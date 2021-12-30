ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A General Framework for Approximating Min Sum Ordering Problems

By Felix Happach
informs.org
 5 days ago

We consider a large family of problems in which an ordering (or, more precisely, a chain of subsets) of a finite set must be chosen to minimize some weighted sum of costs. This family includes variations of min sum set cover, several scheduling and search problems,...

pubsonline.informs.org

Benzinga

Meta Acquires ImagineOptix For Undisclosed Sum

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) has acquired ImagineOptix, the Information reports. The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed. ImagineOptix is a North Carolina-based startup specializing in liquid crystal lenses that could be instrumental in reducing the size of VR headsets. Meta, formerly Facebook, is the world's largest online social...
BUSINESS
informs.org

Learning-Based Branch-and-Price Algorithms for the Vehicle Routing Problem with Time Windows and Two-Dimensional Loading Constraints

A capacitated vehicle routing problem with two-dimensional loading constraints is addressed. Associated with each customer are a set of rectangular items, the total weight of the items, and a time window. Designing exact algorithms for the problem is very challenging because the problem is a combination of two NP-hard problems. An exact branch-and-price algorithm and an approximate counterpart are proposed to solve the problem. We introduce an exact dominance rule and an approximate dominance rule. To cope with the difficulty brought by the loading constraints, a new column generation mechanism boosted by a supervised learning model is proposed. Extensive experiments demonstrate the superiority of integrating the learning model in terms of CPU time and calls of the feasibility checker. Moreover, the branch-and-price algorithms are able to significantly improve the solutions of the existing instances from literature and solve instances with up to 50 customers and 103 items.
CARS
informs.org

On a Reduction for a Class of Resource Allocation Problems

In the resource allocation problem (RAP), the goal is to divide a given amount of a resource over a set of activities while minimizing the cost of this allocation and possibly satisfying constraints on allocations to subsets of the activities. Most solution approaches for the RAP and its extensions allow each activity to have its own cost function. However, in many applications, often the structure of the objective function is the same for each activity, and the difference between the cost functions lies in different parameter choices, such as, for example, the multiplicative factors. In this article, we introduce a new class of objective functions that captures a significant number of the objectives occurring in studied applications. These objectives are characterized by a shared structure of the cost function depending on two input parameters. We show that, given the two input parameters, there exists a solution to the RAP that is optimal for any choice of the shared structure. As a consequence, this problem reduces to the quadratic RAP, making available the vast amount of solution approaches and algorithms for the latter problem. We show the impact of our reduction result on several applications, and in particular, we improve the best-known worst-case complexity bound of two problems in vessel routing and processor scheduling from.
ECONOMY
informs.org

Diffusion Approximations for a Class of Sequential Experimentation Problems

A decision maker (DM) must choose an action in order to maximize a reward function that depends on the DM’s action as well as on an unknown parameter Θ. The DM can delay taking the action in order to experiment and gather additional information on Θ. We model the problem using a Bayesian sequential experimentation framework and use dynamic programming and diffusion-asymptotic analysis to solve it. For that, we consider environments in which the average number of experiments that is conducted per unit of time is large and the informativeness of each individual experiment is low. Under such regimes, we derive a diffusion approximation for the sequential experimentation problem, which provides a number of important insights about the nature of the problem and its solution. First, it reveals that the problems of (i) selecting the optimal sequence of experiments to use and (ii) deciding the optimal time when to stop experimenting decouple and can be solved independently. Second, it shows that an optimal experimentation policy is one that chooses the experiment that maximizes the instantaneous volatility of the belief process. Third, the diffusion approximation provides a more mathematically malleable formulation that we can solve in closed form and suggests efficient heuristics for the nonasympototic regime. Our solution method also shows that the complexity of the problem grows only quadratically with the cardinality of the set of actions from which the decision maker can choose. We illustrate our methodology and results using a concrete application in the context of assortment selection and new product introduction. Specifically, we study the problem of a seller who wants to select an optimal assortment of products to launch into the marketplace and is uncertain about consumers’ preferences. Motivated by emerging practices in e-commerce, we assume that the seller is able to use a crowd voting system to learn these preferences before a final assortment decision is made. In this context, we undertake an extensive numerical analysis to assess the value of learning and demonstrate the effectiveness and robustness of the heuristics derived from the diffusion approximation.
SCIENCE
informs.org

Analyzing Approximate Value Iteration Algorithms

In this paper, we consider the stochastic iterative counterpart of the value iteration scheme wherein only noisy and possibly biased approximations of the Bellman operator are available. We call this counterpart the approximate value iteration (AVI) scheme. Neural networks are often used as function approximators, in order to counter Bellman’s curse of dimensionality. In this paper, they are used to approximate the Bellman operator. Because neural networks are typically trained using sample data, errors and biases may be introduced. The design of AVI accounts for implementations with biased approximations of the Bellman operator and sampling errors. We present verifiable sufficient conditions under which AVI is stable (almost surely bounded) and converges to a fixed point of the approximate Bellman operator. To ensure the stability of AVI, we present three different yet related sets of sufficient conditions that are based on the existence of an appropriate Lyapunov function. These Lyapunov function–based conditions are easily verifiable and new to the literature. The verifiability is enhanced by the fact that a recipe for the construction of the necessary Lyapunov function is also provided. We also show that the stability analysis of AVI can be readily extended to the general case of set-valued stochastic approximations. Finally, we show that AVI can also be used in more general circumstances, that is, for finding fixed points of contractive set-valued maps.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
informs.org

Actor-Critic–Like Stochastic Adaptive Search for Continuous Simulation Optimization

We propose a random search method for solving a class of simulation optimization problems with Lipschitz continuity properties. The algorithm samples candidate solutions from a parameterized probability distribution over the solution space and estimates the performance of the sampled points through an asynchronous learning procedure based on the so-called shrinking ball method. A distinctive feature of the algorithm is that it fully retains the previous simulation information and incorporates an approximation architecture to exploit knowledge of the objective function in searching for improved solutions. Each step of the algorithm involves simultaneous adaptation of a parameterized distribution and an approximator of the objective function, which is akin to the actor-critic structure used in reinforcement learning. We establish a finite-time probability bound on the algorithm’s performance and show its global convergence when only a single simulation observation is collected at each iteration. Empirical results indicate that the algorithm is promising and may outperform some of the existing procedures in terms of efficiency and reliability.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
informs.org

Unsupervised Learning for Human Mobility Behaviors

Learning human mobility behaviors from location-sensing data are crucial to mobility data mining because of its potential to address a range of analytical purposes in mobile context reasoning, including exploration, inference, and prediction. However, existing approaches suffer from two practical problems: temporal and spatial sparsity. To address these shortcomings, we present two unsupervised learning methods to model the mobility behaviors of multiple users (i.e., a population), considering efficiency and accuracy. These methods intelligently overcome the sparsity in individual data by seeking temporal commonality among users’ heterogeneous location behaviors. The advantages of our models are highlighted through experiments on several real-world mobility data sets, which also show how our methods can realize the three analytical purposes in a unified manner.
TECHNOLOGY
informs.org

False Discovery in A/B Testing

We investigate what fraction of all significant results in website A/B testing is actually null effects (i.e., the false discovery rate (FDR)). Our data consist of 4,964 effects from 2,766 experiments conducted on a commercial A/B testing platform. Using three different methods, we find that the FDR ranges between 28% and 37% for tests conducted at 10% significance and between 18% and 25% for tests at 5% significance (two sided). These high FDRs stem mostly from the high fraction of true null effects, about 70%, rather than from low power. Using our estimates, we also assess the potential of various A/B test designs to reduce the FDR. The two main implications are that decision makers should expect one in five interventions achieving significance at 5% confidence to be ineffective when deployed in the field and that analysts should consider using two-stage designs with multiple variations rather than basic A/B tests.
TECHNOLOGY
informs.org

Determinants of Channel Profitability: Retailers’ Control over Product Selections as Contracting Leverage

Retailers control what products are offered on shelves, which may allow them to capture preferential contracts from their suppliers. I analyze the determinants of retail profitability through the lens of replacement threats, in which a buyer may obtain favorable pricing by threatening to source an input from a competitor. A theoretical analysis shows that retailers are less likely to benefit from replacement threats if they are better positioned to use other negotiation levers. An empirical analysis of the U.S. yogurt market confirms that larger buyers and regional retailers, with many stores in the market, benefit relatively less from replacement threats.
RETAIL
informs.org

Configuring the Enterprise Systems Portfolio: The Role of Information Risk

We investigate how public firms configure their enterprise systems (ES) portfolio when faced with information risk, which refers to the likelihood that corporate financial information is of poor quality. We focus on firms’ configuration of their ES portfolio by introducing a novel construct: ES portfolio balance, or the relative proportion of two categories of ES modules, operational and functional. We draw on the theory of information processing to hypothesize the impact of information risk on ES portfolio balance and how this impact is affected by internal controls. We construct a multisource panel data set of 697 firms and 1,993 firm-year observations from 2005 to 2008 and use econometric and multivariate procedures to test our hypotheses. We find that when faced with an increase in information risk, firms change their ES portfolio balance more toward operational modules. However, when such firms are also faced with materially weak internal controls, they change their ES portfolio balance more toward functional modules instead. These findings expand our understanding of how firms’ information processing needs drive the configuration of their ES portfolio and, more broadly, IT resources portfolio.
ECONOMY
Phys.org

Researchers construct a framework to solve bound and scattering state problems in quantum mechanics education

In a study published in Physical Review-Physics Education Research, a research team led by Academician Guo Guangcan from the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has successfully constructed a theoretical framework of Activation-Construction-Execution-Reflection as well as a thinking mechanism model based on Overgeneralization to help students solve bound and scattering state problems in quantum mechanics education.
EDUCATION
The Independent

Scientists build first self-powered ‘liquibots’ that run continuously without electricity

Inspired by water-walking insects, scientists have built liquid robots that work autonomously and continuously without the need for electrical inputs, transporting chemicals back and forth while partially submerged in solution. The “liquibot” technology may lead to further developments in automated chemical synthesis or drug delivery systems for pharmaceuticals, say the researchers, including those from Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory in the US.Earlier studies had demonstrated the working of liquibots that autonomously perform a task, but just once, and some that can perform a task continuously, but need electricity to do so continuously.In the new research, published in the journal Nature Chemistry,...
ENGINEERING
informs.org

Strategic Workforce Planning Under Uncertainty

The workforce planning problem of hiring, dismissing, and promoting has been the perennial difficulty of Human Resource (HR) management. To cope with uncertain attrition, we propose a new approach of finding a course of action that safeguards against violating organizational target-meeting constraints, such as productivity, budget, headcount, dismissal threshold, and managerial span of control. As such, this approach leads to a tractable conic optimization model that minimizes a decision criterion that is inspired by the riskiness index of Aumann and Serrano, for which its value can be associated with probabilistic and robustness guarantees in meeting constraints under uncertainty. Additionally, our model departs from the literature by considering employees’ time-in-grade, which is known to affect resignations, as a decision variable. In our formulation, decisions and the uncertainty are related. To solve the model, we introduce the technique of pipeline invariance, which yields an exact reformulation that may be tractably solved. Computational performance of the model is studied by running simulations on a real data set of employees performing the same job function in the Singapore Civil Service. Using our model, we are able to numerically illustrate insights into HR, such as the consequences of a lack of organizational renewal. Our model is also likely the first numerical illustration that lends weight to a time-based progression policy common to bureaucracies.
ECONOMY
austinnews.net

AmeraMex International Announces Equipment Orders Totaling Approximately $713,000

CHICO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2021 / AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCQB:AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction and forestry conservation, announced that it has received equipment orders totaling approximately $713,000 million. Year-to-date, AmeraMex has announced sales of approximately $27.0 million. Sales are not taken as revenue until the order ships to the customer.
CHICO, CA
informs.org

Personal Analytics - Health Series

Happy New Year 2022 to all. I am happy to share with you all my first article of 2022. Here's the link to the article, please feel free to write comments and suggestions.
HEALTH
d1softballnews.com

A huge reservoir of water is discovered on Mars, and that changes everything

Valles Marineris is a sort of Martian Grand Canyon, only it is 4000 kilometers long, 200 wide and 7 deep. An immense geological structure that extends over a quarter of the planet’s circumference. New research done in collaboration by the European and Russian Space Agencies has now found high...
ASTRONOMY
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Could Halve COVID Risk

More evidence that this vitamin protects people against severe COVID-19 infection, hospitalization, and death. A study on nearly half a million people in the UK found that UVB radiation strongly protects people against COVID-19 hospitalization and death. The sun’s Ultraviolet B (UVB) radiation is the key for the production of...
SCIENCE

