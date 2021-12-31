ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Week 17 fantasy football studs, duds and sleepers: Trey Lance could win you a championship

By Charles Curtis
 2 days ago
Week 17 of the 2021 NFL season will kick off Sunday with a whole bunch of games.

As always, we’re here to help with your weekly decisions with our fantasy lineup advice. Each week, we give you the studs (players with plus matchups due to the defense they’re facing or their team situation), duds (players with tougher matchups or who are in muddled roster situations at the moment) and sleepers (a player you might consider starting who could be in for a big week).

Here are the names we’ve got for Week 17 (CHAMPIONSHIP WEEK!!!) and as we always say — but especially this week — good luck!!

Studs

(AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

QB Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

I know: Seems obvious after throwing for 525 yards against the Ravens. But it’s not so obvious given how the Chiefs’ defense has improved in the second half of the season. Still, I think there will be yards aplenty as the Bengals try to keep up with a fully-healthy Chiefs offense.

RB Sony Michel, Los Angeles Rams

Yes, the Ravens have the best run defense in the NFL in terms of yards allowed. Yes, they just allowed Burrow to throw all over them. But we’ve seen Michel explode in his past four games and I think he still puts up RB1 numbers.

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

Alright, so: Tim Boyle might start again. But did that matter last week? Nope! The rookie wideout continued a streak of double-digit targets that extended to four games last week. He’s for sure a stud.

TE Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys

Two scored in the past two weeks to go along with 17 targets total. He should continue to get work against the Cards.

Duds

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Too many question marks for me if he plays. Is he completely healthy? Can he do a lot against the Rams’ fearsome defense? Normally, I’d say you can’t bench a name like this for a title game … but in this case, it’d be prudent.

RB Dare Ogunbowale, Jacksonville Jaguars

With James Robinson injured last week, he was solid … but the Patriots loom. There’s upside for a lot of receiving work, but there are probably better options if you’re in a championship matchup.

WR Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders

The normally prodigious volume has disappeared in the last couple of weeks against good defenses … and now the even better Colts D will face him. Yikes.

TE Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers

Too touchdown-dependent for my taste.

Sleepers

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

QB Trey Lance, San Francisco 49ers

If he starts and you need a quarterback, ignore his Week 5 passing stats against the Cardinals. That’s because his opponent is … the Texans! I think he’ll have a great day both on the ground and a pretty good one through the air.

RB Chase Edmonds, Arizona Cardinals

What a comeback from injury for him! He had 53 yards against the Lions, then caught 8-of-9 passes for 71 yards and found paydirt. Does he do it again with a matchup against the Cowboys, even if James Conner is back?

WR K.J. Osborn, Minnesota Vikings

Adam Thielen will miss the rest of the season, so it could be another good week for him.

TE Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams

At least five targets in each of his last five contests that he’s played. I like that streak against a sieve of a Ravens pass defense.

