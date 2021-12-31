ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Role of alginate in the mechanism by which brown seaweedintake alleviates an increase in blood pressure in 2-kidney, 1-clip renovascular hypertensive rats.

greenmedinfo.com
Saki Maruyama, Yukiko Segawa, Hiroko Hashimoto, Saori Kitamura, Mariko Kimura, Tomoko Osera, Nobutaka Kurihara. BACKGROUND: The intake of(SJ), a widely consumed brown seaweed, has been reported to decrease blood pressure (BP) in hypertensive rats. It has been suggested that this effect is related to an increase in fecal sodium excretion (SE)...

www.greenmedinfo.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidneys#Seaweed#Hypertension#Blood Pressure#Alg#Bp#Fed#Sj
