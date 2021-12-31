ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado sets single-day COVID-19 case record as Polis activates National Guard to help testing

By Seth Klamann seth.klamann@gazette.com
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 3 days ago

Colorado reported more COVID-19 cases on Wednesday than it has on any single day of the pandemic thus far, newly updated data shows.

The state is facing a shortage of rapid tests and monoclonal antibodies, and Gov. Jared Polis has activated more than 200 National Guardsmen to help support testing operations.

The state reported 6,949 positive tests Wednesday, four more than the previous record, set in November 2020. Wednesday's total will likely grow in the coming days as data as backfilled. Cases statewide have rocketed upward in recent days as the highly transmissible omicron variant surges across the state; it now accounts for more than 90% of cases here.

On Dec. 16, Colorado had roughly 1,635 new COVID-19 cases in the previous seven days. Two weeks later, that number has tripled, to 4,960. The state's positivity rate over the past week is nearly 18%, up from 6.24% two weeks ago. Some areas of the state are being hit particularly hard: According to The New York Times, Pitkin and Summit counties have the highest per-100,000 case rates in the country. Eagle County is fourth highest.

Supply shortages are compounding the situation. Two of the three monoclonal antibody treatments, used to help blunt hospitalizations during the delta wave, are not effective against omicron. Though omicron is believed to be less severe than delta, the monoclonal antibody findings mean that only one antibody treatment course is effective, putting a strain on national supply.

Scott Bookman, the state's COVID-19 incident commander, told reporters Thursday that Colorado previously received between 4,000 and 5,000 doses of monoclonal antibodies each week. Now, the state's share of the national allotment is between 300 and 400 doses per week. Bookman described the available supply of antibodies as "incredibly limited."

Messages seeking more information on monoclonal antibody availability sent to the state Department of Public Health and Environment were not returned this week. Hospitalizations nudged upward again Thursday, continuing a recent reversal of weeks of downturn. COVID-19 patient load still remains well below the peak of mid-November.

Colorado, like the rest of the nation, is also facing a shortage of rapid tests. Bookman said Abbott, the rapid test makers that Colorado has contracted with, "simply don't know if they have any available." The state is looking at other options.

The state had previously set up a program to ship rapid tests to residents' homes for free. But in emails to newly registered participants, the state wrote that it would fill orders "when inventory becomes available. We appreciate your patience as we are experiencing increased demand."

Testing at state sites has increased in recent days, and a spokesman for the state health agency said the department was anticipating its largest testing week of the pandemic after the New Year.

To help alleviate the surge, Polis announced Thursday that he was activating more than 200 guardsmen "to support testing sites and other COVID-19 response and recovery activities in Colorado." The guardsmen will be deployed across the state beginning Jan. 1; there are more than 150 such sites across Colorado.

"With high prevalence of omicron in Colorado, we need to ensure Coloradans can access testing without long waits, enabling them to isolate, notify contacts, and keep from spreading the virus to their loved ones,” Polis said in a statement.

Eric France, the state's chief medical officer, said Wednesday that the average turnaround time from the state lab to process a test is one to two days.

Despite its remarkable surge into prominence, omicron is still a new variant, and questions remain about what its dominance will bring to Colorado. Bookman said it was too early to predict when this latest wave will peak; health officials have said that generally, the faster waves surge, the faster they decline.

He said it was similarly unclear how omicron would impact hospitalizations statewide. The state is gathering data from places elsewhere in the country and world where omicron surged earlier. Early evidence indicates omicron is less severe and causes fewer hospitalizations than delta. But health officials have also cautioned that even a less severe but more transmissible variant can still hammer an already strained health care system.

Comments / 0

Related
The Staten Island Advance

‘Super responsible’ vaccinated people at wedding lead to Omicron outbreak at California hospital

Julie Johnson, San Francisco Chronicle (TNS) Most if not all of the guests wore masks when the Nov. 27 wedding ceremony started at a Wisconsin celebration that is now the suspected origin of an outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) and the omicron variant among Kaiser Permanente’s Oakland Medical Center staff in California, according to an attendee.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Delta, CO
City
Pitkin, CO
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
cbs4local.com

El Paso doctor believes COVID-19 will go from pandemic to endemic

EL PASO, Texas (KDBC) — The COVID-19 omicron variant is spreading around the United States. Even though it has not occurred in El Paso, a local doctor believes we should be prepared for it. “The big variant in El Paso is still delta. Some 30 states across the country...
EL PASO, TX
WJBF

Georgia shatters COVID-19 case record amid rapid surge, National Guard on standby to assist hospitals

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia broke the state’s record for the number of test-confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, with an extremely rapid rise passing the peaks previously set in January. The state recorded 13,670 positive tests, a combination of molecular PCR and rapid antigen tests, in its report released Tuesday. That boosted Georgia’s seven-day average of positive […]
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
WCVB

Hospitals welcome help from National Guard as COVID-19 cases rise

BOSTON — Massachusetts hospitals facing critical staff shortages are welcoming help from the National Guard as COVID-19 cases rise across the state. About 70 employees are out of work at Tufts Medical Center after they tested positive for COVID-19. Training for the 500 National Guard Members being activated will...
BOSTON, MA
WITN

State shatters single-day record with 18,571 new COVID-19 cases

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina reported on Thursday the most COVID-19 cases in a single day since the pandemic began. The state Department of Health and Human Services said there were 18,571 new confirmed cases. The previous record for new cases was on January 9th at 11,708. State health...
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Guardsmen#Omicron#The New York Times
Bradenton Herald

Florida COVID update: State sets another new record for single-day case increase

Florida on Christmas Day saw its largest single-day increase of newly reported COVID cases since the pandemic began. The record breaks the previous one set on Christmas Eve. “Omicron is 10 [times] more potent at causing reinfection than previous variants — protection from prior infection is not as good as protection from triple” vaccination, Dr. Aileen Marty, an infectious-disease expert at Florida International University, told the Miami Herald Friday.
FLORIDA STATE
x1071.com

Wisconsin records third-highest single-day COVID-19 case total

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin recorded its third-highest single-day COVID-19 case total since the pandemic began, with nearly 7,800 cases added to the Department of Health Services’ dashboard for Wednesday. The data released Thursday reported 7,772 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The only days with more cases reported in...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
OutThere Colorado

Bones, brains and bugs: Meet the Colorado forensic anthropologist who's helped crack cases for decades

Jan. 2—Diane France lugged a human brain in a bucket of formaldehyde on a rainy East Coast day, headed to the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History, where she planned to make a mold of the specimen. She was dressed up — in heels and a silk blouse — and hitching a ride into Washington, D.C., in a friend's new car. But as she stepped into the car with its new leather seats, the bucket top flexed, the lid came off and the brain popped out,...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
6K+
Followers
964
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy