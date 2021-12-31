‘Jeopardy!’: Amy Schneider Changes Final Jeopardy Answer at Last Minute to Secure Win

“Jeopardy!” contestant Amy Schneider changed her final answer and secured a big win. Watch the video clip now.

“Jeopardy!” contestant Amy Schneider is making history. Now at a 22-winning game streak, Schneider now holds the title of winning the most consecutive games of any female player on the show. This is no small feat, and a last-minute decision secures Schneider this most recent win.

The “Jeopardy!” contestant changes her answer during the final round of the game. When the time is up, viewers see a crossed-out word on Schneider’s answer sheet. The last-minute change pays off, and Schneider breaks another “Jeopardy!” record.

Schneider passes the previous record holder Julia Collins, who won 20 consecutive “Jeopardy!” games in 2014. The 42-year old engineering manager from Oakland, California was thinking about this during the match.

“I could pretend that I didn’t have my eye on the various leader boards at that point, but I was definitely aware,” Schneider says. “I knew what was at stake.”

In a tweet, she shares with fans all of the feelings she mad matching Julia Collins’ record.

“In my highest of high hopes, I never dreamed of matching Julia’s streak. It’s hard to say how I felt: proud, dazed, happy, numb, all those things.”

Amy Schneider Breaks More ‘Jeopardy!’ Records

In addition to this record, the contestant also holds the title for the 4th highest consecutive wins of any “Jeopardy!” competitor. New game show host Ken Jennings holds the 1st place slot, winning 74 consecutive games in 2004. She is also the first openly-transgender contestant to make it this far on the game show.

Previous “Jeopardy!” winners are congratulating Schneider on her success. Larissa Kelly, a previous female record-holder on the game show, tweets a kind message.

“Well, it was fun to hold a Jeopardy record for a few years,” Kelly begins, “but it’s been even more fun to watch @Jeopardamy set new standards for excellence, on the show and off. Congratulations to Amy on becoming the woman with the highest overall earnings in the show’s history!”

Schneider thanks Kelly for her sweet words.

“I’m honored to be in your company, and I look forward to someday watching the woman who beats us both!”

Amy Schneider’s ‘Jeopardy!’ Advice

The “Jeopardy!” champion gives wannabe competitors some good advice on how to prepare for the show.

“A good place to start … is by studying J!archive.com,” she says. “That has every Jeopardy! clue ever from the show’s history, and that’s definitely been my main thing during idle times, on commutes.”

She also credits her success to her family. She says that their value of education helped her expand on her knowledge. “Just coming from a family that was well educated, valued education and knowledge in general … gave me a great head start.”