ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

U.S. stocks end lower on New Year’s Eve, but S&P 500, Dow, Nasdaq score big gains for 2021

By Mark DeCambre, Christine Idzelis
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tgXk6_0dZuYFLC00
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 13: People walk by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on December 13, 2021 in New York City. As investors are still concerned about rising prices due to inflation, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 175 points in Monday morning trading. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) By Spencer Platt/Getty Images
MARKET SNAPSHOT https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kQbs5_0dZuYFLC00

Major U.S. stock indexes closed lower Friday, as risk appetite waned on New Year’s Eve, but the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite all closed out the month, quarter and year with gains despite the pandemic.

Read: Is the U.S. stock market closed on Friday for New Year’s Eve? No. It isn’t even closed on Monday. Here’s why!

How did stock benchmarks trade?
  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 59.78 points, or 0.2%, to close at 36,338.30.
  • The S&P 500 (SPX) slipped 12.55 points, or 0.3%, to finish at 4,766.18.
  • The Nasdaq Composite Index (COMP) dropped 96.59 points, or 0.6%, to end at 15,644.97.

On Thursday , the Dow closed down 90.55 points, or 0.3%, to 36,398.08, the S&P 500 index fell 14.33 points, or 0.3%, to close at 4,778.73, the Nasdaq Composite Index declined 24.65 points to 15,741.56, a 0.2% loss.

For the week, the Dow logged a 1.1% gain, the S&P 500 rose 0.9% and the Nasdaq shed about 0.1%. For December, the Dow gained 5.4%, the S&P 500 climbed 4.4% and the Nasdaq edged up 0.7%. All three benchmarks also booked gains for the fourth quarter, with the Dow climbing 7.4%, the S&P 500 jumping 10.7% and the Nasdaq advancing 8.3%.

For 2021, the S&P 500 soared 26.9%, beating both the Nasdaq’s 21.4% rise and the Dow’s 18.7% climb.

What drove the market?

Major U.S. stock indexes fell in the final trading session of the year, as market participants closed out their trading logs for 2021, but the S&P 500 and Dow remained less 1% off their record highs. They also scored their best yearly gains since 2019, before the pandemic disrupted daily life across the globe.

“Today should be a relatively quiet day,” said Matthew Bartolini, head of SPDR Americas Research at State Street Global Advisors, in a phone interview Friday morning. Trading is thin, he said, with “more market movements” potentially coming toward the end of the day as investors closed out their positions for the year.

Thinner holiday volumes meant potential choppiness in the action in the final session of 2021, following a strong start to the past week of December , as investors assessed the path ahead for markets, a path that has been colored by a global pandemic that already has lasted about two years.

Despite recent dips, both the Dow and the S&P 500 posted record-high closes this week, with the rise for equities supported by the belief that disruptions from the omicron variant that causes COVID-19 won’t be lasting.

The seven-day average of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. has risen at a parabolic pace to 344,543 on Thursday, up from 301,477 on Wednesday, which is up about fourfold since Dec. 1 and 37% above the January 2021 daily peak of 251,232, according to a New York Times tracker . Hospitalizations also kept climbing, but at a slower pace, as the daily average reached 81,847 on Thursday.

Airlines canceled hundreds of flights Thursday because of labor shortages after thousands were scrubbed during the Christmas weekend, while the Federal Aviation Administration warned of possible delays tied to the virus at the agency. Also, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that Americans avoid taking cruises, whether they are vaccinated or not.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is one prominent bank that has offered its employees the option of working from home to start 2022. The money-center bank run by Jamie Dimon is “allowing for more flexibility during the first two weeks of January to work from home (if your role allows) at your manager’s discretion,” Bloomberg reported , citing a Thursday memo to employees.

However, in South Africa, where the omicron variant of COVID was first identified, the government said the country’s latest viral wave had subsided and it would be easing restrictions . In the U.S., while daily COVID cases soared to a record high, the CDC said that hospitalizations or deaths as a result of omicron are comparatively low. And White House medical expert Anthony Fauci has said that he is expecting the omicron outbreak to peak by the end of January.

There was no U.S. economic data scheduled for release due to the New Year’s Eve holiday and the bond market closed an hour earlier at 2 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday.

The U.S. stock market’s strong performance in 2021 has been driven by corporate earnings growth, said State Street’s Bartolini, with the S&P 500 index scoring a third straight year of double-digit gains.

“I think everyone just kinda wants to close out the year on a good note,” he said. “Market returns aside, it’s been quite a turbulent year.”

Which companies were in focus?
  • Advanced Micro Devices Inc . AMD said Thursday that its acquisition of fellow semiconductor company Xilinx Inc. XLNX would not close by the end of 2021, but that it expects the deal to be sealed early in the new year. Shares of AMD and Xilinx closed 0.9% lower Friday.
  • Shares of Zepp Health Corp . ZEPP were flat, after the China-based smart health technology company cut its fourth-quarter revenue outlook, citing a “greater than anticipated effects of COVID” and a more persistent global shortage of semiconductors.
  • The U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said it has approved Pfizer ’s PFE Paxlovid oral antiviral for people with mild to moderate COVID-19 who have at least one risk factor for developing severe illness. Shares of Pfizer rose 1.1%.
How did other assets fare?
  • The yield on the 10-year Treasury note TMUBMUSD10Y was trading around 1.496%, marking its biggest yearly yield climb since 2013.
  • The ICE U.S. Dollar Index DXY , a measure of the currency against a basket of six major rivals, fell 0.3%.
  • Oil futures fell, with West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery (CLG22) declining 2.3% to settle at $75.21 a barrel. WTI (CL00) rose more than 55% in 2021, its largely annual gain in 12 years.
  • Gold futures GC00 for February delivery GCG22 rose 0.8% to settle at $1,828.60 an ounce Friday. The precious metal fell 3.6% in 2021.
  • Bitcoin BTCUSD was up 1.7% at $47,985.
  • The FTSE 100 (UK:UKX) fell about 0.2% Friday, but ended the year with gains of 14.3%. The Stoxx Europe 600 (XX:SXXP) declined 0.2% Friday and posted gains of around 22.2% for 2021.
  • In Asian trade, the Shanghai Composite SHCOMP ended 0.6% higher Friday, logging a 4.8% gain for the year. The Hang Seng Index HSI climbed 1.2% Friday, but remained down 14.1% for the year. China’s CSI 300 000300 booked a 0.4% advance Friday, but lost 5.2% for the year. The NIKKEI 225 index gained 4.9% in 2021, with Japan’s market closed on Friday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MarketWatch

Opinion: So long to a wild 2021, and welcome to a more normal 2022

Well, 2021 is over and now we can look forward to a hopefully very boring 2022…or maybe not if you’re the stock market. An insurrection at the Capitol in Washington, a new President, an old Federal Reserve Chairman, a new COVID variant, Archegos, bond auctions that were actually interesting, an elastic labor market, rising inflation, soaring crypto prices, constant chatter of a central bank taper, plummeting crypto prices, geopolitical tensions, Ray Dalio not helping, another COVID variant, the deaths of “Screech,” Larry King, Colin Powell and Betty White, gas prices going ape, Elon Musk being even more like “Elon Musk,” the Turkish lira, tapering becoming real, and — of course– meme stocks.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
MarketWatch

U.S. stock market trades at the flat line but aims for gains Friday morning, in final trading session of 2021

U.S. stock indexes on Friday were little changed but edging slightly higher, in the final trading day of 2021, with risk appetite waning on New Year's Eve. With most European markets closed or shutting down early on Friday, trading is expected to be thin in U.S. markets too as investors close out a good year for global equities with economies recovering from the global pandemic. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 0.1% higher at 36,423, the S&P 500 index advanced 0.1% to 4,784, while the Nasdaq Composite Index was trading 0.2% higher at 15,774.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Stocks end lower Friday, with S&P 500 still booking 26.9% annual gain for 2021

Stocks ended modestly lower on New Year's Eve, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average losing its grip on slight gains late in the year's final session. The blue-chip index shed about 60 points Friday, or 0.2%, to end near 36,338, still enough to solidify a 1.1% weekly gain, 5.4% advance for December and a quarterly climb of 7.4%. For the year, the Dow rose a robust 18.7%. That compares with the S&P 500 index gaining 26.9% on the year, after also ended Friday's session lower by about 0.3%. The Nasdaq Composite Index booked a 21.4% gain for 2021, while closing down 0.6% Friday.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Dimon
MarketWatch

Nutriband stock more than doubles in very active trading after a full patent was issued in South Korea

Shares of Nutriband Inc. rocketed 126.6% in very active trading Friday morning, after the developer of a fentanyl abuse deterrent patch said it was issued a full patent in South Korea for its lead technology Aversa. Volume spiked to 31.8 million shares, compared with the full-day average of roughly 55,300 shares, and enough to make the stock the most actively traded on major U.S. exchanges. The stock has already been halted once for volatility since the opening bell. The company said the patent, issued by the Korean Intellectual Property Office, underpins Aversa, which uses taste aversion to address primary routes of abuse for opioid based transdermal patches. Despite the stock's more than doubling Friday, it was still down 40.9% this year, while the S&P 500 has climbed 27.2%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

U.S. on sidelines as China and other Asia-Pacific nations launch trade pact

China joins U.S. allies including Japan and Australia in a new Asia-Pacific trade agreement that launches Saturday—with the U.S. watching from the sidelines. The new Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, or RCEP, will eventually eliminate more than 90% of tariffs on commerce among its 15 member countries, in what economists say will be a boon to trade in the region. It will also give China a more prominent role in setting rules of trade in the Asia-Pacific region at the expense of the U.S., according to some analysts.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Technology Stocks#Nasdaq Composite#Dow
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) shed 1.27% to $1,056.78 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.61% to 15,644.97 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.16% to 36,338.30. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of losses. Tesla Inc. closed $186.71 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) inched 0.95% higher to $253.98 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.61% to 15,644.97 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.16% to 36,338.30. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $243.51 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company achieved on August 10th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Apple Inc. stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Apple Inc. AAPL, -0.35% slipped 0.35% to $177.57 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index. COMP,. -0.61%. falling 0.61% to 15,644.97 and Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. -0.16%. falling 0.16% to 36,338.30. This was the...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) slid 2.33% to $336.35 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.61% to 15,644.97 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.16% to 36,338.30. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $47.98 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
AMD
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Country
Japan
MarketWatch

Baker Hughes shows weekly active rig count for the U.S. unchanged, but oil rigs up 213 for the year

Baker Hughes data on Friday afternoon showed the U.S. weekly active oil-rig count standing pat at 586. Oil rigs were steady at 480 and those rigs drilling for natural gas held at 106, according to the companies data. For the year, rigs are up 235, with those drilling for oil increasing by 213 and gas rigs up by 23. West Texas Intermediate oil for February delivery held lower, down $1.58, or 2.1%, to trade at $75.25 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Crude values broadly are climbing, with WTI up 2.2%, rising by about 14% for the month and 56% in 2021, FactSet data show. Fading concerns about the demand impact from the omicron variant has supported recent gains, strategists said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

66K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy