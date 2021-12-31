ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

‘Jeopardy!’: Amy Schneider Changes Final Jeopardy Answer at Last Minute to Secure Win

By Maggie Schneider
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3suw44_0dZuZBqV00

“Jeopardy!” contestant Amy Schneider changed her final answer and secured a big win. Watch the video clip now.

“Jeopardy!” contestant Amy Schneider is making history. Now at a 22-winning game streak, Schneider now holds the title of winning the most consecutive games of any female player on the show. This is no small feat, and a last-minute decision secures Schneider this most recent win.

The “Jeopardy!” contestant changes her answer during the final round of the game. When the time is up, viewers see a crossed-out word on Schneider’s answer sheet. The last-minute change pays off, and Schneider breaks another “Jeopardy!” record.

Schneider passes the previous record holder Julia Collins, who won 20 consecutive “Jeopardy!” games in 2014. The 42-year old engineering manager from Oakland, California was thinking about this during the match.

“I could pretend that I didn’t have my eye on the various leader boards at that point, but I was definitely aware,” Schneider says. “I knew what was at stake.”

In a tweet, she shares with fans all of the feelings she mad matching Julia Collins’ record.

“In my highest of high hopes, I never dreamed of matching Julia’s streak. It’s hard to say how I felt: proud, dazed, happy, numb, all those things.”

Amy Schneider Breaks More ‘Jeopardy!’ Records

In addition to this record, the contestant also holds the title for the 4th highest consecutive wins of any “Jeopardy!” competitor. New game show host Ken Jennings holds the 1st place slot, winning 74 consecutive games in 2004. She is also the first openly-transgender contestant to make it this far on the game show.

Previous “Jeopardy!” winners are congratulating Schneider on her success. Larissa Kelly, a previous female record-holder on the game show, tweets a kind message.

“Well, it was fun to hold a Jeopardy record for a few years,” Kelly begins, “but it’s been even more fun to watch @Jeopardamy set new standards for excellence, on the show and off. Congratulations to Amy on becoming the woman with the highest overall earnings in the show’s history!”

Schneider thanks Kelly for her sweet words.

“I’m honored to be in your company, and I look forward to someday watching the woman who beats us both!”

Amy Schneider’s ‘Jeopardy!’ Advice

The “Jeopardy!” champion gives wannabe competitors some good advice on how to prepare for the show.

“A good place to start … is by studying J!archive.com,” she says. “That has every Jeopardy! clue ever from the show’s history, and that’s definitely been my main thing during idle times, on commutes.”

She also credits her success to her family. She says that their value of education helped her expand on her knowledge. “Just coming from a family that was well educated, valued education and knowledge in general … gave me a great head start.”

Comments / 1

Related
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Amy Schneider Explains Why She Wagers $4000 on Daily Doubles

“Jeopardy!” champ Amy Schneider certainly must have a method to her madness. Schneider continues to wow Jeopardy fans. The champ has now won 16 consecutive games, amassing wins of $631,400. This impressive streak puts Schneider in fourth place for most winnings, behind only Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer, and Matt Amodio. Host and former contestant Ken Jennings says of Schneider, “I don’t know about you, but as a Jeopardy! diehard myself, there is nothing I like more than watching a great champion play the game at such a high level of excellence as we’ve seen from our champion, Amy Schneider. She’s so impressive out here.”
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Ends Up Viral After Awkward Answer

Getting on Jeopardy! isn’t an easy task. There are rounds of online tests as well as in-person auditions. Then, the few who make the cut are under a massive amount of pressure. Not only are they living their trivia dreams but they’re also up against stiff competition. At the same time, they’re on one of the most popular shows in the United States. So, contestants know that millions of people will see their answers whether they’re right or wrong.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
dayton.com

Dayton native makes ‘Jeopardy!’ history

Dayton native Amy Schneider is the highest-earning and longest-winning woman in “Jeopardy!” history. She will play on into 2022 after she extended her winning streak on New Year’s Eve to 23 games. Schneider, 42, is in fourth place for the most consecutive wins in the show’s nearly...
DAYTON, OH
The Spun

Jeopardy! Announces Decision On Its Hosts For 2022

Earlier this year, it seemed like Jeopardy! had finally decided on a new host after the passing of beloved longtime host Alex Trebek. The iconic game show had named Mike Richards the full-time host earlier this year, but he didn’t last long. He stepped down just nine days into the job after troubling and insensitive comments of his resurfaced.
TV & VIDEOS
Cosmopolitan

'Jeopardy!' Fans Rage on Twitter About the Show's Future After Hearing the Latest News

Hands down, this season of Jeopardy! has been unlike any other. Since kicking off in September with cohosts Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik, the beloved game show has featured Jeopardy! champion after Jeopardy! champion. Now, viewers are on the edge of their seats waiting to see if current Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider will defend her title for the 14th time. But what’s the hold up? Well, Jeopardy! is airing its first ever Professors Tournament.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Jennings
tvinsider.com

Who Is Amy Schneider? 6 Things to Know About ‘Jeopardy!’ Champion

Season 38 of Jeopardy! has made for some really impressive champions so far as Amy Schneider continues to dominate the game playing field. Following in the footsteps of the show’s other recent champion, Matt Amodio, Amy is keeping calm, cool, and collected as she answers clues with ease among her competitors. As she continues to break records and make Jeopardy! history, we’re rounding up some things viewers should know about this impressive player.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Final Jeopardy#Transgender
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy’: What Amy Schneider Calls ‘Central Gimmick’ of Game Show

“Jeopardy” winner Amy Schneider discusses what she calls the “central gimmick” of the game show. Watch her return on Monday, December 20. Now that the “Professor’s Tournament” is over, Amy Schneider is ready to come back to the “Jeopardy” stage. With a 13-game winning streak, Schneider is the first openly transgender contestant to make it to the “Tournament of Champions.” She is making history and excited to defend her title.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Ken Jennings Reacts to Being Named Host for Season 38

Following the announcement that he will host Jeopardy! for the rest of its 38th season, Ken Jennings took to his Twitter to share his excitement about the big news. “Delighted that [Mayim Bialik] and I will be with you all season on Jeopardy!” Jennings declared in his post on Wednesday (December 8th). The Jeopardy! crew recently revealed, “We are delighted to let you know our excellent ad experience team in front of and behind the camera will continue into 2022.”
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Outsider.com

Stimulus Checks 2022 Fourth Payment: Online Petition for $2,000 Check Ends Soon

Will there be a fourth round of stimulus checks in 2022? Well, an online petition for $2,000 checks is ending soon. While this aspect of future stimulus payments remains undetermined, some aspects of future payments are determined. It depends on the program. In 2022, the $1,400 child tax credit will no longer be happening. That is ending in 2021. So, those previous monthly payments will not continue in 2022.
EDUCATION
Merced Sun-Star

Amy Schneider keeps making ‘Jeopardy!’ history. How does she compare to past champs?

Amy Schneider’s winning streak on “Jeopardy!” continues to reach historic levels, as she now holds the record for the most money won by a woman. The engineering manager from Oakland, California, has won 18 straight games on “Jeopardy!,” a mark only six other contestants have reached on the show. Her $706,000 in winnings place her fourth all time.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

349K+
Followers
35K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy