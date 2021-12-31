IN MEMORIAM: Doris Topsy-Elvord Legacy of Leadership

An avid dog lover, Dr. Janeane Anderson has done extensive work on adolescent sexual health and reducing risky behaviors. Currently Janeane Anderson is an Assistant Professor in the College of Nursing at University of Tennessee Health Science Center received Masters of Public Health, Health Communication from the Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California, where she also earned her Ph.D. An NABJ and DFW/ABC baby, Janeane was in the Dallas-Fort Worth Association of Black Journalists Urban Journalism Workshop when she was a freshman at Grand Prairie High School. She went on to the University of Missouri at Columbia where she received her Bachelors and Masters degrees, and also became a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority (side note- one of her line sisters was also in the DFW/ABC workshop with her!). Dr. J. has also taught at Lincoln Humanities and Communications Magnet and Paul Quinn College, and worked at the Dallas Weekly.

