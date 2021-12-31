Jim Polzin: The most important offseason of Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst’s career starts now

LAS VEGAS — Bowl games mark both a finality and a bridge to the future, a reality that hit University of Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst as he sat in his final news conference of the 2021 season.

It was a snug fit as Chryst and two of his players sat at a table late Thursday night and answered questions following the Badgers’ 20-13 victory over Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. To Chryst’s left was senior linebacker Jack Sanborn and another seat over was freshman tailback Braelon Allen, chosen to represent their respective sides of the ball after UW improved to 9-4 with a performance that hardly was impressive but enough to get the job done.

All offseasons are important, but I’d argue this is the biggest one yet for Chryst as his program finds itself in a state of transition. He has a large group of seniors to replace, an offense to fix and possibly a staff to reconfigure.

Chryst didn’t bite on my question about this particular offseason — “I think they’re all big,” he said — and followed that line with a long-winded response that referenced both Sanborn and Allen before he got around to sort of acknowledging that, yes, the task in front of him is significant.

“Both of them, I think, are great players because it’s not about them, and I think we’ve got a team full of those and we’ve got to build it up again,” Chryst said. “That’s what’s fun about the offseason. We’ve got a lot of work to do, no question.”

That was the second time Chryst bobbed and weaved his way around a question. My other one had to do with whether he anticipated any changes to his staff, the same one I’d asked nearly five weeks ago as UW still was licking its wounds following a disappointing 23-13 loss at Minnesota that cost the Badgers a shot to play for a Big Ten title.

Chryst’s answer then was that “any decisions take time” and the Badgers were still “in season” and therefore his focus was on getting his team ready for the bowl game. He still wasn’t ready to answer the question in the aftermath of the season officially being complete.

“We'll enjoy tonight,” he said, “and then we'll move forward on everything else.”

It was important for Chryst to do everything he could to send this senior class out on a winning note, and that’s admirable. Chryst became close with several players in that group, and it’s one that had been through a lot at UW and deserved a positive finish.

There are a couple ways to look at this 2021 campaign. It was a good season but not a great one, and back in August this team’s leaders didn’t hide from the belief that they expected UW to be great and end the program’s Big Ten title drought. This defense certainly deserved better than a 9-4 season and did its share of heavy lifting again in the win over the Sun Devils.

But the seniors’ legacy deserves closer inspection if you ask the players who learned under them. The Badgers were 1-3 at one point, the program’s bowl streak in jeopardy, and ended the season with eight wins in nine games.

“You get into a spot, backed against the wall, everybody telling you that you can’t do something, what are you going to do?” UW quarterback Graham Mertz said. “A lot of young guys, too, learned that from the seniors’ response. We took a big step forward as a program starting off 1-3 and then that bounce back. We obviously didn’t keep the (Paul Bunyan) Axe, which is one thing that still is getting after us every day. But we’ll make sure that comes home.”

What’s become apparent is that the Big Ten West has gotten better around UW and the combination of a great defense and a solid running game isn’t enough to get the Badgers to Indianapolis and, once there, get them over the top against programs like Ohio State or Michigan.

This offense needs, well, something. A spark, a new voice leading it, a tweak in approach, perhaps all of the above.

Beyond that, it needs more from an offensive line that has not met the program's lofty standards the past two seasons. There’s some good young talent in that room and whoever is leading it next season — there’s a lot of smoke to the Joe Rudolph-to-Virginia Tech rumors — needs to turn that potential into a group that dominates.

The Badgers also need more from Mertz. Had I decided to focus this entire column on Mertz, it would have looked similar to the one written after UW’s loss to Penn State in the season opener in early September: It’s time for him to live up to the hype that surrounded him when he arrived on campus in 2019.

The Arizona State game was a microcosm of Mertz’s season. He made some good throws while going 11 of 15 for 137 yards with a touchdown, but there was also a poor decision that led to an interception after Mertz locked on his primary target.

His final throw of the night was a beauty, a strike to Chimere Dike for 30 yards that was delivered as Mertz took a big hit. That conversion on third-and-12 kept alive a drive that began at the Badgers’ 3-yard line and, 18 plays later, had knocked the final 9 minutes, 57 seconds off the clock.

That salvaged an ugly second half for the offense, which punted on its first three possessions and ran 10 plays for minus-7 yards in the third quarter.

Mertz acknowledged afterwards that this offense needs to start holding up its end of the bargain.

“To get to where we want to go, yeah. I’m not satisfied. Not at all,” he said. “Obviously I am satisfied with the fact that these seniors got a win, but the place where we want to go, we’ve got to take a step forward and that comes down to the offseason work. We’ll be ready. We’re ready for the work. We’ve got a bunch of guys who are hungry and ready to go and ready to take that next step, so it’ll be a fun offseason.”

Looking into the crystal ball nine months before the start of the next season always is dicey, but it’s particularly difficult in this situation because some key players have decisions to make on their futures. Star linebacker Leo Chenal and nose tackle Keeanu Benton are pondering leaving early for the NFL, while senior cornerback Faion Hicks and John Chenal seem to be considering using the extra season granted to them by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Allen and sophomore outside linebacker Nick Herbig are building blocks, and Dike belongs in the contributor-ready-to-take-the-next step category. There are also some intriguing but unproven players such as wide receiver Markus Allen, wide receiver Skyler Bell, outside linebacker Daryl Peterson and safety Hunter Wohler from the 2021 recruiting class.

That group, and the one before it, represent UW’s two best recruiting classes ever on paper. They also believe they're the group that can take the Badgers to the next level: Case in point, Peterson and Markus Allen both mentioned competing for a national championship unprompted in their postgame interviews Thursday night.

While that may cause eyes to roll, it still should be good for fans to hear that belief from players in the program. It reminded me a bit of when UW men's basketball players Traevon Jackson and Sam Dekker sat in the media room at the Kohl Center back in 2013 and talked about how they “wanted to do things that have never been done before” then backed up those words with back-to-back Final Four appearances.

“There’s a bunch of guys to replace, but there’s a bunch of guys who are hungry and ready to go,” Mertz said. “We know the work we’ve got to put in. You can talk about it all you want or you can shut up and do it, and this group is going to shut up and do it.”

The future starts now for the Badgers as they navigate a crucial offseason that officially has arrived.