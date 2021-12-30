A Digital Twin for Decision Making on Livestock Feeding

In the resource allocation problem (RAP), the goal is to divide a given amount of a resource over a set of activities while minimizing the cost of this allocation and possibly satisfying constraints on allocations to subsets of the activities. Most solution approaches for the RAP and its extensions allow each activity to have its own cost function. However, in many applications, often the structure of the objective function is the same for each activity, and the difference between the cost functions lies in different parameter choices, such as, for example, the multiplicative factors. In this article, we introduce a new class of objective functions that captures a significant number of the objectives occurring in studied applications. These objectives are characterized by a shared structure of the cost function depending on two input parameters. We show that, given the two input parameters, there exists a solution to the RAP that is optimal for any choice of the shared structure. As a consequence, this problem reduces to the quadratic RAP, making available the vast amount of solution approaches and algorithms for the latter problem. We show the impact of our reduction result on several applications, and in particular, we improve the best-known worst-case complexity bound of two problems in vessel routing and processor scheduling from.
