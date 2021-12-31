ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IN MEMORIAM: Doris Topsy-Elvord Legacy of Leadership

By Texas Metro News
texasmetronews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryone’s mom – “Mother Doris” – was always guiding and mentoring generations of leaders that wanted to follow in her footsteps where no other African Americans had blazed political trails before. Her sphere of influence opened doors that had never been opened to the...

texasmetronews.com

NottinghamMD.com

BCPS to resume in-person learning on January 3, Councilman Marks applauds decision

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Public Schools will resume in-person learning on January 3, Superintendent Darryl Williams announced on Thursday. With cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant rising across the state, the Maryland State Department of Education had, this week, urged schools to resume in-person learning after the holiday break and Baltimore County Councilman David Marks issued a statement echoing this sentiment.
TOWSON, MD
texasmetronews.com

Superb Woman: Gwendolyn Jones

Gwendolyn Jones’ passion is purpose-filled as she lives the life of a survivor helping others to survive. Gwendolyn Jones is the founder and executive director of Arise! International, Inc., an organization she established almost 13 years ago to work with and deliver presentations at schools, community events, colleges and churches about sexual abuse awareness, prevention, and recovery. She has written articles about sexual abuse and she works with others to help end vicious cycles of abuse. Gwendolyn began facilitating her first Shelter from the Storm© support group in September 2008. For six years she was the lead facilitator at her local church and facilitated three support groups per week. She is a recipient of the 2021 Esther Award – Leadership Through Action – Genesis Women’s Shelter & Support and the 2018 EMERGE Award – presented by Rachel L. Proctor, Mayor Pro Tem, DeSoto, TX. A graduate of Lincoln High School, she spent almost a decade as a manager – Methods and Procedures for AT&T.
DESOTO, TX
shepherdexpress.com

In Memoriam

In recent days Wisconsin has suffered the loss of two significant LGBTQ community personalities. Gregg Eddie Carver Fitzpatrick, 69, owner of Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point watering hole, Harbor Room, died of complications due to COVID-19 on Dec. 12. Three days late, on Dec. 15, Madison political advocate, activist and historian, R. Richard “Dick” Wagner, 78, died of a heart attack.
MILWAUKEE, WI
the University of Delaware

In Memoriam: L. Leon Campbell

L. Leon Campbell, professor of microbiology and the longest serving provost in the University of Delaware’s history, died on Nov. 5, 2021. He was 94. Dr. Campbell was the University’s fourth provost, serving from 1972-88, throughout much of the presidency of Dr. E. Arthur Trabant, an era of significant growth and change for the institution. After stepping down at provost, he was Hugh M. Morris Research Professor of Molecular Biosciences, retiring in 2011. In the 1990s and early 2000s, he was active with the University of Delaware Chapter of the American Association of University Professors (UD-AAUP).
BEAR, DE
Mississippi State
texasmetronews.com

Town hall sheds light on silent killer in Black community

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has become famous during the COVID-19 pandemic for their vaccines, but they have also been spreading awareness about a lesser-known-but-still-fatal condition called transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM). It’s a condition in which 90 percent of the victims are Black. As part of the effort to spread awareness...
SOCIETY
texasmetronews.com

IN MEMORIAM: Noted publisher, Mary Jervay Thatch, remembered

The Black Press and African American community have lost a legendary leader, fighter and advocate for human rights, civil rights, and justice. Indeed, one of her most successful efforts made worldwide news. Mary Alice Jervay Thatch, the third generation editor and publisher of The Wilmington Journal, died December 28th at...
SOCIETY
texasmetronews.com

Superb Woman: Tamika D. Mallory

Tamika D. Mallory is a Social Justice Leader, Movement Strategist, Author, Harlem Girl and one BAD sister!. Tamika D. Mallory is one of the most fearless and socially conscious activists in the movement today. She attended Monsignor Scanlan High School and The College of New Rochelle. A member since she...
ADVOCACY
texasmetronews.com

LEADERSHIP=Judge Dominique Collins

Judge Dominique Collins – accepts $45,000 check from the Dallas Cowboys to help her continue the awesome work In Dallas District Criminal Court 4 — the Dallas County Veterans Court. The Dallas County Veterans Court Program is a mental health and drug treatment court which provides an alternative to traditional criminal prosecution for veterans who meet specific criteria and suffer from a mental health disorder, including substance abuse disorders. The purpose of the program is to provide treatment for mental health issues that caused or affected the actions of the veteran in the criminal offense charged.
DALLAS, TX
Missouri Independent

Rebeccah Bennett was ‘spiritual center,’ strategist in St. Louis’ COVID-19 response

It was never a question.  As the St. Louis region began to close schools and issue stay-home orders due to the pandemic, Rebeccah Bennett knew that the most vulnerable — the Black community, the unhoused and immigrant populations — would bear the brunt of this deadly virus.  And Bennett, founder of the consulting group Emerging […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
texasmetronews.com

Superb Women: Dr. Janeane Anderson

An avid dog lover, Dr. Janeane Anderson has done extensive work on adolescent sexual health and reducing risky behaviors. Currently Janeane Anderson is an Assistant Professor in the College of Nursing at University of Tennessee Health Science Center received Masters of Public Health, Health Communication from the Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California, where she also earned her Ph.D. An NABJ and DFW/ABC baby, Janeane was in the Dallas-Fort Worth Association of Black Journalists Urban Journalism Workshop when she was a freshman at Grand Prairie High School. She went on to the University of Missouri at Columbia where she received her Bachelors and Masters degrees, and also became a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority (side note- one of her line sisters was also in the DFW/ABC workshop with her!). Dr. J. has also taught at Lincoln Humanities and Communications Magnet and Paul Quinn College, and worked at the Dallas Weekly.
DALLAS, TX
texasmetronews.com

Superb Woman: Libbie T. Lee

Libbie is a recognized professional in nonprofit management, business development, grant writing and fund development. She has exceptional capacity in community development and building and maintaining strong working partnerships. As executive director of The Golden SEEDS Foundation, Libbie Lee brings her commitment and passion to the Bottom community and is...
DALLAS, TX
New Jersey Globe

In Memoriam

Lloyd Wimburg, a former Atlantic County Freeholder and city councilman in Egg Harbor, died on December 25. He was 74. John DeSheplo, who served as the Fort Lee Municipal Court Judge for more than 40 years and the Leonia Municipal Court Judge for more than 20 years, died on December 26. He was 79.
wimberleyview.com

In memoriam

From matriarchs to former mayors, Wimberley lost many residents in the last year who contributed to the creation and caretaking of what we call the Wimberley Way. While there is no way to recognize them all, we try here to recognize at least a few.
WIMBERLEY, TX

