These stocks are down at least 20% from 2021 highs, but Wall Street sees them gaining as much as 87% in 2022
This has been a remarkable year for stocks, but it may surprise you how many are in bear-market territory, usually defined as a decline of at least 20%.
Among a large group of beaten-down stocks, analysts working for brokerage firms expect dozens to soar in 2022. See them below.A solid 2021, but look at the cap-weighting
The benchmark S&P 500 index (SPX) has risen 27.4% during 2021, following a 16.3% in 2020 — two years of pandemic and two years of double-digit gains. (All price changed in this article exclude dividends.)
You probably know the S&P 500 is weighted by market capitalization, but you might not be aware of how extreme the weighting can be. Take a look at the weighting and performance of the top five companies held by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) which tracks the S&P 500. Together, they make up 23% of the fund’s portfolio and the index:
|Company
|Ticker
|Price change – 2021
|Share of SPY
|Apple Inc.
|(AAPL)
|35.1%
|6.9%
|Microsoft Corp.
|(MSFT)
|53.4%
|6.3%
|Amazon.com Inc.
|(AMZN)
|4.8%
|3.7%
|Alphabet Inc. Class A
|(GOOGL)
|67.4%
|2.2%
|Tesla Inc.
|(TSLA)
|54.2%
|2.2%
|Alphabet Inc. Class C
|(GOOG)
|67.2%
|2.1%
|Source: FactSet
SPY and the S&P 500 include two common-share classes for Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) (GOOG) and two apiece for four other companies, for a total of 505 stocks.Stocks in bear markets that analysts love
For a broader list of large-cap stocks listed in the U.S., including those of some of China’s biggest internet players, we added the components of the Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) comprised of the 100 largest Nasdaq-listed companies by market capitalization and tracked by the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)
After removing duplicates, this left a list of 529 stocks.
Within in the group, 94 are in a bear market — that is, they were down at least 20% from their 2021 intraday highs through Dec. 28, according to data provided by FactSet.
Among the 94, there are 30 with “buy” or equivalent ratings from at least two-thirds of analysts polled by FactSet. Here they are, sorted by the 12-month upside potential implied by the consensus price targets:
|Company
|Ticker
|Decline from 2021 high
|Closing price – Dec. 28
|2021 high
|Date of 2021 high
|Share “buy” ratings
|Consensus price target
|Implied 12-month upside potential
|Pinduoduo Inc. ADR Class A
|(PDD)
|-73.6%
|$56.04
|$212.60
|02/16/2021
|76%
|$104.54
|87%
|Baidu Inc. ADR Class A
|(BIDU)
|-60.3%
|$140.88
|$354.82
|02/22/2021
|83%
|$232.32
|65%
|JD.com Inc. ADR Class A
|(JD)
|-39.2%
|$65.87
|$108.29
|02/17/2021
|94%
|$106.30
|61%
|MercadoLibre Inc.
|(MELI)
|-34.8%
|$1,316.28
|$2,020.00
|01/21/2021
|87%
|$2,011.00
|53%
|Caesars Entertainment Inc.
|(CZR)
|-22.6%
|$92.78
|$119.81
|10/01/2021
|94%
|$137.36
|48%
|Generac Holdings Inc.
|(GNRC)
|-33.6%
|$348.18
|$524.31
|11/02/2021
|77%
|$514.11
|48%
|Alaska Air Group Inc.
|(ALK)
|-28.8%
|$52.90
|$74.25
|04/07/2021
|93%
|$77.71
|47%
|PayPal Holdings Inc.
|(PYPL)
|-38.7%
|$190.10
|$310.16
|07/26/2021
|84%
|$273.65
|44%
|CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. Class A
|(CRWD)
|-30.6%
|$207.23
|$298.48
|11/10/2021
|86%
|$291.88
|41%
|Trip.com Group Ltd. ADR
|(TCOM)
|-48.5%
|$23.29
|$45.19
|03/17/2021
|79%
|$32.78
|41%
|T-Mobile US Inc.
|(TMUS)
|-21.3%
|$118.16
|$150.20
|07/16/2021
|81%
|$165.51
|40%
|Enphase Energy Inc.
|(ENPH)
|-33.9%
|$186.79
|$282.46
|11/22/2021
|67%
|$260.92
|40%
|Global Payments Inc.
|(GPN)
|-38.8%
|$135.15
|$220.81
|04/26/2021
|85%
|$188.41
|39%
|NetEase Inc. ADR
|(NTES)
|-27.7%
|$97.15
|$134.33
|02/11/2021
|97%
|$134.53
|38%
|Activision Blizzard Inc.
|(ATVI)
|-36.2%
|$66.67
|$104.53
|02/16/2021
|71%
|$90.86
|36%
|Southwest Airlines Co.
|(LUV)
|-34.7%
|$42.29
|$64.75
|04/14/2021
|78%
|$57.32
|36%
|Fidelity National Information Services Inc.
|(FIS)
|-29.9%
|$109.29
|$155.96
|04/29/2021
|74%
|$146.86
|34%
|Match Group Inc.
|(MTCH)
|-27.0%
|$132.94
|$182.00
|10/21/2021
|68%
|$175.11
|32%
|Leidos Holdings Inc.
|(LDOS)
|-22.4%
|$88.26
|$113.75
|01/25/2021
|71%
|$115.00
|30%
|WestRock Co.
|(WRK)
|-28.8%
|$44.19
|$62.03
|05/17/2021
|67%
|$56.92
|29%
|Medtronic PLC
|(MDT)
|-23.1%
|$104.53
|$135.89
|09/09/2021
|85%
|$134.52
|29%
|Teleflex Inc.
|(TFX)
|-26.6%
|$330.03
|$449.38
|04/28/2021
|75%
|$424.11
|29%
|Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
|(ZBH)
|-28.9%
|$128.21
|$180.36
|04/29/2021
|68%
|$163.71
|28%
|PTC Inc.
|(PTC)
|-20.4%
|$122.34
|$153.73
|07/23/2021
|71%
|$156.15
|28%
|Phillips 66
|(PSX)
|-21.6%
|$73.93
|$94.34
|06/10/2021
|79%
|$93.50
|26%
|Boeing Co.
|(BA)
|-26.0%
|$206.13
|$278.57
|03/15/2021
|73%
|$259.61
|26%
|Okta Inc. Class A
|(OKTA)
|-23.6%
|$224.47
|$294.00
|02/12/2021
|82%
|$279.88
|25%
|Walt Disney Co.
|(DIS)
|-23.6%
|$155.20
|$203.02
|03/08/2021
|70%
|$193.29
|25%
|Corning Inc.
|(GLW)
|-20.2%
|$37.35
|$46.82
|04/26/2021
|69%
|$44.38
|19%
|Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.
|(LW)
|-28.0%
|$62.22
|$86.41
|03/08/2021
|78%
|$73.29
|18%
|Source: FactSet
You can click the tickers for more about each company. Click here for Tomi Kilgore’s detailed guide to the wealth of information for free on the MarketWatch quote page.
