHDA)-induced toxicity in the human neuroblastoma SH-SY5Y cell line, as well as the associated oxidative response protein expression and redox regulation activity focused on S-glutathionylation. SH-SY5Y cells were treated with 6-OHDA preceded or followed by treatment with the KSM-66 extract. Using KSM-66 concentrations ranging from 0.25 to 1 mg/ml before and after treatment of the cells with 6-OHDA has resulted in an increased viability of SH-SY5Y cells. Interestingly, the extract significantly increased glutathione peroxidase activity and thioltransferase activity upon pre- or post- 6-OHDA treatment. KSM-66 also modulated oxidative response proteins: peroxiredoxin-I, VGF and vimentin proteins upon 6-OHDA pre/post treatments. In addition, the extract controlled redox regulation via S-glutathionylation. Pre-treatment of SH-SY5Y cells with KSM-66 decreased protein-glutathionylation levels in the cells treated with 6-OHDA. The rescue of mitochondria with 0.5 mg/ml KSM-66 extract showed an increase in ATP levels. These findings suggest thatroot extract acts as a neuroprotectant, thereby introducing a potential agent for the treatment or prevention of neurodegenerative diseases.
Mechanistic aspects of medicinal plants and secondary metabolites against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2.

Mechanistic Aspects of Medicinal Plants and Secondary Metabolites against Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). Curr Pharm Des. 2021 ;27(38):3996-4007. PMID: 34225607. Abstract Author(s):. Khojasteh Malekmohammad, Mahmoud Rafieian-Kopaei. Article Affiliation:. Khojasteh Malekmohammad. Abstract:. BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVE: Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), a highly pathogenic virus, is responsible...
The Antiproliferative and Apoptosis-Inducing Effects of the Red MacroalgaeExtract against Melanoma Cells.

Eka Sunarwidhi Prasedya, Nur Ardiana, Hasriaton Padmi, Bq Tri Khairina Ilhami, Ni Wayan Riyani Martyasari, Anggit Listyacahyani Sunarwidhi, Aluh Nikmatullah, Sri Widyastuti, Haji Sunarpi, Andri Frediansyah. Article Affiliation:. Eka Sunarwidhi Prasedya. Abstract:. The red macroalgais widely distributed in the coastal areas of Indonesia. However, current knowledge on its potential biological...
Effects of tartary buckwheat protein on gut microbiome and plasma metabolite in rats with high-fat diet.

Jing Liu, Yu Song, Qi Zhao, Yuguo Wang, Congshou Li, Liang Zou, Yichen Hu. The prevalence of lipid metabolism diseases, mainly obesity, fatty liver, and hyperlipidemia, is increasing in the world. Tartary buckwheat is a kind of medicinal and edible crop, and clinical experiments have also confirmed that dietary Tartary buckwheat can effectively regulate lipid metabolism disorders. Tartary buckwheat protein (TBP), as the main active ingredient of Tartary buckwheat, has an effect of blood lipid reduction that has been widely reported. In this paper, we investigated the constituents of TBP and then evaluated the hypolipidemic effect of TBP in hyperlipidemia rats. Male Sprague-Dawley rats were fed a high-fat diet for six weeks to induce hyperlipidemia and then given TBP orally for five weeks. The effects of TBP on body weight, serum lipids, liver lipids, liver oxidative stress, pathological organization, gut microbiota, and plasma metabolites were analyzed. At the serum level, TBP supplement significantly decrease the level of LDL-C and increase the level of HDL-C. At the liver level, it can reduce the levels of TC, TG, and LDL-C. The potential mechanism of action is, on the one hand, to increase the abundance of the Lachnospiraceae and the Ruminococcaceae by modulating the gut microbiota, facilitating the productivity of short-chain fatty acids, and increasing fecal bile acid excretion and, on the other hand, may be related to the improvement of bile acid metabolism.
Antitumor activity of Fucus vesiculosus-derived phlorotannins through activation of apoptotic signals in gastric and colorectal tumor cell lines.

Antitumor Activity of-Derived Phlorotannins through Activation of Apoptotic Signals in Gastric and Colorectal Tumor Cell Lines. Marcelo D Catarino, Iva Fernandes, Hélder Oliveira, Mylene Carrascal, Rita Ferreira, Artur M S Silva, Maria Teresa Cruz, Nuno Mateus, Susana M Cardoso. Article Affiliation:. Marcelo D Catarino. Abstract:. Seaweeds are one of...
Apigenin induces autophagy and cell death by targeting EZH2 under hypoxia conditions in gastric cancer cells.

Apigenin Induces Autophagy and Cell Death by Targeting EZH2 under Hypoxia Conditions in Gastric Cancer Cells. Hypoxia is a major obstacle to gastric cancer (GC) therapy and leads to chemoresistance as GC cells are frequently exposed to the hypoxia environment. Apigenin, a flavonoid found in traditional medicine, fruits, and vegetables and an HDAC inhibitor, is a powerful anti-cancer agent against various cancer cell lines. However, detailed mechanisms involved in the treatment of GC using APG are not fully understood. In this study, we investigated the biological activity of and molecular mechanisms involved in APG-mediated treatment of GC under hypoxia. APG promoted autophagic cell death by increasing ATG5, LC3-II, and phosphorylation of AMPK and ULK1 and down-regulating p-mTOR and p62 in GC. Furthermore, our results show that APG induces autophagic cell death via the activation of the PERK signaling, indicating an endoplasmic reticulum (ER) stress response. The inhibition of ER stress suppressed APG-induced autophagy and conferred prolonged cell survival, indicating autophagic cell death. We further show that APG induces ER stress- and autophagy-related cell death through the inhibition of HIF-1α and Ezh2 under normoxia and hypoxia. Taken together, our findings indicate that APG activates autophagic cell death by inhibiting HIF-1α and Ezh2 under hypoxia conditions in GC cells.
Effect of Emodin on Hyperlipidemia and Hepatic Lipid Metabolism in Zebrafish Larvae Fed a High-Cholesterol Diet.

Lin-Feng He, Cheng Wang, Ya-Fang Zhang, Chao-Cheng Guo, Yan Wan, Yun-Xia Li. Hyperlipidemia (HLP) is a complex pathological condition results from lipid metabolism disorder, which is closely related to obesity, atherosclerosis and steatohepatitis. Emodin (EM), a natural anthraquinone, exhibits prominent hypolipidemic effects. However, its exact mechanism is still unclear. In this study, we successfully established hyperlipidemic zebrafish model induced by 4 % high-cholesterol diet (HCD) for 10 days and explored the anti-hyperlipidemic roles and underlying mechanisms of EM. The results indicated that EM attenuated the mortality and body mass index (BMI) of zebrafish with HLP, and ameliorated abnormal lipid levels involved in TC, TG, LDL-C and HDL-Clevels. Besides, EM effectively reduced lipid accumulation in blood vessels and liver, alleviated hepatic histological damage, and inhibited vascular neutrophil inflammation. Finally, the mRNA expression of molecules related to lipid metabolism were studied by using real-time quantitative polymerase chain reaction (RT-qPCR) to investigated the underlying mechanism. Further results found that treatment with EM up-regulated AMPKα, LDLR, ABCA1 and ABCG1, and down-regulated SREBP-2, PCSK9 and HMGCR expression. In conclusion, EM showed a prominent mitigative effect on lipid metabolism disorder inzebrafish larvae with HCD-stimulated HLP, which was associated with the enhancement of LDL-C uptake and reverse cholesterol transport, and inhibition of cholesterol synthesis.
Scientists Discover How Toxoplasma Parasites in the Brain Manipulate Host Cells To Survive

WEHI researchers have discovered how dormant Toxoplasma parasites in the brain manipulate their host cells to ensure their own survival. The researchers showed that the parasites were able to lay dormant and undetected inside neurons (brain cells) and muscle cells by releasing proteins that switch off the cells’ ability to alert the immune system. With expertise and technologies from WEHI’s Advanced Genomics facility and Centre for Dynamic Imaging, they were able to visualize the parasites in real-time.
Singleton exome sequencing of 90 fetuses with ultrasound anomalies revealing novel disease-causing variants and genotype"“phenotype correlations

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Exome sequencing has been increasingly implemented in prenatal genetic testing for fetuses with morphological abnormalities but normal rapid aneuploidy detection and microarray analysis. We present a retrospective study of 90 fetuses with different abnormal ultrasound findings, in which we employed the singleton exome sequencing (sES; 75 fetuses) or to a lesser extent (15 fetuses) a multigene panel analysis of 6713 genes as a primary tool for the detection of monogenic diseases. The detection rate of pathogenic or likely pathogenic variants in this study was 34.4%. The highest diagnostic rate of 56% was in fetuses with multiple anomalies, followed by cases with skeletal or renal abnormalities (diagnostic rate of 50%, respectively). We report 20 novel disease-causing variants in different known disease-associated genes and new genotype"“phenotype associations for the genes KMT2D, MN1, CDK10, and EXOC3L2. Based on our data, we postulate that sES of fetal index cases with a concurrent sampling of parental probes for targeted testing of the origin of detected fetal variants could be a suitable tool to obtain reliable and rapid prenatal results, particularly in situations where a trio analysis is not possible.
Can Eating Foods Rich in Flavonoids Help Fight Forgetfulness?

It's normal to forget things every now and then. This is especially true if you're in a rush, distracted, or simply have a lot on your mind. But if you're on a mission to support long-term memory, it might be time to fuel up on flavonoid-rich foods. Here, discover what flavonoids can do for your brain, according to research and experts.
Anticonvulsant activity of methanolic extract of Withania cogulans in mice.

Anticonvulsant activity of methanolic extract of Withania cogulans in mice. Zenat Fatima Khattak, Bushra Ansari, Muhammad Jamal, Abdul Aleem Awan, Muhammad Azhar Sherkheli, Rizwan Ul Haq. Article Affiliation:. Zenat Fatima Khattak. Abstract:. Mental and neurological diseases including depression, Parkinson's disease, dementia, epilepsy, anxiety disorders and bipolar disorders account for a...
Activity of Melatonin Against Gastric Cancer Growth in a Chick Embryo Tumor Xenograft Model.

Purpose: Previous studies have shown the antitumor activity of melatonin against a wide range of human cancers; however, the impact of melatonin on gastric cancer growth remains to be illustrated. This study aimed to investigate the activity of melatonin against gastric cancer growth in a chick embryo tumor xenograft model and explore the possible mechanisms.
