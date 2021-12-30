Self-Selection of Peers and Performance

Subscription-based crowdfunding (SBC) is an emerging platform for creators of digital content (e.g., music, comics, stories, and videos) to build their person brands and garner support from fans. A unique feature that sets SBC apart from other crowdfunding models is the creator-centered freemium model. That is, creators can offer free content to attract fans, who can then subscribe to financially support a creator; in return, the backers gain access to the creator’s premium content and exclusive perks. In doing so, creators receive regular (e.g., monthly) subscription payments from their backers to sustain their ongoing creative activities. The SBC context engenders unique creator-centric dynamics and mechanisms that are ill understood in crowdfunding literature. In this study, we investigate the effects of SBC creators’ two information control strategies: (1) earnings concealment and (2) private postings. From a brand management perspective, we theorize that earnings concealment improves brand authenticity, whereas private postings foster brand differentiation, cocreation, and attachment. These will lead to a positive impact on the financial (backer base) and nonfinancial (fan participation) outcomes of an SBC campaign. Furthermore, we propose a reinforcing dynamic between information control and SBC performance whereby better SBC outcomes will increase the creators’ tendencies to engage in information control. To test our hypotheses, we obtained panel data from a large SBC platform that contains monthly observations of 92,850 creators from August 2016 to December 2017. The results of our empirical analyses provide evidence for the benefits of the two information control strategies in SBC and demonstrate the reinforcing relationships between information control and SBC outcomes for creators. We discuss the theoretical and practical implications of our findings.
Retailers control what products are offered on shelves, which may allow them to capture preferential contracts from their suppliers. I analyze the determinants of retail profitability through the lens of replacement threats, in which a buyer may obtain favorable pricing by threatening to source an input from a competitor. A theoretical analysis shows that retailers are less likely to benefit from replacement threats if they are better positioned to use other negotiation levers. An empirical analysis of the U.S. yogurt market confirms that larger buyers and regional retailers, with many stores in the market, benefit relatively less from replacement threats.
We invite you to the Session "Moments in the History of OR" within the Stream "Area Foundations and History of OR" at the 32nd Conference of the Association of European Operational Research Societies (EURO 2022), Aalto, Finland ( https://euro2022espoo.com/ ). We welcome contributions related to all aspects of OR history...
A capacitated vehicle routing problem with two-dimensional loading constraints is addressed. Associated with each customer are a set of rectangular items, the total weight of the items, and a time window. Designing exact algorithms for the problem is very challenging because the problem is a combination of two NP-hard problems. An exact branch-and-price algorithm and an approximate counterpart are proposed to solve the problem. We introduce an exact dominance rule and an approximate dominance rule. To cope with the difficulty brought by the loading constraints, a new column generation mechanism boosted by a supervised learning model is proposed. Extensive experiments demonstrate the superiority of integrating the learning model in terms of CPU time and calls of the feasibility checker. Moreover, the branch-and-price algorithms are able to significantly improve the solutions of the existing instances from literature and solve instances with up to 50 customers and 103 items.
You are cordially invited to the virtual Symposium on Harnessing the Power of Augmented Intelligence and Augmented Cognition at HICSS 2022 at 14:00-17:30 UTC (9:00am-12:30pm EST) Jan. 3, 2022. It will consist of two panel sessions with different focuses and be held via zoom. Attending the symposium is free but requires registration at: https://hicss-submissions.org/
We consider stochastic optimization problems in which we aim to minimize the expected value of an objective function with respect to an unknown distribution of random parameters. We analyse the out-of-sample performance of solutions obtained by solving a distributionally robust version of the sample average approximation problem for unconstrained quadratic problems and derive conditions under which these solutions are improved in comparison with those of the sample average approximation. We compare different mechanisms for constructing a robust solution: phi-divergence using both total variation and standard smooth.
While COVID-19 forced an emergency transformation to online learning at universities, learning how to teach efficiently and effectively online using different platforms and tools is a positive addition to education and is here to stay.
To sustain this beneficial evolution and ensure quality education, universities should focus on supporting faculty to embrace and lead the change.
The ethical and strategic use of artificial intelligence at centres of teaching and learning, which support faculty in troubleshooting and innovating their online teaching practices, can help with this task. Centres of teaching and learning are responsible for educational technology support, teaching and learning support,...
Comments / 0