Actor-Critic–Like Stochastic Adaptive Search for Continuous Simulation Optimization

By Qi Zhang
informs.org
 5 days ago

We propose a random search method for solving a class of simulation optimization problems with Lipschitz continuity properties. The algorithm samples candidate solutions from a parameterized probability distribution over the solution space and...

pubsonline.informs.org

informs.org

Analyzing Approximate Value Iteration Algorithms

In this paper, we consider the stochastic iterative counterpart of the value iteration scheme wherein only noisy and possibly biased approximations of the Bellman operator are available. We call this counterpart the approximate value iteration (AVI) scheme. Neural networks are often used as function approximators, in order to counter Bellman’s curse of dimensionality. In this paper, they are used to approximate the Bellman operator. Because neural networks are typically trained using sample data, errors and biases may be introduced. The design of AVI accounts for implementations with biased approximations of the Bellman operator and sampling errors. We present verifiable sufficient conditions under which AVI is stable (almost surely bounded) and converges to a fixed point of the approximate Bellman operator. To ensure the stability of AVI, we present three different yet related sets of sufficient conditions that are based on the existence of an appropriate Lyapunov function. These Lyapunov function–based conditions are easily verifiable and new to the literature. The verifiability is enhanced by the fact that a recipe for the construction of the necessary Lyapunov function is also provided. We also show that the stability analysis of AVI can be readily extended to the general case of set-valued stochastic approximations. Finally, we show that AVI can also be used in more general circumstances, that is, for finding fixed points of contractive set-valued maps.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
everythingrf.com

Chameleon Provides Radar Target Simulation and ECM Testing for Mission-critical Systems

Ultra has developed Chameleon, a radar target generator and electronic countermeasures (ECM) simulator, that provides the highest fidelity multidimensional view of targets available in the market. Test, measurement and verification of radar systems are necessary to ensure they are both functioning to specification and meeting customer requirements. Extensive field tests...
TECHNOLOGY
informs.org

An Optimal Approximation for Submodular Maximization Under a Matroid Constraint in the Adaptive Complexity Model

In this paper, we study submodular maximization under a matroid constraint in the adaptive complexity model. This model was recently introduced in the context of submodular optimization to quantify the information theoretic complexity of black-box optimization in a parallel computation model. Despite the burst in work on submodular maximization in the adaptive complexity model, the fundamental problem of maximizing a monotone submodular function under a matroid constraint has remained elusive. In particular, all known techniques fail for this problem and there are no known constant factor approximation algorithms whose adaptivity is sublinear in the rank of the matroid k or in the worst case sublinear in the size of the ground set n. We present an algorithm that has an approximation guarantee arbitrarily close to the optimal.
COMPUTERS
informs.org

Configuring the Enterprise Systems Portfolio: The Role of Information Risk

We investigate how public firms configure their enterprise systems (ES) portfolio when faced with information risk, which refers to the likelihood that corporate financial information is of poor quality. We focus on firms’ configuration of their ES portfolio by introducing a novel construct: ES portfolio balance, or the relative proportion of two categories of ES modules, operational and functional. We draw on the theory of information processing to hypothesize the impact of information risk on ES portfolio balance and how this impact is affected by internal controls. We construct a multisource panel data set of 697 firms and 1,993 firm-year observations from 2005 to 2008 and use econometric and multivariate procedures to test our hypotheses. We find that when faced with an increase in information risk, firms change their ES portfolio balance more toward operational modules. However, when such firms are also faced with materially weak internal controls, they change their ES portfolio balance more toward functional modules instead. These findings expand our understanding of how firms’ information processing needs drive the configuration of their ES portfolio and, more broadly, IT resources portfolio.
ECONOMY
Dark Reading

An Adaptive Security Strategy Is Critical for Stopping Advanced Attacks

Security operation centers (SOCs) are encountering threats that quickly swivel from a hands-on keyboard attack to a wide-scale and destructive ransomware attack, or even a complex nation-state attack. Current triage and remediation by alert will likely fail in such situations. While alerts are a good starting point for investigation, they...
TECHNOLOGY
informs.org

A General Framework for Approximating Min Sum Ordering Problems

We consider a large family of problems in which an ordering (or, more precisely, a chain of subsets) of a finite set must be chosen to minimize some weighted sum of costs. This family includes variations of min sum set cover, several scheduling and search problems, and problems in Boolean function evaluation. We define a new problem, called the min sum ordering problem (MSOP), which generalizes all these problems using a cost and a weight function defined on subsets of a finite set. Assuming a polynomial time α-approximation algorithm for the problem of finding a subset whose ratio of weight to cost is maximal, we show that under very minimal assumptions, there is a polynomial time.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
informs.org

False Discovery in A/B Testing

We investigate what fraction of all significant results in website A/B testing is actually null effects (i.e., the false discovery rate (FDR)). Our data consist of 4,964 effects from 2,766 experiments conducted on a commercial A/B testing platform. Using three different methods, we find that the FDR ranges between 28% and 37% for tests conducted at 10% significance and between 18% and 25% for tests at 5% significance (two sided). These high FDRs stem mostly from the high fraction of true null effects, about 70%, rather than from low power. Using our estimates, we also assess the potential of various A/B test designs to reduce the FDR. The two main implications are that decision makers should expect one in five interventions achieving significance at 5% confidence to be ineffective when deployed in the field and that analysts should consider using two-stage designs with multiple variations rather than basic A/B tests.
TECHNOLOGY
informs.org

Unsupervised Learning for Human Mobility Behaviors

Learning human mobility behaviors from location-sensing data are crucial to mobility data mining because of its potential to address a range of analytical purposes in mobile context reasoning, including exploration, inference, and prediction. However, existing approaches suffer from two practical problems: temporal and spatial sparsity. To address these shortcomings, we present two unsupervised learning methods to model the mobility behaviors of multiple users (i.e., a population), considering efficiency and accuracy. These methods intelligently overcome the sparsity in individual data by seeking temporal commonality among users’ heterogeneous location behaviors. The advantages of our models are highlighted through experiments on several real-world mobility data sets, which also show how our methods can realize the three analytical purposes in a unified manner.
TECHNOLOGY
informs.org

On a Reduction for a Class of Resource Allocation Problems

In the resource allocation problem (RAP), the goal is to divide a given amount of a resource over a set of activities while minimizing the cost of this allocation and possibly satisfying constraints on allocations to subsets of the activities. Most solution approaches for the RAP and its extensions allow each activity to have its own cost function. However, in many applications, often the structure of the objective function is the same for each activity, and the difference between the cost functions lies in different parameter choices, such as, for example, the multiplicative factors. In this article, we introduce a new class of objective functions that captures a significant number of the objectives occurring in studied applications. These objectives are characterized by a shared structure of the cost function depending on two input parameters. We show that, given the two input parameters, there exists a solution to the RAP that is optimal for any choice of the shared structure. As a consequence, this problem reduces to the quadratic RAP, making available the vast amount of solution approaches and algorithms for the latter problem. We show the impact of our reduction result on several applications, and in particular, we improve the best-known worst-case complexity bound of two problems in vessel routing and processor scheduling from.
ECONOMY
informs.org

Bayesian Exploration: Incentivizing Exploration in Bayesian Games

We consider a ubiquitous scenario in the internet economy when individual decision makers (henceforth, agents) both produce and consume information as they make strategic choices in an uncertain environment. This creates a three-way trade-off between exploration (trying out insufficiently explored alternatives to help others in the future), exploitation (making optimal decisions given the information discovered by other agents), and incentives of the agents (who are myopically interested in exploitation while preferring the others to explore). We posit a principal who controls the flow of information from agents that came before to the ones that arrive later and strives to coordinate the agents toward a socially optimal balance between exploration and exploitation, not using any monetary transfers. The goal is to design a recommendation policy for the principal that respects agents’ incentives and minimizes a suitable notion of regret. We extend prior work in this direction to allow the agents to interact with one another in a shared environment: at each time step, multiple agents arrive to play a Bayesian game, receive recommendations, choose their actions, receive their payoffs, and then leave the game forever. The agents now face two sources of uncertainty: the actions of the other agents and the parameters of the uncertain game environment. Our main contribution is to show that the principal can achieve constant regret when the utilities are deterministic (the constant depends on the prior distribution but not on the time horizon) and logarithmic regret when the utilities are stochastic. As a key technical tool, we introduce the concept of explorable actions, the actions that some incentive-compatible policy can recommend with nonzero probability. We show how the principal can identify (and explore) all explorable actions and use the revealed information to perform optimally. In particular, our results significantly improve over the prior work on the special case of a single agent per round, which relies on assumptions to guarantee that all actions are explorable. Interestingly, we do not require the principal’s utility to be aligned with the cumulative utility of the agents; instead, the principal can optimize an arbitrary notion of per-round reward.
VIDEO GAMES
informs.org

Personal Analytics - Health Series

Happy New Year 2022 to all. I am happy to share with you all my first article of 2022. Here's the link to the article, please feel free to write comments and suggestions.
HEALTH
TheSpoon

CES 2022 Preview: Carbon Origins to Wants to Merge Robot Delivery With the Metaverse

If you’re looking to get a fresh start on a new career in 2022, may I suggest a new occupation as a virtual reality robot delivery driver?. Yes, that’s a job – or at least a new gig – being offered by a startup out of Minneapolis called Carbon Origins. The company, which is building a refrigerated sidewalk delivery robot by the name of Skippy, is looking to assemble a roster of remote robot pilots who will utilize virtual reality technology to pilot Skippy around to businesses and consumer homes.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Scientists build first self-powered ‘liquibots’ that run continuously without electricity

Inspired by water-walking insects, scientists have built liquid robots that work autonomously and continuously without the need for electrical inputs, transporting chemicals back and forth while partially submerged in solution. The “liquibot” technology may lead to further developments in automated chemical synthesis or drug delivery systems for pharmaceuticals, say the researchers, including those from Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory in the US.Earlier studies had demonstrated the working of liquibots that autonomously perform a task, but just once, and some that can perform a task continuously, but need electricity to do so continuously.In the new research, published in the journal Nature Chemistry,...
ENGINEERING
geneticliteracyproject.org

How artificial intelligence (AI) alters human behavior

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. For decades, humans have been building and modifying machine learning models to perform a variety of tasks. But while we’ve...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Discover Mag

Brain Scientists Probe the Mechanisms Behind Self-Identity

Occasionally, when I’m emerging from the depths of a long sleep, it takes me a few seconds to orient myself. With the first beams of light that hit my retina, and the sound of my cat begging for breakfast, comes the realization that this is my room, and that I am me. Like a jolt of lighting, I’m thrust back into the skin of a drummer, science enthusiast and curry consumer.
MENTAL HEALTH
informs.org

Distributionally Robust Mean-Variance Portfolio Selection with Wasserstein Distances

We revisit Markowitz’s mean-variance portfolio selection model by considering a distributionally robust version, in which the region of distributional uncertainty is around the empirical measure and the discrepancy between probability measures is dictated by the Wasserstein distance. We reduce this problem into an empirical variance minimization problem with an additional regularization term. Moreover, we extend the recently developed inference methodology to our setting in order to select the size of the distributional uncertainty as well as the associated robust target return rate in a data-driven way. Finally, we report extensive back-testing results on S&P 500 that compare the performance of our model with those of several well-known models including the Fama–French and Black–Litterman models.
MARKETS
EurekAlert

Covid-19 infections in nursing homes: Simulation model for optimal prevention and vaccination strategies

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, residents of nursing homes have been particularly at risk. The spatial proximity to each other favours local transmission chains, and old age combined with pre-existing conditions can lead to severe courses of disease and an increased mortality rate. Political leaders and agencies responded with far-reaching measures, such as bans on visits or restricted community activities. By strictly isolating the homes, the virus was intended to be “locked out”, so to speak. “But at the same time, that meant ‘locking people in’,” says Jana Lasser, a complexity researcher at the Institute of Interactive Systems and Data Science at Graz University of Technology (TU Graz) and working at CSH Vienna until March 2021. Through her grandparents, Lasser herself experienced how tense the situation in nursing homes was, especially at the beginning of the pandemic, but also how the lack of social contacts endangers the physical and mental health of older people.
PUBLIC HEALTH

