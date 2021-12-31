ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

An Oligomannuronic Acid-Sialic Acid Conjugate Capable of Inhibiting Aβ42 Aggregation and Alleviating the Inflammatory Response of BV-2 Microglia.

greenmedinfo.com
 3 days ago

Jianrong Wu, Miaosen Wu, Hongtao Zhang, Xiaobei Zhan, Nian Wu. Oligomannuronic acid (MOS) from seaweed has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory activities. In this study, MOS was activated at the terminal to obtain three...

www.greenmedinfo.com

Comments / 0

Related
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Could Halve COVID Risk

More evidence that this vitamin protects people against severe COVID-19 infection, hospitalization, and death. A study on nearly half a million people in the UK found that UVB radiation strongly protects people against COVID-19 hospitalization and death. The sun’s Ultraviolet B (UVB) radiation is the key for the production of...
SCIENCE
spring.org.uk

This Vitamin Reduces Inflammation Caused By COVID

This vitamin reduces inflammation caused by the immune system in response to COVID-19. Inflammation is a necessary response by the immune system to infections or injuries, but if this inflammatory response doesn’t stop in time, it can cause severe damage to cells and tissues. Hyper-inflammation resulting in cytokine storm...
PUBLIC HEALTH
greenmedinfo.com

Tannic Acid Inhibits Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Stemness by Inducing G/GCell Cycle Arrest and Intrinsic Apoptosis.

Anticancer Res. 2020 Jun ;40(6):3209-3220. PMID: 32487615. Nipin Sp, Dong Young Kang, Doh Hoon Kim, Ji-Seung Yoo, Eun Seong Jo, Alexis Rugamba, Kyoung-Jin Jang, Young Mok Yang. BACKGROUND/AIM: Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) is one among the most common cancers worldwide. Recently, dietary phytochemicals have been reported as an attractive approach to improve the symptoms of NSCLC patients. Tannic acid is a natural polyphenol, which is known to have anticancer effects on in vitro models of breast, gingival and colon cancer. However, the molecular mechanisms associated with the actions of tannic acid on A549 human lung cancer cells have not been elucidated.
CANCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sia
greenmedinfo.com

Anticonvulsant activity of methanolic extract of Withania cogulans in mice.

Anticonvulsant activity of methanolic extract of Withania cogulans in mice. Zenat Fatima Khattak, Bushra Ansari, Muhammad Jamal, Abdul Aleem Awan, Muhammad Azhar Sherkheli, Rizwan Ul Haq. Article Affiliation:. Zenat Fatima Khattak. Abstract:. Mental and neurological diseases including depression, Parkinson's disease, dementia, epilepsy, anxiety disorders and bipolar disorders account for a...
SCIENCE
Medagadget.com

Therapeutic Fusion Protein Inhibits SARS-CoV-2

Researchers at the Technical University of Munich in Germany have developed a new protein therapeutic against SARS-CoV-2. Unlike previously developed antibody therapies and vaccines, the virus is very unlikely to be able to circumvent this latest technology through mutation, as it is based on the viral target site in the body, the ACE2 receptor. The technology consists of the ACE2 protein, which the researchers have fused with a fragment of a human antibody to ensure that it remains stable for longer in the body. Once administered, viral particles will bind to the fusion protein within the body, preventing them from binding to a cell and deactivating them.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
greenmedinfo.com

Pharmacological dose ascorbic acid administration in relapsed refractory multiple myeloma patients.

Ali Zahit Bolaman, Atakan Turgutkaya, Hilal Eroğlu Küçükdiler, Cem Selim, İrfan Yavaşoğlu. Objective: High-dose ascorbic acid leads to the formation of highly reactive oxygen species due to the pro-oxidant effect, resulting in cell death; therefore, used as an additive treatment in several malignancies. We present the results obtained by administration of pharmacological dose of ascorbic acid to conventional chemotherapy in relapsed refractory multiple myeloma patients.
CANCER
greenmedinfo.com

Inhibition of α-glucosidase activity and non-enzymatic glycation by tannic acid: Inhibitory activity and molecular mechanism.

Inhibition ofα-glucosidase activity and non-enzymatic glycation by tannic acid: Inhibitory activity and molecular mechanism. Qian Huang, Wei-Ming Chai, Zuo-Yuan Ma, Chong Ou-Yang, Qi-Ming Wei, Shuang Song, Zheng-Rong Zou, Yi-Yuan Peng. Article Affiliation:. Qian Huang. Abstract:. The inhibition ofα-glucosidase and glycation is considered as an effective approach for the treatment...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microglia#Conjugate#Sialic Acid#Oligomannuronic#Mos Sia3#Cawhile#Tnf
greenmedinfo.com

Tannic Acid influence on lead and cadmium accumulation in the hearts and lungs of rats.

Tannic Acid influence on lead and cadmium accumulation in the hearts and lungs of rats. Anna Winiarska-Mieczan, Robert Krusiński, Małgorzata Kwiecień. BACKGROUND: The presence of heavy metals in food products has become a global problem. In order to reduce the absorption of heavy metals from food we should consider substances which bind these toxic metals and are generally available and easy to apply, such as tannins.
SCIENCE
greenmedinfo.com

Anti-microbial activity of Rosmarinus officinalis and Zingiber officinale extracts on the species of the genus Candida and on Streptococcus pneumonia.

[Anti-microbial activity of Rosmarinus officinalis and Zingiber officinale extracts on the species of the genus Candida and on Streptococcus pneumonia]. OBJECTIVE: Identifying plant extracts that could be used as new treatments for candidiasis and Streptococcus pneumoniae infections. METHODS: In this work, we tested the activity of the ethanolic and methanolic...
WILDLIFE
greenmedinfo.com

Neuroprotective effects ofin the SH-SY5Y Parkinson cell model.

Jeerang Wongtrakul, Thananya Thongtan, Benjawan Kumrapich, Chonticha Saisawang, Albert J Ketterman. Parkinson's disease is the most frequent neurodegenerative motor disorder. The clinical syndrome and pathology involve motor disturbance and the degeneration of dopaminergic neurons in the substantia nigra. Root extracts of, commonly called Ashwagandha, contain several major chemical constituents known as withanolides. Studies have shown thatextracts exhibit numerous therapeutic effects including inflammation and oxidative stress reduction, memory and cognitive function improvement. This study aimed to evaluate the protective effects of KSM-66,root extract, on 6-hydroxydopamine (6-OHDA)-induced toxicity in the human neuroblastoma SH-SY5Y cell line, as well as the associated oxidative response protein expression and redox regulation activity focused on S-glutathionylation. SH-SY5Y cells were treated with 6-OHDA preceded or followed by treatment with the KSM-66 extract. Using KSM-66 concentrations ranging from 0.25 to 1 mg/ml before and after treatment of the cells with 6-OHDA has resulted in an increased viability of SH-SY5Y cells. Interestingly, the extract significantly increased glutathione peroxidase activity and thioltransferase activity upon pre- or post- 6-OHDA treatment. KSM-66 also modulated oxidative response proteins: peroxiredoxin-I, VGF and vimentin proteins upon 6-OHDA pre/post treatments. In addition, the extract controlled redox regulation via S-glutathionylation. Pre-treatment of SH-SY5Y cells with KSM-66 decreased protein-glutathionylation levels in the cells treated with 6-OHDA. The rescue of mitochondria with 0.5 mg/ml KSM-66 extract showed an increase in ATP levels. These findings suggest thatroot extract acts as a neuroprotectant, thereby introducing a potential agent for the treatment or prevention of neurodegenerative diseases.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
greenmedinfo.com

Apigenin Inhibits the Histamine-Induced Proliferation of Ovarian Cancer Cells by Downregulating ERα/ERβ Expression.

Manman Liu, Yani Zhang, Qiqi Xu, Guirong Liu, Na Sun, Huilian Che, Tao He. Background: Apigenin (APG), a natural flavonoid, can affect the development of a variety of tumors, but its role in ovarian cancer remains unclear. There has been an increasing amount of evidence supporting the vital role played by mast cells and the bioactive mediators they release, as components of the tumor microenvironment, in the progression of ovarian cancer (OC); however, the mechanism warrants further exploration.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
greenmedinfo.com

Apigenin induces autophagy and cell death by targeting EZH2 under hypoxia conditions in gastric cancer cells.

Apigenin Induces Autophagy and Cell Death by Targeting EZH2 under Hypoxia Conditions in Gastric Cancer Cells. Hypoxia is a major obstacle to gastric cancer (GC) therapy and leads to chemoresistance as GC cells are frequently exposed to the hypoxia environment. Apigenin, a flavonoid found in traditional medicine, fruits, and vegetables and an HDAC inhibitor, is a powerful anti-cancer agent against various cancer cell lines. However, detailed mechanisms involved in the treatment of GC using APG are not fully understood. In this study, we investigated the biological activity of and molecular mechanisms involved in APG-mediated treatment of GC under hypoxia. APG promoted autophagic cell death by increasing ATG5, LC3-II, and phosphorylation of AMPK and ULK1 and down-regulating p-mTOR and p62 in GC. Furthermore, our results show that APG induces autophagic cell death via the activation of the PERK signaling, indicating an endoplasmic reticulum (ER) stress response. The inhibition of ER stress suppressed APG-induced autophagy and conferred prolonged cell survival, indicating autophagic cell death. We further show that APG induces ER stress- and autophagy-related cell death through the inhibition of HIF-1α and Ezh2 under normoxia and hypoxia. Taken together, our findings indicate that APG activates autophagic cell death by inhibiting HIF-1α and Ezh2 under hypoxia conditions in GC cells.
CANCER
healio.com

Hyaluronic acid injections increased for all providers from 2012 to 2018

Use of hyaluronic acid injections significantly increased among Medicare beneficiaries for all providers from 2012 to 2018, with advanced practice providers largely contributing to the increase, according to published results. Researchers used the 2012 to 2018 Medicare Fee-for-Service Provider Utilization and Payment Public Use Files to collect payment and utilization...
HEALTH
greenmedinfo.com

Bixin and fucoxanthin sensitize human lung cancer and cervical cancer cell to cisplatin in vitro.

OBJECTIVE: Cisplatin is a conventional anticancer drug that generates reactive oxygen species and causes apoptosis. However, many cancer cells develop alterations in the ATP binding cassette transporter responsible for the uptake and efflux process, which leads to resistance. Many natural products have shown potential to compete with ATP binding cassette transporter and may sensitize resistant cells to cisplatin. Studies have shown pro-oxidant effect of carotenoids that promote apoptosis of cancer cells. Bixin and fucoxanthin are well-known carotenoids with known antioxidant properties, however their bioactivity in lung cancer cells, clinically known to develop resistance due to ATP binding cassette transporter, has been minimally studied. This study is the first to investigate the potential of bixin and fucoxanthin to sensitize human lung cancer cell line, A549 and cervical cancer cell line, HeLa, to cisplatin. Drug combination method developed by Chou and Talalay theorem was employed.
CANCER
greenmedinfo.com

The Antiproliferative and Apoptosis-Inducing Effects of the Red MacroalgaeExtract against Melanoma Cells.

Eka Sunarwidhi Prasedya, Nur Ardiana, Hasriaton Padmi, Bq Tri Khairina Ilhami, Ni Wayan Riyani Martyasari, Anggit Listyacahyani Sunarwidhi, Aluh Nikmatullah, Sri Widyastuti, Haji Sunarpi, Andri Frediansyah. Article Affiliation:. Eka Sunarwidhi Prasedya. Abstract:. The red macroalgais widely distributed in the coastal areas of Indonesia. However, current knowledge on its potential biological...
WILDLIFE
greenmedinfo.com

Role of alginate in the mechanism by which brown seaweedintake alleviates an increase in blood pressure in 2-kidney, 1-clip renovascular hypertensive rats.

Saki Maruyama, Yukiko Segawa, Hiroko Hashimoto, Saori Kitamura, Mariko Kimura, Tomoko Osera, Nobutaka Kurihara. BACKGROUND: The intake of(SJ), a widely consumed brown seaweed, has been reported to decrease blood pressure (BP) in hypertensive rats. It has been suggested that this effect is related to an increase in fecal sodium excretion (SE) by alginate (Alg) to the gastrointestinal tract; however, the mechanism is still unclear. This study investigated how different seaweeds with different amounts of Alg suppressed BP increase and enhanced fecal SE in 2-kidney, 1-clip renovascular hypertensive (2K1C) rats given SJ diet.
SCIENCE
greenmedinfo.com

Mechanistic aspects of medicinal plants and secondary metabolites against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2.

Mechanistic Aspects of Medicinal Plants and Secondary Metabolites against Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). Curr Pharm Des. 2021 ;27(38):3996-4007. PMID: 34225607. Abstract Author(s):. Khojasteh Malekmohammad, Mahmoud Rafieian-Kopaei. Article Affiliation:. Khojasteh Malekmohammad. Abstract:. BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVE: Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), a highly pathogenic virus, is responsible...
SCIENCE
greenmedinfo.com

Activity of Melatonin Against Gastric Cancer Growth in a Chick Embryo Tumor Xenograft Model.

Purpose: Previous studies have shown the antitumor activity of melatonin against a wide range of human cancers; however, the impact of melatonin on gastric cancer growth remains to be illustrated. This study aimed to investigate the activity of melatonin against gastric cancer growth in a chick embryo tumor xenograft model and explore the possible mechanisms.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy