ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

14 games with TBD release dates we want to see more of in 2022

By Kirk McKeand
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sd64N_0dZucSe500

That went quickly, didn’t it? 2021 might have been a disaster, but most years are when you’re an intelligent biped who is cursed with the knowledge that we’re all just meat walnuts on stalks, powered by electric signals.

At least it was over fast, eh – mercifully so. Who knew that playing video games and barely going outside for over a year would make time go by so quickly?

Since we’re now all conditioned to love our home prisons, let’s take a look forward to 2022 and smack our lips together at the prospect of more brilliant video games. Ah, that’s the stuff, push that existential crisis to the side. Ahhh.

Some of these might launch in 2022, some might come later, but we’d still love to see an update from all of them before the year is out – a shiny new trailer would even do the trick. Details are pretty thin on the ground for most of these, but there’s just enough information out there to begin the hype cycle and forget the whole meat walnuts thing (we will never forget the meat walnuts thing).

With that in mind, here are some of the most exciting games coming in the next year or two.

1

Marvel's Wolverine

We barely know anything about Marvel’s Wolverine, but who cares? It’s a Wolverine game by the studio behind Marvel’s Spider-Man and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. The trailer shows a guy sitting at a bar full of unconscious (or dead) thugs. The camera cuts to the front of our guy, focusing on his hands and bruised knuckles. A man is walking up behind him and – snikt – out come the adamantium claws. Hopefully Insomniac is able to make this game distinct from Spider-Man, since Wolverine is a much less family-friendly hero. If we’ve got claws, you better let us make a mess, or what’s even the point? Let’s see some meat walnuts, bub.

2

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eZ3nJ_0dZucSe500

We’ve only seen a short teaser for this one, too. But Knights of the Old Republic is one of the best Western RPGs ever made. If the developer can keep the story and characters the same, update the combat to meet more contemporary standards, and make it look pretty, it can’t go wrong. Can it? We’ll be proven right or wrong when we see more of it, hopefully in 2022.

3

Fable

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bSoMF_0dZucSe500

The team behind the Forza Horizon series is leaving the comfort of burnt rubber and bouncy suspension behind to create its first open-world action RPG. Like many others on this list, we don’t know a great deal about it, but hopefully it captures the British charm of the original Fable series, which was as much a life simulator as it was an RPG. You know, aside from the fact you could be a landlord who didn’t get by on borderline extortion.

4

The Outer Worlds 2

The first Outer Worlds was a pretty good spiritual sequel to Fallout. Stuffed with anti-capitalist messages and full of far-reaching dialogue choices, it was Obsidian doing the Fallout game it wanted to make after New Vegas, albeit without the license. Despite the similarities, The Outer Worlds managed to carve out a personality of its own – this spacefaring adventure is one of the funniest games ever made. Now Obsidian is owned by Microsoft and has access to a triple-A budget, the sequel should hopefully smooth over the first game’s rougher edges.

5

Dragon Age 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PdrOy_0dZucSe500

Less about dragons and more about people being mean to each other, the Dragon Age series is one of the RPG greats. Nothing has ever topped the first game, however. Dragon Age: Origins is the series’ high mark, and hopefully it’s a quality bar BioWare aims to reach again with the launch of Dragon Age 4. It’d be nice to find out more about the setting, timeline, and literally anything that isn’t ‘Solas is still bad’ in 2022.

6

Mass Effect

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2myW9l_0dZucSe500

Ah, BioWare again. Not satisfied with creating one new entry in an RPG series with a huge legacy behind it, the developer is also aiming to give us a new Mass Effect game – one that pretends Mass Effect: Andromeda doesn’t exist, presumably. Expect returning characters from the original trilogy and plenty of fan service in this one.

7

Perfect Dark

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D9MvW_0dZucSe500

Officially revealed at The Game Awards 2020, we’ve heard nothing about Perfect Dark since. They’ve gone completely dark, you could say. We won’t say that, but you definitely could. The original game was a cyberpunk first-person shooter – one of the best FPS games ever made. Will this one live up to that reputation? It’d be nice to see it in action in 2022 so we can find out.

8

Hogwarts Legacy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fs8Fc_0dZucSe500

Another game that was revealed way back in the distant era of 2020, Hogwarts Legacy promises to be the ultimate Harry Potter game. In it, you take control of your own custom avatar and take them through their years at Hogwarts, from house selection through to graduation. From there, you step into adulthood and out into the Wizarding World. Will you be a Harry or a Voldermort? It sounds extremely ambitious, and we can’t wait to see how all these systems come together.

9

Indiana Jones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QjnkL_0dZucSe500

All we have seen for this is a short teaser so far, but who cares? It’s an Indiana Jones game from the developer behind the Wolfenstein series. If anyone knows how to thwart Nazis, it’s MachineGames. How can it not be good? Exactly.

10

Project 007

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MK4EG_0dZucSe500

If you think what we’ve seen of Indiana Jones amounts to basically nothing, allow us to introduce you to Project 007, which is literally just a working title. But hold your horses, don’t run off. This is a James Bond game from the team behind the Hitman series. Wow. Just think about it for a second. Let us repeat what we just said: wow.

11

Breath of the Wild 2

If you haven’t played The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, go and play it immediately. You’re done? Good. How brilliant was that? We know, it really is a proper evolution of the open-world genre, isn’t it? Nice. Anyway, there’s another one coming. We’ve had a gameplay trailer already and this one takes Link up into a floating city in the clouds. Beyond that, we don’t actually know much about it. Even the game’s name is a secret since Nintendo says revealing the title too soon would spoil what’s coming. Consider our meat walnuts piqued.

12

Alan Wake 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jsUPR_0dZucSe500

It’s been a long time coming, but Alan Wake is back. Developer Remedy has already said we’ll get more information about the game in summer 2022, so this one is a given. While the first Alan Wake had its creepy moments, it was essentially an action game. For the sequel, Remedy wants to do something it has never done before: create a true survival horror game akin to Resident Evil and Silent Hill. We can’t wait to see how that turns out.

13

Redfall

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WgowL_0dZucSe500

Arkane is a studio that’s best known for its expansive single-player games with intricate level design. For Redfall, the developer is instead offering a fully open world that supports co-op gameplay for up to four players. Together you’ll roam the world and slay vampires. Imagine Far Cry, but with the depth of Deus Ex and you’re not far off. What else would you expect from the creator of some of the best immersive sims ever made? We’ve only seen a mood trailer so far, but we’ll definitely get to sink our teeth into more in 2022.

14

God of War: Ragnarok

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M4WvE_0dZucSe500

The last God of War game is an all-timer – one of the best action games ever made. Can Sony Santa Monica do it again? From the trailers shown so far, it seems like it might. Don’t expect a wild departure from the template, though – this one is all about the journey as we discover answers to all the questions raised by the last game’s ending.

Written by Kirk McKeand on behalf of GLHF.

Comments / 0

Related
Eurogamer.net

2021 in review: Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy left me overjoyed

Our look back at the great games and moments of 2021 continues. This piece contains spoilers. Guardians of the Galaxy is my game of the year. Settle into the Milano and enjoy this perilous quest to uncover the truth. The rag-tag team of cosmic misfits Starlord, Drax, Gamora, Rocket (not...
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

Genshin Impact 2.4 Livestream event release date revealed

Genshin Impact has become one of the most popular MMO titles since its release in 2020. Each new update brings fresh new content such as different events, new playable characters, enemies or domains. Every update has its beta phase which runs parallel with the previous update. Recent leaks have revealed...
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Five Sega Mega Drive games join Nintendo Switch Online today

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers who have upgraded themselves with the additional Expansion Pack tier can enjoy five more Sega Mega Drive games from today. These include Sega's own Altered Beast, ToeJam & Earl, Dynamite Headdy and Sword of Vermillion, as well as Technosoft's Thunder Force 2. There are no new...
VIDEO GAMES
Inverse

Genshin Impact Version 2.4 release date, Enkanomiya, and new banners

Genshin Impact Version 2.4 will be released fairly in early January 2022, and thanks to a recent livestream event, we know much more about the upcoming batch of new content. Developer miHoYo has a lot of exciting things in the works for Genshin Impact, so let’s dive into the Version 2.4 character banners, the new area Enkanomiya, the update’s release date, maintenance schedule, and how to pre-load.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insomniac Games#Single Player Games#Game Design#Video Game#Action Game#Tbd#Marvel#Ratchet Clank#Rift Apart
HackerNoon

Who are The Best Video Game Villains?

Hackernoon's team discuss the best video game villains and why they are their favourite. Jack Boreham, Limarc Ambalina, Blake Cram, Adrian Morales, Sara Pinto, Allyson Blinkhorn, Nicolas Ng, Jose Hernandez and Amy Shah discuss why they think they are the best villains in video games. In this slogging thread, the...
VIDEO GAMES
gamewatcher.com

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Release Date - Everything We Know

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is the next digital adaptation of the popular card game and one that aims to capture the attention of as many players as possible through a massive card list and a free-to-play launch that stretches across several platforms. Showcased on several occasions by Konami, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel's...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Everything we know about Sifu: Release date, trailers, platforms, gameplay

Sifu is a beat ‘em up game where players control a martial arts expert throughout his life. Here’s everything we know about Sifu, including its release date, platforms, and gameplay. Sony and Sifu developers, Sloclap, revealed the title during Sony’s 2021 State of Play event. The game puts...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Nintendo
theloadout.com

Seven games we want to see on Sony’s rumoured Game Pass competitor at launch

It has long been thought that Sony is developing a subscription service for PlayStation that could rival Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass service – and according to a report from Bloomberg earlier in 2021, that is indeed the case. Dubbed ‘Spartacus’ internally, this service will reportedly have three subscription tiers, with a large library of the best PS4 games and best PS5 games available to those that pay for the more expensive second and third tier of the service.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

She-Hulk Reportedly Joining ‘Marvel’s Avengers’ Game in Upcoming DLC

Ahead of the character getting her own show on Disney+, She-Hulk is joining the cast of the Marvel's Avengers video game as the latest DLC character. Originally leaked by Twitter insider Miller, the addition was confirmed a little early in a now-deleted retweet by veteran voice actress Krizia Bajos, who will voice the character in-game. Crystal Dynamics hasn't revealed anything about the character yet or when she will be added.
VIDEO GAMES
Distractify

We Could See a 'Neopets' Game for the Nintendo Switch

While Flash has long been outdated, shutting down many formerly popular online browser games, plenty of these titles live on in the hearts of their players, including Neopets. You can actually still long on to the site to take care of your creatures — and there's also been talk of the game being developed for the Nintendo Switch. Is there any truth to these rumors? Here's what we know.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Silent Hill, Bioshock, and 4 more video game revivals we might see in 2022

Like a zombie-bitten corpse, video game franchises rarely stay dead for long. Even when once-popular series go dark for a decade, it feels like publishers are always willing to try again … eventually. In 2021, Metroid Dread showed downtrodden fans that Nintendo still cared about the classic series. We also got several revival announcements this year, with games like Dead Space and Alan Wake set to make a return in the next year or two.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Sonic Frontiers Release Date Potentially Leaked

Officially, the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog video game Sonic Frontiers has no specific release date attached beyond "Holiday 2022," but if a new leak is accurate, the Blue Blur could be racing his way onto PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S this coming November. That is, if the leak is accurate.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Marvel's Avengers next DLC may feature She-Hulk

It looks like She-Hulk may be smashing her way into Marvel's Avengers. Twitterer Miller – who, not-so-coincidentally enough also correctly confirmed that Christopher Judge would voice Black Panther in Marvel's Avengers' War for Wakanda DLC – earlier today claimed that Arcane voice actor Krizia Bajos would be voicing She-Hulk Jennifer Walters.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Pokémon Master Journeys Anime Gets 4-Episode Special for Pokémon Legends: Arceus Game

Amazon Prime Video announced on Thursday that it will exclusively stream a four-episode special of the Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series anime titled Pocket Monster: Kami to Yobareshi Arceus (Arceus Who is Called a God). The episodes will celebrate the release of the Nintendo Switch game Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The first two episodes will stream on Amazon Prime Video on January 21, and the last two episodes will stream on January 28. Amazon did not specify if the anime will be new or a compilation.
COMICS
thecinemaholic.com

Takt Op. Destiny Season 2: Release Date and Plot Details

‘Takt Op. Destiny’ is a science-fiction action anime produced by MAPPA (‘Jujutsu Kaisen‘) and Madhouse (‘Monster’). Set in 2047, the show centers upon the events following the emergence of an invasive alien species named D2s from a black meteorite. The government of the United States of America, taking note of the death and destruction caused by the hatred of music of these strange creatures, decides to put a ban on melodies.
COMICS
epicstream.com

Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 11 Official Title, Release Date, Key Visual Revealed

What will happen in the next episode of Demon Slayer Season 2's Entertainment District arc?. It's Demon Slayer Sunday and that means a new episode of the Entertainment District arc. However, we're already hyped up for next week's episode. Luckily, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2 Episode 11 already has an official title and release date. In addition to that, the first key visual from the upcoming episode has just been revealed.
TV SERIES
thecurrent-online.com

The Case Study of Vanitas Season 2: Do We Have A Release Date?

Japanese mangaka Jun Mochizuki is best known to anime fans for his “Pandora Hearts.” The work has been published in Japanese sources since 2006. The author’s new creation was released in 2015. Six years later, manga fans learned about the upcoming series based on the work. Today, fans wonder if there will be The Case Study of Vanitas Season 2, but the creators have avoided official comments so far.
COMICS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

58K+
Followers
108K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy