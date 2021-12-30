ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Digital Twin for Decision Making on Livestock Feeding

By David Raba
 5 days ago

This work is part of the IoFEED project, which aims at monitoring approximately 325 farm bins and investigates business processes carried out between farmers and animal feed producers. We propose a computer-aided system to control...

