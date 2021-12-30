ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Defeat Evil In RPGolf Legends On Nintendo Switch

By Alex Seedhouse
Nintendo Insider
 7 days ago

KEMCO and ArticNet have revealed that RPGolf Legends will release on Nintendo Switch next month. After an evil force seals all the golf holes in the world, you must team up with the...

www.nintendo-insider.com

Nintendo Insider

Rewrite The Past In Time Loader On Nintendo Switch

META Publishing and Flazm have confirmed that their physics-based puzzle platformer Time Loader is coming to Nintendo Switch next year. You must take control of a quirky RC robot and manoeuvre your way around craftily designed levels in an effort to rewrite the past, save the future, and help their creator accept the present.
NINTENDO
Nintendo Enthusiast

The biggest and most anticipated Nintendo Switch games of 2022

Every year has been a good year to be a Nintendo Switch owner, and 2022 will be no different. Nintendo and third-party developers have already revealed several major games that are coming to Switch next year, including the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Bayonetta 3 (finally!), and Triangle Strategy, and there are surely many more unannounced titles where that came from. So let’s pause for a minute and reflect on just how exciting this lineup is! Here are the biggest and most anticipated Nintendo Switch games of 2022 that we know about so far, plus a couple extras to keep watch for.
VIDEO GAMES
Popular Mechanics

The Best Nintendo Switch Console for Every Kind of Gamer

Of all the current gaming consoles out there, none have enjoyed the enduring success of the Nintendo Switch. Originally released in 2017, a few years before the current Playstation 5 and Xbox Series systems, the Switch has sold over 90 million units, making it the seventh-best-selling game console ever made. Since then, Nintendo has produced a few different versions of the console, namely the Switch Lite and Switch OLED.
VIDEO GAMES
purenintendo.com

Review: Word Forward (Nintendo Switch)

Word Forward is the latest word puzzle entry on the Nintendo Switch. It’s a simple puzzle game without gimmicks or flair. Yet, it’s a competent and challenging game that will get your brain thinking. Each puzzle is a five by five square of jumbled letters that you connect...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Clubs#Open World#Kemco#Articnet#Rpgolf Legends
GeekTyrant

.HACK//G.U. LAST RECODE Coming To Nintendo Switch

Originally released from 2006 to 2007 for the PlayStation 2, then re-released as a compilation for the PlayStation 4 and PC via STEAM in 2017, .hack//G.U. Last Recode is now coming to the Nintendo Switch on March 11, 2022. This remastered collection will include the 4 chapters that made up the original game: Rebirth, Reminisce, Redemption and Reconnection.
VIDEO GAMES
imore.com

Best Nintendo Switch Christmas games 2021

For those who love Christmas, this is the most wonderful time time of the year. If you want to be all in on Christmas and bring some jolly experiences to your Switch gaming too, we've got the games for you. Get a full on Christmas experience with some Christmas time titles or see how developers bring a jingle bell touch to an evergreen game. Here are our favorites.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Insider

Circuit Superstars Coming To Nintendo Switch Next Year

Square Enix and Original Fire Games have confirmed that Circuit Superstars will release on Nintendo Switch next year. This accessible arcade-style racing has used a more realistic driving model, resulting in the six-person team behind it creating an experience that’s easy to jump into but challenging enough for those that want to master it.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS4 Exclusive Coming to Nintendo Switch With Physical Release

The Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED are getting a PS4 exclusive this March, and not only will the game be available via the Nintendo eShop, but it will be available at retail. Earlier this month, Bandai Namco announced that Switch owners could look forward to .hack//G.U. Last Recode on March 10, 2022. At the time, there was only word of the game releasing on Switch via the Nintendo eShop, but that has since changed.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Take a Dive with the Superliminal Update for Nintendo Switch

Although most of this particular update has been out on PC, Switch fans have been looking forward to the update that adds loads more to do and enjoy. This massive Superliminal update adds the challenge mode, which limits players on the amount of actions they can do at any time making for some extremely difficult challenge to overcome. Developer commentary also accompanies this update, so players can enjoy solving familiar puzzles while hearing a little bit of backstory from the devs and details on the progress of how it all came to be along the way. There’s no multiplayer in this update just yet, but it’s likely soon going to join if the PC release is anything to base it out.
VIDEO GAMES
inputmag.com

Nintendo is bringing ‘Putt-Putt’ and ‘Freddi Fish’ to the Switch

Two popular children’s games from the 90s — Putt-Putt and Freddi Fish — are coming to the Nintendo Switch. Putt-Putt Travels Through Time and Freddi Fish 3: The Case of the Stolen Conch Shell will be added to the Nintendo Switch’s eShop in America and Europe on January 3. The children’s titles will release for the Switch in Japan and Asia on January 6.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Insider

Repair The Temporal Vortex In Nova-111 On Nintendo Switch

No Gravity Games and Funktronic Labs have teamed up to release Nova-111 on Nintendo Switch next month. Promising “sci-fi-themed turn-based strategy with a real-time action twist,” you must pilot an orange vessel to recover each scientist that was lost in the aftermath of the Universe’s Greatest Science Experiment.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Insider

Cosy Puzzler A Little To The Left Coming To Nintendo Switch

Secret Mode has teamed up with Max Inferno to bring A Little to the Left to Nintendo Switch next year. This cosy puzzler will challenge you to sort, stack and organise household items into whichever arrangement best pleases you. However, you will need to watch out for a mischievous cat that has an inclination for chaos.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Insider

Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles Coming To Nintendo Switch

Wired Productions and Luminawesome Games have announced that Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles is coming to Nintendo Switch early next year. The 3D puzzle-platformer sends you to the underwater-like neon world of The Great Depths, which is filled with all sorts of shapes, colours and underwater inhabitants. As the squishy hero...
RETAIL
Nintendo Insider

Ride A Broomstick In Flying Neko Delivery On Nintendo Switch

Fractal Phase has revealed that Flying Neko Delivery is coming to Nintendo Switch next year. You play as the feline witch Onigiri, who lives in a cottage deep within a forest and uses her broomstick to deliver packages. That’s exactly what you will be doing in the game, exploring new worlds, foraging plants and fungi and meeting quirky villagers as you make your deliveries.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Insider

Agent Intercept Hurtles Towards Nintendo Switch Release

PikPok has revealed that Agent Intercept is releasing soon on Nintendo Switch, which is pitched as an “over-the-top driving arcade action game with a transforming spy vehicle.”. In an effort to track down the masterminds behind the evil criminal organisation CLAW, you will have the chance to get behind...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Insider

Nintendo eShop Down On Nintendo Switch As Has Become Christmas Tradition

The Nintendo eShop is down once again, with Nintendo of America reassuring Nintendo Switch owners that they are “working to address” the underlying issue that has caused the outage. “We are aware that players are experiencing errors accessing Nintendo eShop, and are working to address the issue as...
VIDEO GAMES

