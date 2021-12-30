ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Distributionally Robust Mean-Variance Portfolio Selection with Wasserstein Distances

By Jose Blanchet
We revisit Markowitz’s mean-variance portfolio selection model by considering a distributionally robust version, in which the region of distributional uncertainty is around the empirical measure...

Investing in 2022: The Indolent Portfolio

Each year, usually in our February issue, I walk through my portfolio. It gives some folks the shivers, and others, a nice sense of superiority. On the whole, it seemed like a good idea to accelerate the schedule this year. I’ll walk through it using the same five-part process that we’ve urged on others.
Distributionally Robust Optimization Under a Decision-Dependent Ambiguity Set with Applications to Machine Scheduling and Humanitarian Logistics

We introduce a new class of distributionally robust optimization problems under decision-dependent ambiguity sets. In particular, as our ambiguity sets, we consider balls centered on a decision-dependent probability distribution. The balls are based on a class of earth mover’s distances that includes both the total variation distance and the Wasserstein metrics. We discuss the main computational challenges in solving the problems of interest and provide an overview of various settings leading to tractable formulations. Some of the arising side results, such as the mathematical programming expressions for robustified risk measures in a discrete space, are also of independent interest. Finally, we rely on state-of-the-art modeling techniques from machine scheduling and humanitarian logistics to arrive at potentially practical applications, and present a numerical study for a novel risk-averse scheduling problem with controllable processing times.
Meta Platforms Inc. stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) sank 0.59% to $336.53 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.59% to 36,799.65 and the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.33% to 15,622.72. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $47.80 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
Your Perfect 2022 Portfolio

How to design the right investment plan … specific action steps to take today … preparing for whatever the market brings. Actually, that’s only meant for 43% of you. The rest of you are amazing. Let me provide some quick context before you cancel your Digest subscription…
Configuring the Enterprise Systems Portfolio: The Role of Information Risk

We investigate how public firms configure their enterprise systems (ES) portfolio when faced with information risk, which refers to the likelihood that corporate financial information is of poor quality. We focus on firms’ configuration of their ES portfolio by introducing a novel construct: ES portfolio balance, or the relative proportion of two categories of ES modules, operational and functional. We draw on the theory of information processing to hypothesize the impact of information risk on ES portfolio balance and how this impact is affected by internal controls. We construct a multisource panel data set of 697 firms and 1,993 firm-year observations from 2005 to 2008 and use econometric and multivariate procedures to test our hypotheses. We find that when faced with an increase in information risk, firms change their ES portfolio balance more toward operational modules. However, when such firms are also faced with materially weak internal controls, they change their ES portfolio balance more toward functional modules instead. These findings expand our understanding of how firms’ information processing needs drive the configuration of their ES portfolio and, more broadly, IT resources portfolio.
China switches on ‘artificial sun’ that is five times hotter than the real thing

A nuclear fusion reactor in China has set a new record for sustained high temperatures after running five times hotter than the sun for more than 17 minutes, according to state media.The Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST), known as an “artificial sun”, reached temperatures of 70,000,000C during the experiments, the Xinhua News Agency reported.The ultimate aim of developing the artificial sun device is to deliver near-limitless clean energy by mimicking the natural reactions occurring within stars.“The recent operation lays a solid scientific and experimental foundation towards the running of a fusion reactor,” said Gong Xianzu, a researcher at the...
