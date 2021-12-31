European stocks slip in half-day of trade, while Hunter Douglas jumps on buyout deal

The tower of the European Central Bank (ECB) main building is pictured by night showing the illuminated euro currency symbol in Frankfurt/Main, western Germany, on December 30, 2021, during a preview of the illumination for the anniversary of the euro cash. - The illumination on the South faÃƒÂ§ade of the ECB Main Building in Frankfurts Ostend is shown to celebrate the start of the upcoming new year 2022, which marks the 20th anniversary of the euro cash. From January 1 to January 9, 2022, different messages about the euro in the 15 euro area languages will be displayed. (Photo by Daniel ROLAND / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL ROLAND/AFP via Getty Images) By daniel roland/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

EUROPE MARKETS

European stocks fizzled on the final day of a successful year, while Hunter Douglas shares surged on a buyout.

The Stoxx Europe 600 (XX:SXXP) slipped 0.1% in a half-day of trade for markets in London, Paris and Amsterdam. Several other European exchanges, including Germany, Italy and Spain, were closed.

The Stoxx Europe 600 ended the year with a 22% gain, underpeforming what’s been a 27% advance for the S&P 500 (SPX) through Thursday.

Austria’s ATX (AT:ATXEUR) took home the crown of best performing Western European market with a 39% advance. Spain’s IBEX 35 (XX:IBEX) brought up the rear with an 8% gain.

Hunter Douglas (NL:HDG) was Friday’s most notable mover, surging 70% on a deal for 3G Capital to buy 75% of the home furnishing company at a valuation of $7.1 billion. The Sonnenberg family will keep a 25% stake.