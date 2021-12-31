These stocks are down at least 20% from 2021 highs, but Wall Street sees them gaining as much as 87% in 2022

Analysts polled by FactSet expect shares of Alaska Air Group to rise 47% over the next 12 months. By Getty Images

This has been a remarkable year for stocks, but it may surprise you how many are in bear-market territory, usually defined as a decline of at least 20%.

Among a large group of beaten-down stocks, analysts working for brokerage firms expect dozens to soar in 2022. See them below.

A solid 2021, but look at the cap-weighting

The benchmark S&P 500 index (SPX) has risen 27.4% during 2021, following a 16.3% in 2020 — two years of pandemic and two years of double-digit gains. (All price changed in this article exclude dividends.)

You probably know the S&P 500 is weighted by market capitalization, but you might not be aware of how extreme the weighting can be. Take a look at the weighting and performance of the top five companies held by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) which tracks the S&P 500. Together, they make up 23% of the fund’s portfolio and the index:

Company Ticker Price change – 2021 Share of SPY Apple Inc. (AAPL) 35.1% 6.9% Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) 53.4% 6.3% Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) 4.8% 3.7% Alphabet Inc. Class A (GOOGL) 67.4% 2.2% Tesla Inc. (TSLA) 54.2% 2.2% Alphabet Inc. Class C (GOOG) 67.2% 2.1% Source: FactSet

SPY and the S&P 500 include two common-share classes for Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) (GOOG) and two apiece for four other companies, for a total of 505 stocks.

Stocks in bear markets that analysts love

For a broader list of large-cap stocks listed in the U.S., including those of some of China’s biggest internet players, we added the components of the Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) comprised of the 100 largest Nasdaq-listed companies by market capitalization and tracked by the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)

After removing duplicates, this left a list of 529 stocks.

Within in the group, 94 are in a bear market — that is, they were down at least 20% from their 2021 intraday highs through Dec. 28, according to data provided by FactSet.

Among the 94, there are 30 with “buy” or equivalent ratings from at least two-thirds of analysts polled by FactSet. Here they are, sorted by the 12-month upside potential implied by the consensus price targets:

Company Ticker Decline from 2021 high Closing price – Dec. 28 2021 high Date of 2021 high Share “buy” ratings Consensus price target Implied 12-month upside potential Pinduoduo Inc. ADR Class A (PDD) -73.6% $56.04 $212.60 02/16/2021 76% $104.54 87% Baidu Inc. ADR Class A (BIDU) -60.3% $140.88 $354.82 02/22/2021 83% $232.32 65% JD.com Inc. ADR Class A (JD) -39.2% $65.87 $108.29 02/17/2021 94% $106.30 61% MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) -34.8% $1,316.28 $2,020.00 01/21/2021 87% $2,011.00 53% Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) -22.6% $92.78 $119.81 10/01/2021 94% $137.36 48% Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) -33.6% $348.18 $524.31 11/02/2021 77% $514.11 48% Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) -28.8% $52.90 $74.25 04/07/2021 93% $77.71 47% PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) -38.7% $190.10 $310.16 07/26/2021 84% $273.65 44% CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. Class A (CRWD) -30.6% $207.23 $298.48 11/10/2021 86% $291.88 41% Trip.com Group Ltd. ADR (TCOM) -48.5% $23.29 $45.19 03/17/2021 79% $32.78 41% T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) -21.3% $118.16 $150.20 07/16/2021 81% $165.51 40% Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) -33.9% $186.79 $282.46 11/22/2021 67% $260.92 40% Global Payments Inc. (GPN) -38.8% $135.15 $220.81 04/26/2021 85% $188.41 39% NetEase Inc. ADR (NTES) -27.7% $97.15 $134.33 02/11/2021 97% $134.53 38% Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) -36.2% $66.67 $104.53 02/16/2021 71% $90.86 36% Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) -34.7% $42.29 $64.75 04/14/2021 78% $57.32 36% Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) -29.9% $109.29 $155.96 04/29/2021 74% $146.86 34% Match Group Inc. (MTCH) -27.0% $132.94 $182.00 10/21/2021 68% $175.11 32% Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) -22.4% $88.26 $113.75 01/25/2021 71% $115.00 30% WestRock Co. (WRK) -28.8% $44.19 $62.03 05/17/2021 67% $56.92 29% Medtronic PLC (MDT) -23.1% $104.53 $135.89 09/09/2021 85% $134.52 29% Teleflex Inc. (TFX) -26.6% $330.03 $449.38 04/28/2021 75% $424.11 29% Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) -28.9% $128.21 $180.36 04/29/2021 68% $163.71 28% PTC Inc. (PTC) -20.4% $122.34 $153.73 07/23/2021 71% $156.15 28% Phillips 66 (PSX) -21.6% $73.93 $94.34 06/10/2021 79% $93.50 26% Boeing Co. (BA) -26.0% $206.13 $278.57 03/15/2021 73% $259.61 26% Okta Inc. Class A (OKTA) -23.6% $224.47 $294.00 02/12/2021 82% $279.88 25% Walt Disney Co. (DIS) -23.6% $155.20 $203.02 03/08/2021 70% $193.29 25% Corning Inc. (GLW) -20.2% $37.35 $46.82 04/26/2021 69% $44.38 19% Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) -28.0% $62.22 $86.41 03/08/2021 78% $73.29 18% Source: FactSet

Source: FactSet