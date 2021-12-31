ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Hypolipidemic Effects of Fermented Seaweed Extracts byand.

greenmedinfo.com
 3 days ago

Qiulin Yue, Zhongjian Wang, Xueyang Tang, Chen Zhao, Kunlun Li, Le Su, Song Zhang, Xin Sun, Xinli Liu, Lin Zhao. The fermentation of food materials with suitable probiotic strains is an effective...

www.greenmedinfo.com

Comments / 0

Related
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Could Halve COVID Risk

More evidence that this vitamin protects people against severe COVID-19 infection, hospitalization, and death. A study on nearly half a million people in the UK found that UVB radiation strongly protects people against COVID-19 hospitalization and death. The sun’s Ultraviolet B (UVB) radiation is the key for the production of...
SCIENCE
spring.org.uk

A Night-Time Sign of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Around one-quarter of people could have a deficiency in vitamin B12. Poor sleep can be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency, research suggests. Deficiency in this vitamin, as well as other micronutrients, is linked to poor sleep quality and having to use medications to sleep by the study. Researchers have...
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

5 Foods And Drinks That Reduce Blood Pressure

The foods and drink that lower blood pressure and prevent heart disease. Eating berries, nuts, cocoa products, apples, and drinking tea have been found to improve blood circulation and vascular health. These foods and drink are rich in flavanols, a type of polyphenol that has powerful antioxidant effects. A diet...
NUTRITION
spring.org.uk

2 Plant Extracts That Reverse Alzheimer’s Disease

The extracts work by preventing the build up of sticky amyloid beta in the brain. Compounds found in carrots and green tea have been shown to reverse Alzheimer’s, research finds. The plant-based treatment was able to completely restore the memories of mice in the study. Epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG) is a...
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lin Zhao
Yoga Journal

Need More Energy? Try These 5 Foods Full of Vitamin B12

For exclusive access to all our stories, including sequences, teacher tips, video classes, and more, join Outside+ today. Did you know vitamin B12 is often called “the energy vitamin”? Not only is vitamin B12 pivotal in keeping your blood and nerve cells healthy, but it’s also involved in making DNA – meaning it’s literally part of the material that makes up every single cell of your body. So, when you hear health professionals say vitamin B12 is kind of a big deal, we mean it!
NUTRITION
sixtyandme.com

5 Foods That Naturally Lower Cholesterol for Women Over 60

For millions of Americans, taking statins – medications like Lipitor and Crestor – to lower cholesterol has become the norm. However, these drugs, while they work, can come with significant side effects. Although most people tolerate the medications just fine, statins can cause body achiness, brain fog, liver...
NUTRITION
greenmedinfo.com

Anti-microbial activity of Rosmarinus officinalis and Zingiber officinale extracts on the species of the genus Candida and on Streptococcus pneumonia.

[Anti-microbial activity of Rosmarinus officinalis and Zingiber officinale extracts on the species of the genus Candida and on Streptococcus pneumonia]. OBJECTIVE: Identifying plant extracts that could be used as new treatments for candidiasis and Streptococcus pneumoniae infections. METHODS: In this work, we tested the activity of the ethanolic and methanolic...
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fermented Foods#Seaweed#Fermented Products
greenmedinfo.com

Effect of Withania somnifera hydroalcoholic extract and other dietary interventions in improving muscle strength in aging rats.

Vandana Panda, Amol Deshmukh, Asawari Hare, Sneha Singh, Lal Hingorani, S Sudhamani. BACKGROUND: Aging leads to loss of skeletal muscle, diminished muscle strength, and decline in physical functions. OBJECTIVE: This study evaluates Withania somnifera and some dietary interventions to combat muscle weakness in aging rats. MATERIALS AND METHODS: Rats (12-13...
greenmedinfo.com

Anticonvulsant activity of methanolic extract of Withania cogulans in mice.

Anticonvulsant activity of methanolic extract of Withania cogulans in mice. Zenat Fatima Khattak, Bushra Ansari, Muhammad Jamal, Abdul Aleem Awan, Muhammad Azhar Sherkheli, Rizwan Ul Haq. Article Affiliation:. Zenat Fatima Khattak. Abstract:. Mental and neurological diseases including depression, Parkinson's disease, dementia, epilepsy, anxiety disorders and bipolar disorders account for a...
SCIENCE
greenmedinfo.com

Mechanistic aspects of medicinal plants and secondary metabolites against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2.

Mechanistic Aspects of Medicinal Plants and Secondary Metabolites against Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). Curr Pharm Des. 2021 ;27(38):3996-4007. PMID: 34225607. Abstract Author(s):. Khojasteh Malekmohammad, Mahmoud Rafieian-Kopaei. Article Affiliation:. Khojasteh Malekmohammad. Abstract:. BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVE: Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), a highly pathogenic virus, is responsible...
SCIENCE
greenmedinfo.com

The Antiproliferative and Apoptosis-Inducing Effects of the Red MacroalgaeExtract against Melanoma Cells.

Eka Sunarwidhi Prasedya, Nur Ardiana, Hasriaton Padmi, Bq Tri Khairina Ilhami, Ni Wayan Riyani Martyasari, Anggit Listyacahyani Sunarwidhi, Aluh Nikmatullah, Sri Widyastuti, Haji Sunarpi, Andri Frediansyah. Article Affiliation:. Eka Sunarwidhi Prasedya. Abstract:. The red macroalgais widely distributed in the coastal areas of Indonesia. However, current knowledge on its potential biological...
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
greenmedinfo.com

Effect of Emodin on Hyperlipidemia and Hepatic Lipid Metabolism in Zebrafish Larvae Fed a High-Cholesterol Diet.

Lin-Feng He, Cheng Wang, Ya-Fang Zhang, Chao-Cheng Guo, Yan Wan, Yun-Xia Li. Hyperlipidemia (HLP) is a complex pathological condition results from lipid metabolism disorder, which is closely related to obesity, atherosclerosis and steatohepatitis. Emodin (EM), a natural anthraquinone, exhibits prominent hypolipidemic effects. However, its exact mechanism is still unclear. In this study, we successfully established hyperlipidemic zebrafish model induced by 4 % high-cholesterol diet (HCD) for 10 days and explored the anti-hyperlipidemic roles and underlying mechanisms of EM. The results indicated that EM attenuated the mortality and body mass index (BMI) of zebrafish with HLP, and ameliorated abnormal lipid levels involved in TC, TG, LDL-C and HDL-Clevels. Besides, EM effectively reduced lipid accumulation in blood vessels and liver, alleviated hepatic histological damage, and inhibited vascular neutrophil inflammation. Finally, the mRNA expression of molecules related to lipid metabolism were studied by using real-time quantitative polymerase chain reaction (RT-qPCR) to investigated the underlying mechanism. Further results found that treatment with EM up-regulated AMPKα, LDLR, ABCA1 and ABCG1, and down-regulated SREBP-2, PCSK9 and HMGCR expression. In conclusion, EM showed a prominent mitigative effect on lipid metabolism disorder inzebrafish larvae with HCD-stimulated HLP, which was associated with the enhancement of LDL-C uptake and reverse cholesterol transport, and inhibition of cholesterol synthesis.
SCIENCE
greenmedinfo.com

Effects of tartary buckwheat protein on gut microbiome and plasma metabolite in rats with high-fat diet.

Jing Liu, Yu Song, Qi Zhao, Yuguo Wang, Congshou Li, Liang Zou, Yichen Hu. The prevalence of lipid metabolism diseases, mainly obesity, fatty liver, and hyperlipidemia, is increasing in the world. Tartary buckwheat is a kind of medicinal and edible crop, and clinical experiments have also confirmed that dietary Tartary buckwheat can effectively regulate lipid metabolism disorders. Tartary buckwheat protein (TBP), as the main active ingredient of Tartary buckwheat, has an effect of blood lipid reduction that has been widely reported. In this paper, we investigated the constituents of TBP and then evaluated the hypolipidemic effect of TBP in hyperlipidemia rats. Male Sprague-Dawley rats were fed a high-fat diet for six weeks to induce hyperlipidemia and then given TBP orally for five weeks. The effects of TBP on body weight, serum lipids, liver lipids, liver oxidative stress, pathological organization, gut microbiota, and plasma metabolites were analyzed. At the serum level, TBP supplement significantly decrease the level of LDL-C and increase the level of HDL-C. At the liver level, it can reduce the levels of TC, TG, and LDL-C. The potential mechanism of action is, on the one hand, to increase the abundance of the Lachnospiraceae and the Ruminococcaceae by modulating the gut microbiota, facilitating the productivity of short-chain fatty acids, and increasing fecal bile acid excretion and, on the other hand, may be related to the improvement of bile acid metabolism.
SCIENCE
greenmedinfo.com

Neuroprotective effects ofin the SH-SY5Y Parkinson cell model.

Jeerang Wongtrakul, Thananya Thongtan, Benjawan Kumrapich, Chonticha Saisawang, Albert J Ketterman. Parkinson's disease is the most frequent neurodegenerative motor disorder. The clinical syndrome and pathology involve motor disturbance and the degeneration of dopaminergic neurons in the substantia nigra. Root extracts of, commonly called Ashwagandha, contain several major chemical constituents known as withanolides. Studies have shown thatextracts exhibit numerous therapeutic effects including inflammation and oxidative stress reduction, memory and cognitive function improvement. This study aimed to evaluate the protective effects of KSM-66,root extract, on 6-hydroxydopamine (6-OHDA)-induced toxicity in the human neuroblastoma SH-SY5Y cell line, as well as the associated oxidative response protein expression and redox regulation activity focused on S-glutathionylation. SH-SY5Y cells were treated with 6-OHDA preceded or followed by treatment with the KSM-66 extract. Using KSM-66 concentrations ranging from 0.25 to 1 mg/ml before and after treatment of the cells with 6-OHDA has resulted in an increased viability of SH-SY5Y cells. Interestingly, the extract significantly increased glutathione peroxidase activity and thioltransferase activity upon pre- or post- 6-OHDA treatment. KSM-66 also modulated oxidative response proteins: peroxiredoxin-I, VGF and vimentin proteins upon 6-OHDA pre/post treatments. In addition, the extract controlled redox regulation via S-glutathionylation. Pre-treatment of SH-SY5Y cells with KSM-66 decreased protein-glutathionylation levels in the cells treated with 6-OHDA. The rescue of mitochondria with 0.5 mg/ml KSM-66 extract showed an increase in ATP levels. These findings suggest thatroot extract acts as a neuroprotectant, thereby introducing a potential agent for the treatment or prevention of neurodegenerative diseases.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
greenmedinfo.com

Effect of vitamin D supplementation on glycemic control in prediabetes.

Yujing Zhang, Yuan Xue, Dongdong Zhang, Yaping Liu, Ze Xu, Jiaojiao Gao, Wenjie Li, Xing Li. Clinical research results of vitamin D supplementation in the improvement of prediabetes remain controversial. Accordingly, a literature search was conducted of PubMed, Embase (Ovid), and Web of Science prior to 9 November 2021. Randomized controlled studies reported that the following indicators were included: body mass index (BMI), fasting blood glucose (FBG), 2 h oral glucose tolerance test plasma glucose (2h-PG), hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c), insulin resistance by homeostasis model assessment (HOMA-IR), homeostasis model assessment ofβ-cell function (HOMA-B), and fasting insulin (FINS). Twenty-nine articles (= 3792) were included in the present meta-analysis. Intriguingly, vitamin D supplementation resulted in a vast improvement in FBG (standardized mean difference (SMD) = -0.38; 95%CI: -0.59, -0.16), HbA1c (SMD = -0.14; 95%CI: -0.22, -0.06) and FINS (SMD = 0.18; 95%CI: -0.26, -0.09), but not in other outcomes. However, preferred changes were observed in subgroups, as follows: Asia (SMD= -0.25, 95%CI: -0.45, -0.04), study duration≥1 year (SMD= -0.44, 95%CI: -0.81, -0.06) (SMD= 0.34, 95%CI: 0.01, 0.66), baseline 25(OH)D<50 nmol/L (SMD= -0.23, 95%CI: -0.39, -0.06), and baseline 25(OH)D≥ 50 nmol/L (SMD= -0.50, 95%CI: -0.96, -0.03). In conclusion, oral supplementation of vitamin D has shown better effects in improving FBG, HbA1c, and FINS compared with controls among prediabetics; long-term vitamin D supplementation could have additional effects in participants with vitamin D deficiency for 2h-PG, HOMA-IR, and HOMA-B.
HEALTH
greenmedinfo.com

Lactobacillus rhamnosus probio-M9 improves the quality of life in stressed adults by gut microbiota.

OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the effect of the probiotic,Probio-M9 (Probio-M9), on the quality of life in stressed adults. METHODS: Twelve postgraduate student volunteers were recruited. Six volunteers received oral Probio-M9 for 21 days, while the remaining six received a placebo instead. Fecal samples were collected from the volunteers before and after the intervention. Metagenomic sequencing, nontargeted metabonomics, and quality-of-life follow-up questionnaires were used to evaluate the impact of Probio-M9 consumption on the gut microbiota and life quality of the volunteers.
SCIENCE
greenmedinfo.com

Activity of Melatonin Against Gastric Cancer Growth in a Chick Embryo Tumor Xenograft Model.

Purpose: Previous studies have shown the antitumor activity of melatonin against a wide range of human cancers; however, the impact of melatonin on gastric cancer growth remains to be illustrated. This study aimed to investigate the activity of melatonin against gastric cancer growth in a chick embryo tumor xenograft model and explore the possible mechanisms.
CANCER
greenmedinfo.com

Vitamin C and Metabolic Syndrome: A Meta-Analysis of Observational Studies.

Hongbin Guo, Jun Ding, Qi Liu, Yusheng Li, Jieyu Liang, Yi Zhang. The association between vitamin C and metabolic syndrome (MetS) has been evaluated in several epidemiological studies with conflicting results. This meta-analysis was therefore employed to further investigate the above issue.The observational studies on the associations of dietary and circulating (serum and plasma) vitamin C levels with MetS were searched in the PubMed, Web of Science, and Embase database up to April 2021. The pooled relative risk (RR) of MetS for the highest vs. lowest dietary and circulating vitamin C levels and the standard mean difference (SMD) of dietary and circulating vitamin C levels for MetS vs. control subjects were calculated, respectively.A total of 28 observational studies were identified in this meta-analysis. Specifically, 23 studies were related to the dietary vitamin C level. The overall multivariable-adjusted RR demonstrated that the dietary vitamin C level was inversely associated with MetS (RR = 0.93, 95% CI: 0.88-0.97;= 0.003). Moreover, the overall combined SMD showed that the dietary vitamin C level in MetS was lower than that in control subjects (SMD = -0.04, 95% CI: -0.08 to -0.01;= 0.024). With regard to the circulating vitamin C level, 11 studies were included. The overall multivariable-adjusted RR demonstrated that the circulating vitamin C level was inversely associated with MetS (RR = 0.60, 95% CI: 0.49-0.74;<0.001). In addition, the overall combined SMD showed that the circulating vitamin C level in MetS was lower than that in control subjects (SMD=-0.82, 95%CI: -1.24 to -0.40;<0.001).Current evidence suggests that both dietary and circulating vitamin C level is inversely associated with MetS. However, due to the limitation of the available evidence, more well-designed prospective studies are still needed.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy