These are the best-performing S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 stocks of 2021

Shares of Ford Motor Co. returned 135% in 2021 through Dec. 29, after the company began its transition to EVs with the Mustang Mach-E SUV.

(Updated as of the market close on Dec. 31.)

The performance of the stock market in 2021 was nothing short of remarkable, surprising many investors after the dramatic crash-and-recovery cycle of 2020.

A continuing recovery for the world economy meant increased demand and shortages in various industries, including semiconductors and energy. Some of the best-performing stocks were oil and gas producers, as the price of West Texas Crude oil (CL00) rose 55%.

The following are lists of the best-performing stocks among the benchmark S&P 500 index (SPX) the the S&P 400 Mid Cap Index (MID) the S&P Small Cap 600 Index (SML) and the Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) Then there’s a list showing how all 30 components of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) have performed in 2021.

All performance figures in this article include reinvested dividends. For starters, here’s a chart showing total returns for all the indexes in 2021:

The S&P 500 had the top spot with a 28.7% return for 2021, although it had pulled back from its high on Nov. 9, when it was up 32% for the year.

Best-performing S&P 500 stocks of 2021

The S&P 500 is weighted by market capitalization, which means the largest five companies — Apple Inc. (AAPL) Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) (GOOG) and Tesla Inc. (TSLA) — made up 23% of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) as of the close on Dec. 31.

The gains in 2021 were broad, with 88% of the S&P 500 showing positive returns. Here are its 20 best performers in 2021:

Company Ticker Industry Total Return – 2021 Devon Energy Corp. (DVN) Oil & Gas Production 196.1% Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO) Oil & Gas Production 149.7% Moderna Inc. (MRNA) Biotechnology 143.1% Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) Computer Communications 142.0% Signature Bank (SBNY) Regional Banks 141.5% Ford Motor Co. (F) Motor Vehicles 137.5% Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) Retail 133.7% Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) Oil & Gas Production 127.4% Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) Semiconductors 125.5% Nucor Corp. (NUE) Steel 118.4% Gartner Inc. (IT) Internet Software, Services 108.7% Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) Real Estate Investment Trusts 101.0% Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) Computer Communications 97.9% Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) Real Estate Investment Trusts 95.8% APA Corp. (APA) Integrated Oil 90.8% EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) Oil & Gas Production 88.7% Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM) Real Estate Investment Trusts 87.8% Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX) Computer Peripherals 87.6% CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Chemicals 87.1% ConocoPhillips (COP) Oil & Gas Production 86.7% Source: FactSet

To make any of the lists, a stock had to be traded publicly for all of 2021.

Among the top 20 performers in the S&P 500, six were oil producers.

Ford Motor Co. (F) was up 137.5%, ranking sixth on the list, with a low valuation to expected earnings helping justify investors’ approval of at the early stage of its switch to electric cars. Ford’s rival General Motors Co. (GM) didn’t make the list, as its stock was up “only” 40.8% in 2021 (ranking 160th among the S&P 500), while shares of Tesla were up 49.8% for 2021 following their 743% increase in 2020.

Best-performing midcap stocks

Remember the meme stocks? Of course you do. GameStop Corp (GME) led this craze, as traders banded together through the wallstreetbets Reddit channel in early 2021 to bid up the prices of heavily shorted stocks.

Through Jan. 27, shares of GameStop were up 1,744.5% for 2021. Some traders who got in late were burned, as the stock took a dive through Feb. 22. But through Dec. 31, it was up 687.6% for the year, leading this list of the top 20 performers in the S&P 400 Mid Cap Index:

Company Ticker Industry Total Return – 2021 GameStop Corp. Class A (GME) Electronics, Appliance Stores 687.6% Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) Finance, Rental, Leasing 456.0% Synaptics Inc. (SYNA) Semiconductors 200.3% SiTime Corp. (SITM) Semiconductors 161.4% Alcoa Corp. (AA) Aluminum 159.0% Olin Corp. (OLN) Industrial Specialties 138.5% Macy’s Inc. (M) Department Stores 135.7% Navient Corp. (NAVI) Finance, Rental, Leasing 124.0% Murphy Oil Corp. (MUR) Oil & Gas Production 121.3% Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) Specialty Stores 116.4% Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (LPX) Forest Products 113.3% Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) Building Products 110.0% Crocs Inc. (CROX) Apparel/Footwear 104.6% Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) Hospital, Nursing Management 104.6% Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) Oil Refining/ Marketing 100.1% Life Storage Inc. (LSI) Real Estate Investment Trusts 98.5% National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Real Estate Investment Trusts 98.0% Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT) Automotive Aftermarket 95.4% American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) Property/ Casualty Insurance 94.8% Teradata Corp. (TDC) Software 89.0% Source: FactSet

Small-cap stocks

A broad small-cap index, such as the Russell 2000 (RUT) includes companies that haven’t yet turned profits and even some “pre-revenue” companies counting positive outcomes for binary events, such as regulatory approval of medication.

This list of the year’s 20 best-performing small-cap stocks instead relies on the S&P 600 Small Cap Index, which has a tougher selection criteria for initial inclusion . That includes positive earnings for the most recent quarter and for the sum of the most recent four quarters.

Company Ticker Industry Total Return – 2021 Veritiv Corp. (VRTV) Wholesale Distributors 490% SM Energy Co. (SM) Oil & Gas Production 382% Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH) Services to the Health Industry 302% Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) Regional Banks 260% Callon Petroleum Co. (CPE) Oil & Gas Production 259% TimkenSteel Corp. (TMST) Steel 253% Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) Apparel, Footwear Retail 238% Signet Jewelers Ltd. (SIG) Specialty Stores 221% Consol Energy Inc. (CEIX) Coal 215% Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) Personnel Services 213% Matador Resources Co. (MTDR) Oil & Gas Production 207% United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) Food Distributors 207% Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI) Oil & Gas Production 205% Thryv Holdings Inc. (THRY) Advertising, Marketing Services 205% Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) Apparel, Footwear Retail 184% ArcBest Corp. (ARCB) Trucking 182% Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (DFIN) Software 178% Perficient Inc. (PRFT) Personnel Services 171% Range Resources Corp. (RRC) Oil & Gas Production 166% Ranger Oil Corp. Class A (RRC) Oil & Gas Production 165% Source: FactSet

Turning more to tech: Nasdaq-100

The Nadaq-100 Index includes the largest 100 non-financial stocks by market cap in the full Nasdaq Composite Index (COMP) It includes Chinese companies that aren’t included in the S&P 500.

Here are the top 20 performers among the Nasdaq-100 in 2021:

Company Ticker Industry Total Return – 2021 Lucid Group Inc. (LCID) Motor Vehicles 280% Moderna Inc. (MRNA) Biotechnology 143% Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) Computer Communications 142% Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) Semiconductors 125% Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) Semiconductors 85% Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) Industrial Machinery 84% Datadog Inc Class A (DDOG) Software 81% Intuit Inc. (INTU) Software 70% KLA Corp. (KLAC) Semiconductors 68% Alphabet Inc. Class A (GOOGL) Internet Software, Services 65% Atlassian Corp. PLC Class A (TEAM) Software 63% Zscaler Inc. (ZS) Software 61% Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Semiconductors 57% Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Computer Communications 57% Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Semiconductors 56% O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) Specialty Stores 56% Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) Electronic Production Equipment 54% Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Software 52% Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) Department Stores 52% Paychex Inc. (PAYX) Data Processing Services 50% Source: FactSet

The Dow 30

The Dow Jones Industrial Average brought up the rear in the chart at the top of this article. Home Depot Inc. (HD) took the top stop in the Dow, with a 59.5% return for 2021, while Walt Disney Co. (DIS) was the worst performer, with a 14.5% decline:

Company Ticker Industry Total Return – 2021 Home Depot Inc. (HD) Home Improvement Chains 59.5% Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Software 52.5% Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) Investment Banks, Brokers 47.6% Chevron Corp. (CVX) Integrated Oil 46.3% Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) Information Technology Services 45.8% UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) Managed Health Care 45.2% American Express Co. (AXP) Finance, Rental, Leasing 36.9% Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) Drugstore Chains 35.8% Apple Inc. (AAPL) Telecommunications Equipment 34.6% McDonald’s Corp. (MCD) Restaurants 27.8% JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Banks 27.7% Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Household, Personal Care 20.5% Nike Inc. Class B (NKE) Apparel, Footwear 18.7% International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Information Technology Services 16.8% Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Trucks, Construction, Farm Machinery 16.0% salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) Software 14.2% Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) Multi-Line Insurance 14.0% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Pharmaceuticals 11.4% Coca-Cola Co. (KO) Beverages: Non-Alcoholic 11.4% Dow Inc. (DOW) Chemicals 6.9% Intel Corp. (INTC) Semiconductors 6.0% 3M Co. (MMM) Industrial Conglomerates 4.9% Walmart Inc. (WMT) Food Retail 2.0% Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) Pharmaceuticals 1.8% Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Biotechnology 0.9% Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Industrial Conglomerates -0.3% Visa Inc. Class A (V) Finance, Rental, Leasing -0.3% Boeing Co. (BA) Aerospace & Defense -6.0% Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Telecommunications -7.5% Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Cable, Satellite TV -14.5% Source: FactSet

