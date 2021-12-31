ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
European stocks slip in half-day of trade, while Hunter Douglas jumps on buyout deal

By Steve Goldstein
 2 days ago
The tower of the European Central Bank (ECB) main building is pictured by night showing the illuminated euro currency symbol in Frankfurt/Main, western Germany, on December 30, 2021, during a preview of the illumination for the anniversary of the euro cash.
European stocks fizzled on the final day of a successful year, while Hunter Douglas shares surged on a buyout.

The Stoxx Europe 600 (XX:SXXP) slipped 0.1% in a half-day of trade for markets in London, Paris and Amsterdam. Several other European exchanges, including Germany, Italy and Spain, were closed.

The Stoxx Europe 600 ended the year with a 22% gain, underpeforming what’s been a 27% advance for the S&P 500 (SPX) through Thursday.

Austria’s ATX (AT:ATXEUR) took home the crown of best performing Western European market with a 39% advance. Spain’s IBEX 35 (XX:IBEX) brought up the rear with an 8% gain.

Hunter Douglas (NL:HDG) was Friday’s most notable mover, surging 70% on a deal for 3G Capital to buy 75% of the home furnishing company at a valuation of $7.1 billion. The Sonnenberg family will keep a 25% stake.

