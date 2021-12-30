ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Improving Sample Average Approximation Using Distributional Robustness

By Edward Anderson
 5 days ago

We consider stochastic optimization problems in which we aim to minimize the expected value of an objective function with respect...

Distributionally Robust Optimization Under a Decision-Dependent Ambiguity Set with Applications to Machine Scheduling and Humanitarian Logistics

We introduce a new class of distributionally robust optimization problems under decision-dependent ambiguity sets. In particular, as our ambiguity sets, we consider balls centered on a decision-dependent probability distribution. The balls are based on a class of earth mover’s distances that includes both the total variation distance and the Wasserstein metrics. We discuss the main computational challenges in solving the problems of interest and provide an overview of various settings leading to tractable formulations. Some of the arising side results, such as the mathematical programming expressions for robustified risk measures in a discrete space, are also of independent interest. Finally, we rely on state-of-the-art modeling techniques from machine scheduling and humanitarian logistics to arrive at potentially practical applications, and present a numerical study for a novel risk-averse scheduling problem with controllable processing times.
A General Framework for Approximating Min Sum Ordering Problems

We consider a large family of problems in which an ordering (or, more precisely, a chain of subsets) of a finite set must be chosen to minimize some weighted sum of costs. This family includes variations of min sum set cover, several scheduling and search problems, and problems in Boolean function evaluation. We define a new problem, called the min sum ordering problem (MSOP), which generalizes all these problems using a cost and a weight function defined on subsets of a finite set. Assuming a polynomial time α-approximation algorithm for the problem of finding a subset whose ratio of weight to cost is maximal, we show that under very minimal assumptions, there is a polynomial time.
Distributionally Robust Mean-Variance Portfolio Selection with Wasserstein Distances

We revisit Markowitz’s mean-variance portfolio selection model by considering a distributionally robust version, in which the region of distributional uncertainty is around the empirical measure and the discrepancy between probability measures is dictated by the Wasserstein distance. We reduce this problem into an empirical variance minimization problem with an additional regularization term. Moreover, we extend the recently developed inference methodology to our setting in order to select the size of the distributional uncertainty as well as the associated robust target return rate in a data-driven way. Finally, we report extensive back-testing results on S&P 500 that compare the performance of our model with those of several well-known models including the Fama–French and Black–Litterman models.
Analyzing Approximate Value Iteration Algorithms

In this paper, we consider the stochastic iterative counterpart of the value iteration scheme wherein only noisy and possibly biased approximations of the Bellman operator are available. We call this counterpart the approximate value iteration (AVI) scheme. Neural networks are often used as function approximators, in order to counter Bellman’s curse of dimensionality. In this paper, they are used to approximate the Bellman operator. Because neural networks are typically trained using sample data, errors and biases may be introduced. The design of AVI accounts for implementations with biased approximations of the Bellman operator and sampling errors. We present verifiable sufficient conditions under which AVI is stable (almost surely bounded) and converges to a fixed point of the approximate Bellman operator. To ensure the stability of AVI, we present three different yet related sets of sufficient conditions that are based on the existence of an appropriate Lyapunov function. These Lyapunov function–based conditions are easily verifiable and new to the literature. The verifiability is enhanced by the fact that a recipe for the construction of the necessary Lyapunov function is also provided. We also show that the stability analysis of AVI can be readily extended to the general case of set-valued stochastic approximations. Finally, we show that AVI can also be used in more general circumstances, that is, for finding fixed points of contractive set-valued maps.
Determinants of Channel Profitability: Retailers’ Control over Product Selections as Contracting Leverage

Retailers control what products are offered on shelves, which may allow them to capture preferential contracts from their suppliers. I analyze the determinants of retail profitability through the lens of replacement threats, in which a buyer may obtain favorable pricing by threatening to source an input from a competitor. A theoretical analysis shows that retailers are less likely to benefit from replacement threats if they are better positioned to use other negotiation levers. An empirical analysis of the U.S. yogurt market confirms that larger buyers and regional retailers, with many stores in the market, benefit relatively less from replacement threats.
Configuring the Enterprise Systems Portfolio: The Role of Information Risk

We investigate how public firms configure their enterprise systems (ES) portfolio when faced with information risk, which refers to the likelihood that corporate financial information is of poor quality. We focus on firms’ configuration of their ES portfolio by introducing a novel construct: ES portfolio balance, or the relative proportion of two categories of ES modules, operational and functional. We draw on the theory of information processing to hypothesize the impact of information risk on ES portfolio balance and how this impact is affected by internal controls. We construct a multisource panel data set of 697 firms and 1,993 firm-year observations from 2005 to 2008 and use econometric and multivariate procedures to test our hypotheses. We find that when faced with an increase in information risk, firms change their ES portfolio balance more toward operational modules. However, when such firms are also faced with materially weak internal controls, they change their ES portfolio balance more toward functional modules instead. These findings expand our understanding of how firms’ information processing needs drive the configuration of their ES portfolio and, more broadly, IT resources portfolio.
Learning-Based Branch-and-Price Algorithms for the Vehicle Routing Problem with Time Windows and Two-Dimensional Loading Constraints

A capacitated vehicle routing problem with two-dimensional loading constraints is addressed. Associated with each customer are a set of rectangular items, the total weight of the items, and a time window. Designing exact algorithms for the problem is very challenging because the problem is a combination of two NP-hard problems. An exact branch-and-price algorithm and an approximate counterpart are proposed to solve the problem. We introduce an exact dominance rule and an approximate dominance rule. To cope with the difficulty brought by the loading constraints, a new column generation mechanism boosted by a supervised learning model is proposed. Extensive experiments demonstrate the superiority of integrating the learning model in terms of CPU time and calls of the feasibility checker. Moreover, the branch-and-price algorithms are able to significantly improve the solutions of the existing instances from literature and solve instances with up to 50 customers and 103 items.
On a Reduction for a Class of Resource Allocation Problems

In the resource allocation problem (RAP), the goal is to divide a given amount of a resource over a set of activities while minimizing the cost of this allocation and possibly satisfying constraints on allocations to subsets of the activities. Most solution approaches for the RAP and its extensions allow each activity to have its own cost function. However, in many applications, often the structure of the objective function is the same for each activity, and the difference between the cost functions lies in different parameter choices, such as, for example, the multiplicative factors. In this article, we introduce a new class of objective functions that captures a significant number of the objectives occurring in studied applications. These objectives are characterized by a shared structure of the cost function depending on two input parameters. We show that, given the two input parameters, there exists a solution to the RAP that is optimal for any choice of the shared structure. As a consequence, this problem reduces to the quadratic RAP, making available the vast amount of solution approaches and algorithms for the latter problem. We show the impact of our reduction result on several applications, and in particular, we improve the best-known worst-case complexity bound of two problems in vessel routing and processor scheduling from.
Self-Selection of Peers and Performance

This paper studies how the presence of peers and different peer assignment rules—self-selection versus random assignment—affect individual performance. Using a framed field experiment, we find that the presence of a randomly assigned peer improves performance by 28% of a standard deviation (SD), whereas self-selecting peers induces an additional 15%–18% SD improvement in performance. Our results document peer effects in multiple characteristics and show that self-selection changes these characteristics. However, a decomposition reveals that variations in the peer composition contribute only little to the performance differences across peer assignment rules. Rather, we find that self-selection has a direct effect on performance.
Actor-Critic–Like Stochastic Adaptive Search for Continuous Simulation Optimization

We propose a random search method for solving a class of simulation optimization problems with Lipschitz continuity properties. The algorithm samples candidate solutions from a parameterized probability distribution over the solution space and estimates the performance of the sampled points through an asynchronous learning procedure based on the so-called shrinking ball method. A distinctive feature of the algorithm is that it fully retains the previous simulation information and incorporates an approximation architecture to exploit knowledge of the objective function in searching for improved solutions. Each step of the algorithm involves simultaneous adaptation of a parameterized distribution and an approximator of the objective function, which is akin to the actor-critic structure used in reinforcement learning. We establish a finite-time probability bound on the algorithm’s performance and show its global convergence when only a single simulation observation is collected at each iteration. Empirical results indicate that the algorithm is promising and may outperform some of the existing procedures in terms of efficiency and reliability.
Strategic Workforce Planning Under Uncertainty

The workforce planning problem of hiring, dismissing, and promoting has been the perennial difficulty of Human Resource (HR) management. To cope with uncertain attrition, we propose a new approach of finding a course of action that safeguards against violating organizational target-meeting constraints, such as productivity, budget, headcount, dismissal threshold, and managerial span of control. As such, this approach leads to a tractable conic optimization model that minimizes a decision criterion that is inspired by the riskiness index of Aumann and Serrano, for which its value can be associated with probabilistic and robustness guarantees in meeting constraints under uncertainty. Additionally, our model departs from the literature by considering employees’ time-in-grade, which is known to affect resignations, as a decision variable. In our formulation, decisions and the uncertainty are related. To solve the model, we introduce the technique of pipeline invariance, which yields an exact reformulation that may be tractably solved. Computational performance of the model is studied by running simulations on a real data set of employees performing the same job function in the Singapore Civil Service. Using our model, we are able to numerically illustrate insights into HR, such as the consequences of a lack of organizational renewal. Our model is also likely the first numerical illustration that lends weight to a time-based progression policy common to bureaucracies.
Bayesian Exploration: Incentivizing Exploration in Bayesian Games

We consider a ubiquitous scenario in the internet economy when individual decision makers (henceforth, agents) both produce and consume information as they make strategic choices in an uncertain environment. This creates a three-way trade-off between exploration (trying out insufficiently explored alternatives to help others in the future), exploitation (making optimal decisions given the information discovered by other agents), and incentives of the agents (who are myopically interested in exploitation while preferring the others to explore). We posit a principal who controls the flow of information from agents that came before to the ones that arrive later and strives to coordinate the agents toward a socially optimal balance between exploration and exploitation, not using any monetary transfers. The goal is to design a recommendation policy for the principal that respects agents’ incentives and minimizes a suitable notion of regret. We extend prior work in this direction to allow the agents to interact with one another in a shared environment: at each time step, multiple agents arrive to play a Bayesian game, receive recommendations, choose their actions, receive their payoffs, and then leave the game forever. The agents now face two sources of uncertainty: the actions of the other agents and the parameters of the uncertain game environment. Our main contribution is to show that the principal can achieve constant regret when the utilities are deterministic (the constant depends on the prior distribution but not on the time horizon) and logarithmic regret when the utilities are stochastic. As a key technical tool, we introduce the concept of explorable actions, the actions that some incentive-compatible policy can recommend with nonzero probability. We show how the principal can identify (and explore) all explorable actions and use the revealed information to perform optimally. In particular, our results significantly improve over the prior work on the special case of a single agent per round, which relies on assumptions to guarantee that all actions are explorable. Interestingly, we do not require the principal’s utility to be aligned with the cumulative utility of the agents; instead, the principal can optimize an arbitrary notion of per-round reward.
A Digital Twin for Decision Making on Livestock Feeding

This work is part of the IoFEED project, which aims at monitoring approximately 325 farm bins and investigates business processes carried out between farmers and animal feed producers. We propose a computer-aided system to control and optimize the supply chain to deliver animal feed to livestock farms. Orders can be of multiple types of feed and shipped from multiple depots by using a fleet of heterogeneous vehicles with multiple compartments. Additionally, this case considers some business-specific constraints, such as product compatibility, facility accessibility restrictions, prioritized locations, or biosecurity constraints. A digital twin–based approach is implemented at the farm level by installing sensors to remotely measure the inventories. Our approach combines biased-randomization techniques with a simheuristic framework to make use of data provided by the sensors. The analysis of results is based on these two real pilots and showcases the insights obtained during the IoFEED project. The results of this work show how the internet of things and simulation-based optimization methods combine successfully to optimize the feeding operations of livestock farms.
