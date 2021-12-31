14 games with TBD release dates we want to see more of in 2022

That went quickly, didn’t it? 2021 might have been a disaster, but most years are when you’re an intelligent biped who is cursed with the knowledge that we’re all just meat walnuts on stalks, powered by electric signals.

At least it was over fast, eh – mercifully so. Who knew that playing video games and barely going outside for over a year would make time go by so quickly?

Since we’re now all conditioned to love our home prisons, let’s take a look forward to 2022 and smack our lips together at the prospect of more brilliant video games. Ah, that’s the stuff, push that existential crisis to the side. Ahhh.

Some of these might launch in 2022, some might come later, but we’d still love to see an update from all of them before the year is out – a shiny new trailer would even do the trick. Details are pretty thin on the ground for most of these, but there’s just enough information out there to begin the hype cycle and forget the whole meat walnuts thing (we will never forget the meat walnuts thing).

With that in mind, here are some of the most exciting games coming in the next year or two.

1

Marvel's Wolverine

We barely know anything about Marvel’s Wolverine, but who cares? It’s a Wolverine game by the studio behind Marvel’s Spider-Man and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. The trailer shows a guy sitting at a bar full of unconscious (or dead) thugs. The camera cuts to the front of our guy, focusing on his hands and bruised knuckles. A man is walking up behind him and – snikt – out come the adamantium claws. Hopefully Insomniac is able to make this game distinct from Spider-Man, since Wolverine is a much less family-friendly hero. If we’ve got claws, you better let us make a mess, or what’s even the point? Let’s see some meat walnuts, bub.

2

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake

We’ve only seen a short teaser for this one, too. But Knights of the Old Republic is one of the best Western RPGs ever made. If the developer can keep the story and characters the same, update the combat to meet more contemporary standards, and make it look pretty, it can’t go wrong. Can it? We’ll be proven right or wrong when we see more of it, hopefully in 2022.

3

Fable

The team behind the Forza Horizon series is leaving the comfort of burnt rubber and bouncy suspension behind to create its first open-world action RPG. Like many others on this list, we don’t know a great deal about it, but hopefully it captures the British charm of the original Fable series, which was as much a life simulator as it was an RPG. You know, aside from the fact you could be a landlord who didn’t get by on borderline extortion.

4

The Outer Worlds 2

The first Outer Worlds was a pretty good spiritual sequel to Fallout. Stuffed with anti-capitalist messages and full of far-reaching dialogue choices, it was Obsidian doing the Fallout game it wanted to make after New Vegas, albeit without the license. Despite the similarities, The Outer Worlds managed to carve out a personality of its own – this spacefaring adventure is one of the funniest games ever made. Now Obsidian is owned by Microsoft and has access to a triple-A budget, the sequel should hopefully smooth over the first game’s rougher edges.

5

Dragon Age 4

Less about dragons and more about people being mean to each other, the Dragon Age series is one of the RPG greats. Nothing has ever topped the first game, however. Dragon Age: Origins is the series’ high mark, and hopefully it’s a quality bar BioWare aims to reach again with the launch of Dragon Age 4. It’d be nice to find out more about the setting, timeline, and literally anything that isn’t ‘Solas is still bad’ in 2022.

6

Mass Effect

Ah, BioWare again. Not satisfied with creating one new entry in an RPG series with a huge legacy behind it, the developer is also aiming to give us a new Mass Effect game – one that pretends Mass Effect: Andromeda doesn’t exist, presumably. Expect returning characters from the original trilogy and plenty of fan service in this one.

7

Perfect Dark

Officially revealed at The Game Awards 2020, we’ve heard nothing about Perfect Dark since. They’ve gone completely dark, you could say. We won’t say that, but you definitely could. The original game was a cyberpunk first-person shooter – one of the best FPS games ever made. Will this one live up to that reputation? It’d be nice to see it in action in 2022 so we can find out.

8

Hogwarts Legacy

Another game that was revealed way back in the distant era of 2020, Hogwarts Legacy promises to be the ultimate Harry Potter game. In it, you take control of your own custom avatar and take them through their years at Hogwarts, from house selection through to graduation. From there, you step into adulthood and out into the Wizarding World. Will you be a Harry or a Voldermort? It sounds extremely ambitious, and we can’t wait to see how all these systems come together.

9

Indiana Jones

All we have seen for this is a short teaser so far, but who cares? It’s an Indiana Jones game from the developer behind the Wolfenstein series. If anyone knows how to thwart Nazis, it’s MachineGames. How can it not be good? Exactly.

10

Project 007

If you think what we’ve seen of Indiana Jones amounts to basically nothing, allow us to introduce you to Project 007, which is literally just a working title. But hold your horses, don’t run off. This is a James Bond game from the team behind the Hitman series. Wow. Just think about it for a second. Let us repeat what we just said: wow.

11

Breath of the Wild 2

If you haven’t played The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, go and play it immediately. You’re done? Good. How brilliant was that? We know, it really is a proper evolution of the open-world genre, isn’t it? Nice. Anyway, there’s another one coming. We’ve had a gameplay trailer already and this one takes Link up into a floating city in the clouds. Beyond that, we don’t actually know much about it. Even the game’s name is a secret since Nintendo says revealing the title too soon would spoil what’s coming. Consider our meat walnuts piqued.

12

Alan Wake 2

It’s been a long time coming, but Alan Wake is back. Developer Remedy has already said we’ll get more information about the game in summer 2022, so this one is a given. While the first Alan Wake had its creepy moments, it was essentially an action game. For the sequel, Remedy wants to do something it has never done before: create a true survival horror game akin to Resident Evil and Silent Hill. We can’t wait to see how that turns out.

13

Redfall

Arkane is a studio that’s best known for its expansive single-player games with intricate level design. For Redfall, the developer is instead offering a fully open world that supports co-op gameplay for up to four players. Together you’ll roam the world and slay vampires. Imagine Far Cry, but with the depth of Deus Ex and you’re not far off. What else would you expect from the creator of some of the best immersive sims ever made? We’ve only seen a mood trailer so far, but we’ll definitely get to sink our teeth into more in 2022.

14

God of War: Ragnarok

The last God of War game is an all-timer – one of the best action games ever made. Can Sony Santa Monica do it again? From the trailers shown so far, it seems like it might. Don’t expect a wild departure from the template, though – this one is all about the journey as we discover answers to all the questions raised by the last game’s ending.

Written by Kirk McKeand on behalf of GLHF.